WATCH NOW: Mainland's Chase Petty throws no-hitter, homers vs. Millville

LINWOOD — Chase Petty struck out a Millville High School hitter swinging for the final out of the game Wednesday afternoon.
“That,” said one of the Major-League scouts gathered behind home plate, “is how it’s supposed to look.”
Petty, a Mainland Regional senior and an MLB first-round draft prospect, struck out 18 and threw a no-hitter as the Mustangs beat Millville 3-0. Just for good for measure, he also hit a two-run home run.
“I’m proud of how we performed today,” Petty said. “I couldn’t have done this without my team. They played defense on the balls that were hit. It’s a team win.”
Petty struck out the final 10 batters he faced. In addition to the strikeouts, the other three outs he recorded in the seven-inning game came on infield grounders. The Mainland outfielders could have left their gloves at home.
Petty walked one batter to just miss a perfect game.
“It’s all right, stuff happens,” he said. “I still got my no-hitter.
About 25 scouts sat behind the Mainland backstop to watch Petty pitch. His fastball topped out at 97 mph. He threw 96 mph in the seventh inning. But it was his slider that impressed Wednesday. He consistently threw it for strikes and threw it with confidence when he was behind in the count.
“My slider was just there,” he said. “It was by far the best it’s ever been. It was on. I threw it where I needed to be every time. I just felt so comfortable with it today.”
The no-hitter was the second of Petty’s high school career. He also threw one against Holy Spirit as a sophomore in 2019.
On Wednesday, the closest Millville came to a hit was in the fifth inning when leadoff hitter John Weatherby hit an infield chopper. Mainland third baseman Sam Wood fielded the ball on the grass and threw Weatherby out by a couple of steps.
With his fastball at 97, Petty threw his off-speed pitches in the lows 80s and high 70s. The difference in speed is enough to keep even the best hitter off-balance.
“He was as advertised today,” Mainland coach Billy Kern said. “He moved the ball around. He throws multiple-plus pitches at varying speeds. He can’t do much more than he did today.”
Petty, a Somers Point resident, has committed to the University of Florida but is expected to be selected in the MLB Draft when it is held July 11-13.
An MLB.com mock draft this week predicted the St. Louis Cardinals would select Petty with the No. 18 pick in the first round. Baseball America ranks the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Petty as the second most athletic high school pitcher in the draft. MLB Pipeline ranked Petty the No. 23 prospect in the draft. ESPN.com ranks him as the No. 32 prospect.
Millville entered Wednesday undefeated at 4-0. Mainland (4-0) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
The Mustangs got all three of their runs and three of their four hits in the bottom of the first. Petty had the big blow. He turned on a fastball and hit it well over the left field fence to give Mainland a 2-0 lead.
After the homer, Millville’s Nick Buonadonna settled down nicely and nearly matched Petty, throwing five scoreless innings and one hit the rest of the way.
Petty takes pride in being more than just a pitcher. He plays second base when not on the mound.
“This year I knew I wasn’t taking (playing the) field out of my game,” Petty said. “This could potentially be my last year playing the field, so I took every chance I have to play.”
Petty is quickly becoming one of the region’s more popular athletes. His starts have become events.
More than a few kids at last weekend’s Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at Mainland approached him and asked him for an autograph or to pose for a picture. A group of youngsters watched him warm up Wednesday.
“I used to be that little kid at the ballpark looking for autographs,” Petty said. “To be able to make a kid’s day, like that is a great feeling.”
When the Mainland players emerged from school for Wednesday’s game, fans were already setting up their chairs along the right and left field lines.
The Mustangs had a “K corner” on the right field fence to keep track of his strikeouts.
Petty is now 2-0 with 31 strikeouts and one hit allowed in 14 innings this season. His next start will be Tuesday at Mainland against Buena Regional.
Petty relishes the atmosphere created by his presence on the mound.
“Everyone is always at the football games and at the basketball games,” Petty said. “I’m usually part of that crowd. This school brings amazing crowds, amazing energy. Seeing it at baseball kind of gives us all that extra boost.”
To give Petty an extra boost is almost not fair.
Millville 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
Mainland Regional 300 000 x — 3 4 0
HR—Petty MR
WP—Petty. LP—Buonadonna.
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.