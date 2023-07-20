PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Lucas Kean

Southern Regional

The senior outside hitter and two-time Press Player of the Year led the Rams to their first state title since 2017 and the No. 1 ranking in The Press Elite 11. Kean topped the area with 369 kills, up from last year's 340, and added 169 digs, 13 blocks, 130 service points and 35 aces. He helped Southern reach the state final for the 10th time in 11 seasons. Along the way, Kean led the Rams (31-1) to the Shore Conference A South title, the Shore Conference Tournament championship and the South Jersey Group IV title.

FIRST TEAM

Brogan Duelly

Pinelands Regional

The senior outside hitter scored 257 kills and 43 digs as the Wildcats went 22-7 and finished with a ranking of No. 5 in the Elite 11.

Jonathan Baez

Pleasantville

The senior middle blocker/outside hitter topped the Greyhounds (18-6) with 226 kills, 189 digs, 119 service points and 35 aces. Baez was a second-team Press All-Star in 2022.

Ethan Brummer

Southern Regional

The senior setter fueled the Rams' attack with 531 assists, plus 110 digs, 117 service points and 13 aces.

Alec Barnes

Egg Harbor Township

The senior finished with 131 kills, 40 blocks, 31 digs, 153 service points and 36 aces. Barnes helped EHT go 13-1 in the Cape-Atlantic League and tie Pleasantville for the CAL title.

Jack McKenna

Southern Regional

The junior outside hitter helped the Rams with 177 kills, 204 digs, 148 service points and 24 aces.

Dan Brunke

Pinelands Regional

The junior setter, a second-team Press All-Star last year, moved up with 679 assists, 23 kills, 116 digs, 165 service points and 39 aces.

Cristofer Evangelista

Pleasantville

The senior setter and returning first-team Press All-Star totaled 459 assists, 148 digs, 117 service points and 25 aces.

Landon Davis

Southern Regional

The senior libero topped the Rams with 239 digs and added 46 assists, 203 service points and 24 aces. Davis was a second-team Press All-Star in 2022.

Michael Nammour

Egg Harbor Township

The senior setter and returning first-team Press All-Star led EHT (17-7) with 240 assists, 194 service points and 44 aces. Nammour also had 34 digs.

SECOND TEAM

Dane Calsyn

Southern Regional

Matt Davis

Pinelands Regional

John Howard III

Pleasantville

Brayden Jiminez

Lacey Township

Chikaodi Wokocha

Absegami

Christian Vichienrat

Egg Harbor Township

Caden Schubiger

Southern Regional

Ryan McCorry

Pinelands Regional

Jack Buscaglia

Barnegat

Xavier Vazquez

Absegami

Cooper Kane

St. Augustine Prep

Tim Creelman

ACIT

HONORABLE MENTION

ABSEGAMI

Nasir Hernandez-Haines

Jake Khuc

ACIT

Erich Perez

Antwan Canazares

BARNEGAT

Nick Block

Anthony Ryan

CEDAR CREEK

Anthony Farrell

Vincent Hamburg

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Alexander Adair

HAMMONTON

Sebastian Pangin

Brandon Chainey

Isaac Fishman

LACEY TOWNSHIP

David Alvarez

Joe Arevalo

OAKCREST

Francisco Velasquez

Jordan Small

PINELANDS REGIONAL

Ethan Woods

Zack Kay

PLEASANTVILLE

Jake Reynoso

Jeremiah Hernandez

Daniel Garcia

SOUTHERN REGIONAL

Angelo Addiego

Aiden Krinic

ST. AUGUSTINE PREP

James Haugh

Adrian Limowski