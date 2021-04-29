WATCH NOW: Mainland's Chase Petty throws no-hitter, homers vs. Millville

“My slider was just there,” he said. “It was by far the best it’s ever been. It was on. I threw it where I needed to be every time. I just felt so comfortable with it today.”

The no-hitter was the second of Petty’s high school career. He also threw one against Holy Spirit as a sophomore in 2019.

On Wednesday, the closest Millville came to a hit was in the fifth inning when leadoff hitter John Weatherby hit an infield chopper. Mainland third baseman Sam Wood fielded the ball on the grass and threw Weatherby out by a couple of steps.

With his fastball at 97, Petty threw his off-speed pitches in the lows 80s and high 70s. The difference in speed is enough to keep even the best hitter off-balance.

“He was as advertised today,” Mainland coach Billy Kern said. “He moved the ball around. He throws multiple-plus pitches at varying speeds. He can’t do much more than he did today.”

Petty, a Somers Point resident, has committed to the University of Florida but is expected to be selected in the MLB Draft when it is held July 11-13.