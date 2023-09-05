A preview of the local girls volleyball season that starts Thursday:

The Press Preseason Elite 11

1. Paul VI 27-1

2. Southern Regional 31-1

3. Williamstown 26-5

4. Pleasantville 22-2

5. Mainland Regional 18-5

6. Washington Township 23-4

7. Pinelands Regional 19-9

8. Barnegat 14-7

9. Shawnee 15-8

10. Cherry Hill East 16-9

11. Lenape 17-6

Returning first team Press All-Stars

Jordyn Hamlin: The Southern Regional senior was the 2022 Press Player of the Year. The outside hitter led the Rams with 283 kills, 206 digs, 152 service points, 61 aces.

Sadie Kent: The Mainland Regional senior setter finished with a team-leading 215 assists and 111 service points and 33 assists.

Natasha Feliciano: The Pleasantville senior setter led the Greyhounds in assists (182) and service points (130) to go along with 133 digs.

Alyssa Ferrante: The Lower Cape May Regional junior led the Caper Tigers with 100 kills and 12 blocks. She also finished with 118 service points and 102 digs.

Olivia Margo: The ACIT junior outside hitter and defensive specialist finished with a team-leading 171 kills to go with 109 digs, 65 aces and 48 service points.

Molly Regulski: The Southern Regional junior setter finished with a team-leading 624 assists to go with 159 service points and 87 digs. She has 1,080 career assists.

Cassadi van Horn: The Barnegat senior led the Bengals with 176 assists, 133 digs and 35 aces.

New coaches

Emily Dancisin, Barnegat

Kristen Domazet, St. Joseph Academy

Jill Garza, Ocean City

Heather Heun, Middle Township

Jeffrey White, Egg Harbor Township

Fast facts

ACIT, coming off an 18-7 season and a South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals appearance, is expected to be competitive again this fall. Returning first-team Press All-Star and junior outside hitter Olivia Magro should be dominant again for the Red Hawks for a team with a lot of other key returners, including juniors Makenna Ditzel (second team All-Star) and Shia Jones-Dozier and senior Rizza Abadinas. Ditzel is expected to have one of the most assists in the CAL.

Absegami was a young team in 2022 and finished 6-10. The Braves have multiple returning players who matured and have the varsity experience needed to succeed. Senior libero Haisly Man, outsider hitters Dessiah Key (senior) and Jaidah Garret (junior) and sophomore setter Isabella Cox are among the key players for Absegami. Cox received an honorable mention in 2022.

Cedar Creek, which finished 8-15 in 2022, is aiming for a stronger season with a mix of returning and younger players. The Pirates graduated first-team All-Star Kileen McNeill, but they are still talented and versatile. Second-team All-Star and junior setter/opposite hitter Sofia Zahedivash along with senior middle/outside hitter Jayla Bussey and sophomores Stella Ketschek (outside hitter) and Julianna Crawford (middle hitter) are expected to be key players.

Egg Harbor Township graduated nine seniors, so the Eagles will be young this season. But EHT still aims to be competitive in the conference and in the South Jersey Group IV playoffs. Avere Harding (junior middle blocker) and Keona Estaris (senior setter) are among the returners who are expected to be leaders. Sofia Spatocco (junior opposite hitter) will be looked at to reach another level on offense.

Hammonton graduated first-team Press All-Star Tiffany Peretti, but coming off the first playoff win in program history the Blue Devils should still be competitive. Junior outside hitters Angelina Virelli and Cara Rivera, junior libero Mia Ranieri and senior middle blocker Violet Speakman are some of the top returners for Hammonton. Freshman outside hitter Julianna Maglio is expected to be a top newcomer.

Lacey Township will feature some strong players, including second-team All-Star Emily Hauptvogel (outside hitter), a senior who is expected to break some school records. Also returning are sophomores Shayla Haemmerle (libero) and Ava Lingelbach (middle blocker). Haemmerle, who received a Press honorable mention in 2022, and Lingelbach are both expected to have even better seasons in their second year at the varsity level.

Lower Cape May Regional graduated nine seniors, so the Caper Tigers will be young. Lower features a promising freshman group, including setter Adeline Pacevich and defensive specialists Addison Conway and Harley Siner. Key returners include junior middle hitter Alyssa Ferrante, who was a first-team All-Star in 2022, senior setter and outside hitter Jewels Frederick, who received an honorable mention, senior libero Makayla Lee and junior outside hitter Mya McPherson. Ferrante, who is expected to be one of the top players in the CAL, will lead an inexperienced squad that is strong with its hitting and defense.

