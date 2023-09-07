The Cedar Creek High School girls volleyball team beat visiting Sterling 2-0 on Thursday in a nonleague match. The set scores were 25-15 and 25-12.
Jayla Bussey had six kills, seven service points and five aces for the Pirates, and Stella Ketschak added six kllls. Sofia Zahedivash contributed two kills, seven service points, three aces and 10 assists. Gabby Kienzle added six assists.
Southern Reg. 2, Central Reg. 0: The host Rams (1-0) had scores of 25-9 and 25-12. Sarah Capone led Southern with seven kills, and Jordyn Hamlin added five kills, six digs and seven service points. Molly Regulski contributed three kills and 17 assists, and Bryn Hagen had three blocks, 11 service points and two aces. Emily Brunatti added eight digs and four service points, and Jessica Smart had four kills and three blocks.
Hammonton 2, Absegami 0: The host Blue Devils (1-0) won with scores of 25-15 and 25-20. The Braves fell to 0-1. No further information was available.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: The visiting Villagers (1-0) rallied to win with scores of 25-16, 21-25 and 25-16. Lower Cape May dropped to 0-1. No further information was available.
