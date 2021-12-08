 Skip to main content
VOTE NOW: Who is the high school football team of the year?
VOTE NOW: Who is the high school football team of the year?

St. Augustine Football

Members of the St. Augustine Prep team tackle a Don Bosco Prep opponent on Friday during the State Non-Public A semifinal football game in Richland.

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

The Press of Atlantic City will be announcing its high school football team of the year online on Dec. 10 and in print on Dec. 11.

We would like to get your thoughts on who should be the our coach of the year. 

The finalist are Cedar Creek, Millville and St. Augustine Prep.  

