Olivia Magro has high expectations.

Last season, the Atlantic County Institute of Technology girls volleyball outside hitter led the RedHawks to the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament finals, the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals and an 18-7 record, which tied for the second-most wins in the league.

Most of the top players return this season, so ACIT should be considered serious contenders again. Magro, who was a first-team Press All-Star in 2022, aims for ACIT to get back to the CAL finals and capture the title.

All that will be in reach when ACIT opens its season at Egg Harbor Township on Friday.

“I think we are looking very strong,” Magro, a 17-year-old from Brigantine, said last week. “We have been doing our preseason for awhile now and hitting the weight room with the weights. Our girls look really strong and athletic this season. I am very excited for the season.”

Last season, Magro finished with a team-leading 171 kills and 65 aces to go with 109 digs, second most on the team. The junior also added 48 service points. Along with Magro, second-team All-Star Mackenna Ditzel returns to lead the RedHawks. The junior setter finished with 254 assists in 2022.

ACIT coach Sean O’Neill expects his team to win 20 matches and reach the CAL finals. The fourth-year coach, who is on the Brigantine Beach Patrol, anticipates another run in the playoffs.

The team connection is a strength, Magro said. And O’Neill agreed.

“Last year, we had a remarkable year and really connected as a unit on all levels late in the season,” O’Neill said. “We set up a schedule this year that is going to be very, very challenging. And we spent a lot of time working hard this summer in the weight room. We are a very, very motivated crew, and we have a lot of quality players that know their role. We also have new players we are excited about.

“The best thing about us is our culture. It’s truly amazing. So, we are excited.”

Senior defensive specialist Rizza Abadinas and junior middle blocker Shia Jones-Dozier are other players to watch. Jones improved greatly since last year, O’Neill said. She has a tremendous serve, and her hitting developed, he added.

Abadinas is strong on the back row and is expected to finish with a lot of digs that help set up the RedHawks’ attack. She may also be the libero depending on the situation, O’Neill said.

“We definitely have unselfish players. Our teamwork is great, and we have a solid attack in the front row,” O’Neill said. “We have great passers in the back row who communicate well, which sets up the attack.”

ACIT will compete in the CAL American Conference with tough opponents, including Mainland Regional (18-5 in 2022) and Pleasantville (22-2). The Greyhounds, who beat the RedHawks in the CAL finals, went undefeated against league opponents and won the S.J. Group II title in 2022, and the Mustangs, who advanced to the S.J. Group III finals, both return many players and will be strong again.

Mainland and Pleasantville, along with other teams from the CAL and South Jersey, are “looking tough,” Magro said. But she said the RedHawks can match up with their opponents.

“They are working hard, but we are working even harder,” Magro said. “Those other schools definitely have strong hitters. But I think our defense is going to pull through. We have a lot of girls that stepped up from their freshman and sophomore years. They are going to help carry the team.

“I’m very excited for the season. We have been waiting for this for a long time.”

O’Neill and the coaching staff are just as ready.

“We respect out opponents in the CAL. They are tremendous programs and have great coaches and great players,” O’Neill said. “We know what we are going up against. But the outlook is that we are physically able to play this game, and that’s a beautiful thing.

“They know what it takes to be the best. We are just excited for the season.”

PHOTOS ACIT girls volleyball practice