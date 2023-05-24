BRIDGETON — Coming in as the sixth seed in the Cape Atlantic League Track and Field Championships, the Vineland High School girls 4x800-meter relay impressed Wednesday.

Ashlynn Newton ran the first leg in the event, giving her relay team an early lead in the race. Gabby Brown, Eve Ortiz and Georgina Chalow finished the job, winning in 10 minutes, 18.55 seconds. Top-seeded Mainland Regional’s Shayne Connolly, Sophie Goldstein, Gillian Lovett and Claudia Booth were second in 10:19.93.

The meet, which was held at Bridgeton High School, ended too late for this edition for full results. The top three individuals and relay teams in each event medaled.

“We definitely weren’t supposed to win that at all,” Newton said. “It feels pretty good.”

The quartet attempted to break the school record in the event, but missed by just two seconds.

“But our goal, honestly, was just to try to win,” Newton said. “It’s nice out. There’s not that much wind, and the track is nice. So, it’s a nice day to win.”

On the boys side, Oakcrest’s Andrae Johnson, LaMarc Rex, Cale Aiken and Al-Amin Page won the boys 4x800 relay in a personal-best 8:22.28. The quartet was the second seed in the race, with Egg Harbor Township coming in as the favorites.

Hammonton’s Fernando Flores, Domenic DeRose, Brandon Martinez and Jesus Flores were second in 8:37.33, and Ocean City’s Caleb Aristizabal, Robert Cesari, Erik Preisner and Ethan Buck were third (8:38.62).

“Really, when we saw EHT as the top seed, we just had to work harder,” Page said. “Our goal every day is to just PR. It’s helpful that the other teams are good. We use that as a stepping stool to pass them and run faster. It’s a great day. I feel pretty good. Personally, it just makes me want to push harder and get hungry for more medals.”

The Eagles’ Amari Pinkett won the girls 400 hurdles in a personal-best 1:06.66. Her time is ranked in the top 50 in the state, according to milesplit.com. The junior finished second in the event May 19 at the Atlantic County Championships, and used that as motivation Wednesday. The Mustangs’ Camryn DeMorat was second in a personal-best 1:09.62.

Oakcrest’s Royanah Farmer won the girls 100 dash in 12.30 seconds.

“It feels really good,” Pinkett said. “At counties, I came in second and, at the end of that race, I knew I had a lot more in me. I used that (Wednesday), and it got me first place. Overall, it’s a tough race, but it’s very rewarding. I wouldn’t change the event I run at all.”

The South Jersey Groups I and IV and South Jersey Groups II and II meets are June 2-3.

“I now know what I can run and I’m just going to use what I used (Wednesday) and turn it up a little more and use it for sectionals,” Pinkett said.

ACIT’s Trudale Scott won the boys 400 hurdles in a personal-best 57.48. Mainland’s William Spollen was second in a personal-best 57.64. Scott’s twin, Trisdale Scott, ran in the first heat of the event and won in less than a second after being in second place down the stretch. Overall, he was seventh in a personal-best 1:01.01

“It feels pretty good. I’ve never been a CAL champion, but I’m a CAL champion now,” Trudale Scott said. My training was pretty hard over the past few weeks, so I knew I could pull through. I did my best. Hopefully next year I can hold my title.”

Mainland’s Leo Pierre won the boys 100 dash in a personal-best 10.93, which is ranked in the top 25 in the state. Millville’s Taron Haile finished second in a personal-best 11.12, and Oakcrest’s Andrew Martin was third in a personal-best 11.19.

Pierre didn’t even qualify for the 100 dash at the CAL Championships last spring.

“This week, I have been looking forward to it,” Pierre said. “It’s a really good thing for me because it was on my mind, and I was kind of stressing about it. But, now that I won it, I’m feeling really good about it.”

Lower Cape May’s Jack Cura won the boys 1,600 run in a personal-best 4:39.92, and teammate Luke Hutchinson was third (4:45.70). ACIT’s Joseph Spilker was second (4:43.89). Cura was in the lead for almost the entire race. Cura has not had a personal-best time in the 1,600 in over a year, he said.

Oakcrest’s Clayton Husta won the boys 110 hurdles (15.11), and Pleasantville’s Xander Roberts-Bogin won the 400 (48.74). EHT’s Mike Simeon won the boys shot put in a personal-best throw of 52 feet, 4.75 inches, and Hammonton’s Anthony Liakhnovich was second in a personal-best 48-7.5.

Mainland’s Mawali Osunniyi won the boys triple jump with a personal-best 46-6.75, and EHT’s Jamil Wilikns was second with a personal-best 45-5.25. Osunniyi also won the high jump (6-6), and Pleasantville’s Isaiah Davenport was second (6-4).

“It’s really great. There is a lot of great competition out here,” Cura said. “It was a tough race, but I got it. Now, I’m looking onto sectionals next week. It just feels really good. I have a lot of support from family and coaches. It’s great.”

Mainland standout Gillian Lovett won the girls 1,600 in 5:05.66, another top 25 finish in the state. The Mustangs’ Emma Preissman was third in a personal-best 5:17.81, and Absegami’s Samia Ghazaz placed second in a personal-best 5:15.68. Lovett also won the event last season, something she was pleased with because it’s not always easy to repeat in any event, Lovett said.

The Mustangs’ Emma Crozier-Carole won the girls 100 hurdles in a personal-best 15.01, and Middle Township’s Iyanna Bennett was second in a personal-best 16.22. Ocean City’s Sophia Curtis won the girls 400 in 57.45. Millville’s Leah Howard won the girls javelin (158-9), and Absegami’s Chiamaka Wokocha won the discus (115-0).

“It was definitely special to win, especially because the girls in the Cape-Atlantic League this year are really good,” Lovett said. “It’s always a possibility that I may not be able to pull out the win, so I am really glad I did. I was really glad I got to race in a really talented field. I’m really appreciative of my coaches and my team for supporting me. It’s a lot of hard work, and hard to do alone. So, having a really strong team is like a second family to help me go through things.”

CAL Championship Meet in Bridgeton