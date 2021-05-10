 Skip to main content
WATCH: MLB Draft prospect Chase Petty of Mainland to face Holy Spirit on Monday in Linwood
Mainland's Chase Petty #4 pitcher delivers a pitch against Millville's during baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Wednesday April 28, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Mainland High School Pitcher and potential Major League Baseball draft first round draft pick Chase Petty is expected to start for the Mustangs on Monday against Holy Spirit.

The game is slated for 4 p.m. at Mainland. 

So far this season Petty is 3-0 with a 0.66 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 21 innings.

A recent MLB.com mock draft by Jim Callis predicts the San Diego Padres will select Petty with the 27th pick in the first round.

"Petty's profile as a 6-foot right-hander with some effort in his delivery scare some clubs, though it’s hard not to love a fastball that reaches 100 mph with turbo sink and an upper-80s slider," according to Callis's scouting report.

Baseball America ranks the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Petty as the second most athletic high school pitcher in the draft. MLB Pipeline ranked Petty the No. 23 prospect in the draft. ESPN.com ranks him as the No. 32 prospect.

The last Cape-Atlantic League player to be selected in the draft’s first round was Millville’s Mike Trout in 2009.

