Mike Trout vs. Junior Mejia

Mike Trout, 2009, Millville: Trout hit a New Jersey record 18 home runs and led the Thunderbolts to a school record 22 wins as a senior. Trout finished his career with 31 home runs, a .461 batting average, 121 RBIs, 142 hits and 70 stolen bases. Not quite sure what happened to him after high school. Wonder if he ever panned out?

Junior Mejia, 2003, Atlantic City: Mejia excelled in the outfield for the Vikings. He went on to help the University of Tampa win a Division II National Championship in 2007.

Matt Szczur vs. Charlie Law

Matt Szczur, 2007, Lower Cape May: Szczur is one of the most talented athletes to ever play at a Cape-Atlantic League school. Szczur batted .681 as a Lower senior and finished with 140 career hits. He excelled at football and baseball at Villanova.

Charlie Law, 2008, Mainland: Law went 5-0 with a 0.66 ERA as a senior. He struck out 66 in just 42 innings. Law went on to pitch for Rutgers University and in the Can-Am League.

Chase Petty vs. Tim Edmeads

Chase Petty, 2021, Mainland: Petty was the 2021 Press Player of the Year. The Minnesota Twins selected him with the 26th pick in the first round of the 2021 draft. The Twins later traded Petty to the Cincinnati Reds. As a Mainland senior, Petty was 6-1 on the mound with a 1.15 ERA. He struck out 99 and allowed 17 hits in 48 2/3 innings. Petty also batted .368 with four home runs, 32 RBIs and 28 runs scored.

Tim Edmeads, 2003, Buena Regional: Edmeads hit for power and average at Buena Regional. The Chicago White Sox drafted him in the 49th round in 2003. Edmeads later excelled for Rowan University.

Jason Groome vs. Buddy Kennedy

Jason Groome, 2016, Barnegat: The pitcher was 1-3 with one save for the Bengals as a senior. Groome struck out 90 in 39.2 innings and had a 0.88 ERA. The Boston Red Sox selected Groome with the 12th pick in the first round of the 2016 draft.

Buddy Kennedy, 2017, Millville: Kennedy batted .479 as a senior with a .944 slugging percentage. The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted Kennedy in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Sean Mooney vs. Josh Hood

Sean Mooney, 2016, Ocean City: Mooney led the Red Raiders to the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference and South Jersey Group III titles. He was 9-1 with a 0.63 ERA. Mooney struck out 102 in 56 innings. He walked 11 and allowed just 19 hits. Mooney finished his scholastic career with a 26-4 record and 312 strikeouts in 173 innings.

Josh Hood, 2018, St. Augustine Prep: The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Hood batted .421 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs to lead the Hermits to the state Non-Public A title. Hood was the 2018 Press Player of the Year.

Denny Brady vs. Mark McCoy

Denny Brady, 2015, Buena Regional: Brady led Buena to the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference and South Jersey Group II titles as a senior. He was 7-2 with a 0.75 ERA, 114 strikeouts and just 15 walks in 56 innings. Brady also batted .460 with 30 RBIs.

Mark McCoy, 2012, Barnegat: The lefthander was 4-3 with a 0.98 ERA. He struck out 80 in 571/3 innings. McCoy also batted .453. He pitched at Rutgers University and in the Kansas City Royals organization.

Joe Gatto vs. Chris Knott

Joe Gatto, 2014, St. Augustine Prep: The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Gatto dominated on the mound as a senior. He was 7-1 with a 0.94 ERA, striking out 65 in 52 1/3 innings. The Angeles selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft.

Chris Knott, 2010, Egg Harbor Township: The center fielder batted .515 with 15 home runs and 56 RBIs his senior season. He played at East Stroudsburg University and in the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

Darren Ford vs. Ed Charlton

Darren Ford, 2004, Vineland: The speedy outfielder played a combined 33 games with the San Francisco Giants in 2010 and 2011

Ed Charlton, St. Augustine Prep, 2011: Charlton led the Hermits to the 2011 state Non-Public A baseball title. He batted .465 with nine home runs and 39 RBIs that season. Charlton was also 5-0 on the mound with a 2.39 ERA.