Lucas Kean led the Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team to a 31-1 record and the state Group IV championship this year.

The 6-foot-3 Kean was the driving force behind the Southern attack with 369 kills, and his other game stats were also impressive.

For the second straight season, Kean is The Press Boys Volleyball Player of the Year.

“It feels great (to be the Player of the Year), and better than last year because we won,” said Kean, an 18-year-old resident of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. “We definitely had our eyes on the state title from the beginning. Our expectation is always to win it. We kept working all season long. It came down to us and Old Bridge, and we got it done.”

Old Bridge, of Middlesex County, was the dominant team in New Jersey volleyball until Southern Regional beat the Knights 2-1 on June 7 for the South Jersey Group IV title. It was the Rams’ 13th straight sectional title. The scores were 25-23, 22-25 and 25-18. Kean contributed 15 kills, seven digs, 10 service points and three aces in the match.

Southern breezed to the state championship with a 2-0 win over Bridgewater-Raritan (25-17, 25-18) on June 10.

Old Bridge had won the previous four state championships, beating Southern in the final 2-1 last year, the Rams’ only loss (33-1). The Knights also topped Southern in the state final in 2021 and 2018, both times by set scores of 2-1.

“After losing last year, we used that as motivation to keep working hard,” Kean said. “I kept getting stronger and kept getting bigger. I was lifting a lot and playing club. I definitely improved as a player in the offseason and through the season.

“We were definitely confident this year. We knew it wouldn’t be easy, but we definitely knew the guys we have were good enough to get it done.”

Southern’s only loss this season was to Scotch Plains-Fanwood (2-1), a team Old Bridge beat 2-0.

Southern coach Eric Maxwell says Kean was the best high school player in New Jersey this spring.

“It’s always good to have who I feel is the best player in the state on your side of the court,” Maxwell said. “Lucas’ work ethic is phenomenal, what he does in the offseason in the weight room, the leadership he brings to our team. Not only is he a great player but a great role model and the hardest worker in the gym every day.

“He worked hard for this state championship, and he made sure that when he went out as a senior that he had a state championship under his belt.”

Kean has decided not to play collegiate men’s volleyball. He’ll attend Stockton University in the fall.

Team of the Year

Pinelands Regional went 22-7 this spring and won the Shore Conference B South title with an 11-1 mark.

The Wildcats, in only their third year as a varsity program, finished No. 5 in The Press Elite 11 and are The Press Team of the Year.

Pinelands, which went 9-10 in 2022, put together a 15-match winning streak this year. The Wildcats lost to St. Joseph-Metuchen 2-0 (25-23, 25-22) in the South Jersey Group II final.

Leading Pinelands players included Brogan Duelly, Dan Brunke, Matt Davis, Ryan McCorry, Ethan Woods, Zack Kay. Joe Cardillo, Andrew Albright, Ian Leeds and Ryan May.

“It feels very good (to be the Team of the Year),” coach Kathy Bennett said. “The boys worked really hard all season, so it’s nice to be recognized. I’m very proud of all of them for the accomplishments.

“Our success surprised me. Last year, in our second year, I thought we kind of underachieved. I think the boys used that as fire to come out this year and complete the season better. They certainly rose to the challenge, that’s for sure.”

Coach of the Year

Tim Newkirk, in his second year as Pleasantville’s head coach, guided the Greyhounds to a No. 10 ranking in the Elite 11, an 18-6 record and a tie with Egg Harbor Township for the Cape-Atlantic League title. The teams split two matches and both finished 13-1 in the CAL.

Newkirk is The Press Coach of the Year.

Last year, Pleasantville was 11-4 (4-3 CAL).

“I put in a lot of time with the kids, and it’s nice to be recognized,” Newkirk said. “The kids really worked hard. They know that if you want to win the CAL and go far in the playoffs you have to put in the time. A couple of the kids played club this year.”

The Greyhounds won eight straight matches at the end of the season before losing to Jackson Liberty 2-0 (25-16, 25-23) in a South Jersey Group II quarterfinal.

“We graduated four last year, and our new guys had to gain experience,” Newkirk said. “They worked on offense and defense, and really started to play well.”

John Dulski is Newkirk’s assistant coach, and Newkirk said some alumni have come back to help also.