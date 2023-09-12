The Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team opened the season with a 2-0 win over visiting Old Bridge on Monday.

The sets scores were 25-16 and 25-18.

Jordyn Hamlin led the Rams with eight kills and added five digs, five service points and one ace. Molly Regulski contributed two kills, two digs, 16 assists, four service points and two aces.

Also for Southern, Sarah Capone added five kills, Bryn Hagen had three kills and 10 service points. Emily Brunatti had seven digs, five service points and two aces, and Jessica Smart contributed two kills, one block, two digs and two assists. Old Bridge dropped to 0-1.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy 2, Hammonton 1: The host Villagers rallied to win with scores of 22-25, 25-14 and 25-23.

Annalise Kuppel topped the Villagers (2-0) with six kills and had eight digs and three aces. Sophia Sacco had four kills, seven digs four aces, and Christanna Figurelli added 11 digs. Khalia Lewis contributed three kills, six blocks and one ace, and Nicolette Linden had three kills, two blocks, two digs and eight assists.

Hammonton fell to 2-1.

Lower Cape May Regional 2, St. Joseph Academy 0: The visiting Caper Tigers (1-1) won with set scores of 25-8 and 25-18.

The Wildcats fell to 0-2.

Central Regional 2, Lacey Township 0: Cumberland won it with scores of 25-20 and 25-20.

For visiting Lacey (0-2), Emily Hauptvogel had six kills, six digs, nine service points and four aces. Ava Lingelback added three kills, Shayla Haemmerle contributed eight digs and four service points, Nicolina Saccomanno and Alexandra Coon each had four assists.

Halee Smenkowski and Madison Lenox each led Central (1-1) with eight kills. Nadine Ciltepe had eight digs and Kate O'Blek finished with 15 assists.