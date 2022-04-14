Vineland uses big ninth inning to comes back and beat Oakcrest

MAYS LANDING — Ethan Evans was not in the starting lineup Thursday.
Normally, he is the starting catcher, but he was given the day off. But when his name was called in the ninth inning, the senior made the most of the situation.
With bases loaded and no outs in the top of the ninth, Evans hit a two-run single to lead the Vineland High School baseball team to a 12-5 comeback victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game.
The Fighting Clan improved to 3-2. Oakcrest fell to 0-5. Vineland trailed 4-1 after three innings and 5-3 after five, but scored two in the sixth to tie the game.
The Fighting Clan scored seven in the ninth inning.
“I knew I just had to do a job,” said Evans, 17, of Vineland. “I just knew I had to put a ball in play. I just thought to think short, and hit the ball through.”
Alex Rodriguez doubled to start the inning, then Benny Andreoli walked and Xavier Cortez singled to load the bases. Evans, who was a pinch runner and scored in the sixth, drove in Rodriguez and Andreoli with his go-ahead single.
Evans’ two-run hit provided a spark.
“I felt great,” Evans said. “It always feels great to win. This was definitely a good one. It felt really good.”
Enzo Descalzi then hit a three-run homer to extend the lead to 10-5. David Ortiz, who doubled, and Juan Ortiz scored for Vineland. The inning lasted 20 minutes, and the Falcons’ had to make a few pitching changes.
Vineland outhit Oakcrest 16-9.
“I know once we hit, the rest of the team will hit,” Evans said. “If we stay together, we are fine.”
“We have a good hitting team, but we haven’t started to hit yet,” Vineland coach Kyle Jones said. “So, it was nice to see the boys put a big inning together.”
The Falcons took an early 2-0 lead after Adrain Firpo tripled to the left-field gap that drove in Julian Frank, who had walked. Joel Thompson later hit a sacrifice grounder to send in Firpo. Vineland’s Angel Rivera singled in Yen Rodriguez in the second that cut the deficit to 2-1, but Mason Kurtz doubled and scored on a passed ball for Oakcrest, taking a 3-1 lead.
The Falcons’ Gavin Healy homered in the third to extend the lead to 4-1.
Junior pitcher Nick Bancroft was huge for Vineland. He entered the game in the second inning and struck out eight in seven innings. When the Fighting Clan trailed, he kept his team alive, including getting out of a jam in the bottom of the seventh when Oakcrest had two on with only one out.
“We never gave up,” Evans said. “We knew what our team could do. When we went out there, we told ourselves that we had a job and had to finish the job.”
Descalzi also homered in the fourth to make it 4-2. Anthony Rakotz scored on a passed ball in the fifth to cut the lead to 4-3. The Falcons’ Joel Thompson scored on an error to give them a 5-3 lead.
In the sixth, Descalzi walked and later scored on a fielder's choice. Rodriguez had an RBI single that tied the game 5-5.
For Oakcrest, AJ Costantini went 2 for 4 with a double. Jimmy Kurtz and Owen Becker each struck out three.
“Just have to keep the team up and keep on working, and we came out on top in the end,” Jones said of the comeback.
PHOTOS Oakcrest vs. Vineland baseball
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Jimmy Balts of Oakcrest pitches against Vineland during their game at Oakcrest High School. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Vineland's Yen Rodriguez slides safely into second base against Oakcrest High School. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Angel Rivera of Vineland connects with the ball during their game against Oakcrest on Thursday in Mays Landing.
Kristian Gonyea, For The Press
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Mason Kurtz of Oakcrest connects for a triple against Vineland, at Oakcrest High School. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest's Mason Kurtz slides into third base safely for a triple during the game against Vineland.
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Vineland's Yen Rodriguez beats the throw to first base against Oakcrest High School. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest's Gavin Healy is congratulated by his coach after hitting a home run against Vineland on Thursday in Mays Landing.
Kristian Gonyea, For The Press
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest's short stop Joel Thompson catches a pop fly against Vineland High School. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Anthony Rakotz of Vineland connects for a single against Oakcrest High School. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Anthony Rakotz of Vineland slides safely into home plate against Oakcrest High School. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.