Mainland Regional is coming off a strong season that ended in the South Jersey Group III finals. But the Mustangs return a lot of talent, including first-team All Star and senior setter Sadie Kent. Seniors Bella DeRichie (outside hitter), Denver Obermeyer (middle blocker), Kasey Bretones (middle blocker), Sydney Booth (outside hitter) and juniors Kylie Hennelly and Sage Geubtner are expected to be top contributors. Obermeyer and DeRichie were second-team All-Stars. The Mustangs are a favorite in the CAL and the S.J. Group III playoffs.

Middle Township will be a young team with a new coaching staff, but the hope is to be competitive with senior Sophia Caldwell (outside hitter/defensive specialist) and juniors Areli Garcia Bruno (defensive specialist/setter) and Keillianys Rivera Garcia (libero/defensive specialist).

Oakcrest only has two returning players with varsity experience: junior outside hitter Georgia Rowley, who was a second-team All-Star in 2022, and senior middle hitter Ayla VanSickle, who received an honorable mention. Sophomore middle hitter Haley Burns and freshman Brianna Growalt are also expected to be key players on a team with a lot of depth. The Falcons are expected to be competitive and grow as the season progresses.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy graduated six seniors but carries high expectations. The Villagers feature 30-plus players, including 10 seniors. Setters Lara Barrasso and Nicolette Linden, outside hitter Sophia Sacco and all-around player Annalise Kuppel are some of the top returners. Freshman middle blocker Khalia Lewis, who is 5-foot-11, is also expected to make an impact. This year will be OLMA’s second under coach Christopher Spalding, and the aim is to continue to grow.

Pinelands Regional won the S.J. Group III title in 2022 but will be a young, inexperienced team this season after graduating some key pieces. Second-team All-Star and junior hitter Jill Becker is the only returning starter. Senior outside hitter is a returner and will start this season, so she will be relied on heavily, coach Kathy Bennett said. Junior setter Olivia Shertenlieb, who stepped up last year after an injury, will also lead the Wildcats, who are still expected to compete in the Shore Conference B South Division and sectional playoffs. Seniors Kaitlyn Martin (defensive specialist), Alana Fontanes (outside hitter) and Jackie Johnson (middle blocker), junior hitters Aubrey Huff and Norah Maleski and many newcomers, like Jayla Kline, Madison Wilbert and Heidi Cyphert, are top players.

Pleasantville finished undefeated in the CAL in 2022 and won the S.J. Group II title for the first time in team history. The Greyhounds graduated a couple of key players, but six return with varsity experience, including seniors Natasha Feliciano (middle hitter), a first-team All-Star in 2022, Anabel Peralta (setter), who received an honorable mention, Aiddys Ramirez (outside hitter), Sther Ramirez (libero), Leydi Martinez (middle hitter) and Edixza Cabrera-Pena (outside hitter). The Greyhounds’ strength is their defense, and the expectation is to again compete for a sectional title.

Southern Regional only lost once last season — to Williamstown in the S.J. Group IV final. The Rams also lost to Williamstown in the sectional finals in 2021. Southern aims to get back there and make the third time a charm. With a bunch of talented returners, like Press Player of the Year Jordyn Hamlin (outside hitter), first-team All-Star Molly Regulski (setter) and Press honorable mentions Jess Smart (middle blocker), Sarah Capone (outside hitter) and Bryn Hagen (middle blocker), Southern will be a favorite. Juniors Leah Silva (right-side hitter) and Emily Brunatti (defensive specialist) are also top returners on a team that is coming off a 31-1 season.

They said it

“For the first time in a while we have organized team dinners and fundraisers to get the girls excited and build team camaraderie. I can’t wait for the games to start.” — EHT first-year coach Jeffrey White

“I love the makeup of this team. Great kids who love to compete. And a group with great chemistry. Our teams at Southern have always set the highest of goals for themselves. This team is no different. Our goal is to win a state championship.” — Southern coach Eric Maxwell

Three notable matches

Mainland Regional at Pleasantville, Sept. 8: Two of the top teams in the CAL, and they will meet twice this season.

Southern Regional at Williamstown, Sept. 16: A rematch of the last two S.J. Group IV finals.

ACIT at Pinelands Regional, Sept. 29: Two top programs in what should be a great nonconference match.

Key dates

Sept. 7: Regular season begins Oct. 17: CAL Tournament begins Oct. 18: Shore Conference Tournament begins Oct. 26: Public enrollment groups first-round matches start Nov. 1: Non-public enrollment groups first-round matches start Nov. 7: Public enrollment groups sectional finals Nov. 9: Public enrollment groups state semifinals Nov. 12: Public enrollment groups state finals Nov. 12: Non-public enrollment groups state finals Miscellaneous

Barnegat made the S.J. Group II semifinals in 2022 and will return many top players this season. … Ocean City was a junior varsity squad in 2022 but will compete at the varsity level this season. … St. Joseph Academy did not have a win in 2022 but will look to be more competitive this season under a new coach.