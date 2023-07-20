PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Lucas Kean
Southern Regional
The senior outside hitter and two-time Press Player of the Year led the Rams to their first state title since 2017 and the No. 1 ranking in The Press Elite 11. Kean topped the area with 369 kills, up from last year's 340, and added 169 digs, 13 blocks, 130 service points and 35 aces. He helped Southern reach the state final for the 10th time in 11 seasons. Along the way, Kean led the Rams (31-1) to the Shore Conference A South title, the Shore Conference Tournament championship and the South Jersey Group IV title.
FIRST TEAM
Brogan Duelly
Pinelands Regional
The senior outside hitter scored 257 kills and 43 digs as the Wildcats went 22-7 and finished with a ranking of No. 5 in the Elite 11.
Jonathan Baez
Pleasantville
The senior middle blocker/outside hitter topped the Greyhounds (18-6) with 226 kills, 189 digs, 119 service points and 35 aces. Baez was a second-team Press All-Star in 2022.
Ethan Brummer
Southern Regional
The senior setter fueled the Rams' attack with 531 assists, plus 110 digs, 117 service points and 13 aces.
Alec Barnes
Egg Harbor Township
The senior finished with 131 kills, 40 blocks, 31 digs, 153 service points and 36 aces. Barnes helped EHT go 13-1 in the Cape-Atlantic League and tie Pleasantville for the CAL title.
Jack McKenna
Southern Regional
The junior outside hitter helped the Rams with 177 kills, 204 digs, 148 service points and 24 aces.
Dan Brunke
Pinelands Regional
The junior setter, a second-team Press All-Star last year, moved up with 679 assists, 23 kills, 116 digs, 165 service points and 39 aces.
Cristofer Evangelista
Pleasantville
The senior setter and returning first-team Press All-Star totaled 459 assists, 148 digs, 117 service points and 25 aces.
Landon Davis
Southern Regional
The senior libero topped the Rams with 239 digs and added 46 assists, 203 service points and 24 aces. Davis was a second-team Press All-Star in 2022.
Michael Nammour
Egg Harbor Township
The senior setter and returning first-team Press All-Star led EHT (17-7) with 240 assists, 194 service points and 44 aces. Nammour also had 34 digs.
SECOND TEAM
Dane Calsyn
Southern Regional
Matt Davis
Pinelands Regional
John Howard III
Pleasantville
Brayden Jiminez
Lacey Township
Chikaodi Wokocha
Absegami
Christian Vichienrat
Egg Harbor Township
Caden Schubiger
Southern Regional
Ryan McCorry
Pinelands Regional
Jack Buscaglia
Barnegat
Xavier Vazquez
Absegami
Cooper Kane
St. Augustine Prep
Tim Creelman
ACIT
HONORABLE MENTION
ABSEGAMI
Nasir Hernandez-Haines
Jake Khuc
ACIT
Erich Perez
Antwan Canazares
BARNEGAT
Nick Block
Anthony Ryan
CEDAR CREEK
Anthony Farrell
Vincent Hamburg
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Alexander Adair
HAMMONTON
Sebastian Pangin
Brandon Chainey
Isaac Fishman
LACEY TOWNSHIP
David Alvarez
Joe Arevalo
OAKCREST
Francisco Velasquez
Jordan Small
PINELANDS REGIONAL
Ethan Woods
Zack Kay
PLEASANTVILLE
Jake Reynoso
Jeremiah Hernandez
Daniel Garcia
SOUTHERN REGIONAL
Angelo Addiego
Aiden Krinic
ST. AUGUSTINE PREP
James Haugh
Adrian Limowski
