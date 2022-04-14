Vineland uses big ninth inning to comes back and beat Oakcrest

MAYS LANDING — Ethan Evans was not in the starting lineup Thursday.

Normally, he is the starting catcher, but he was given the day off. But when his name was called in the ninth inning, the senior made the most of the situation.

With bases loaded and no outs in the top of the ninth, Evans hit a two-run single to lead the Vineland High School baseball team to a 12-5 comeback victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game.

The Fighting Clan improved to 3-2. Oakcrest fell to 0-5. Vineland trailed 4-1 after three innings and 5-3 after five, but scored two in the sixth to tie the game.

The Fighting Clan scored seven in the ninth inning.

“I knew I just had to do a job,” said Evans, 17, of Vineland. “I just knew I had to put a ball in play. I just thought to think short, and hit the ball through.”

Alex Rodriguez doubled to start the inning, then Benny Andreoli walked and Xavier Cortez singled to load the bases. Evans, who was a pinch runner and scored in the sixth, drove in Rodriguez and Andreoli with his go-ahead single.

Evans’ two-run hit provided a spark.

“I felt great,” Evans said. “It always feels great to win. This was definitely a good one. It felt really good.”

Enzo Descalzi then hit a three-run homer to extend the lead to 10-5. David Ortiz, who doubled, and Juan Ortiz scored for Vineland. The inning lasted 20 minutes, and the Falcons’ had to make a few pitching changes.

Vineland outhit Oakcrest 16-9.

“I know once we hit, the rest of the team will hit,” Evans said. “If we stay together, we are fine.”

“We have a good hitting team, but we haven’t started to hit yet,” Vineland coach Kyle Jones said. “So, it was nice to see the boys put a big inning together.”

The Falcons took an early 2-0 lead after Adrain Firpo tripled to the left-field gap that drove in Julian Frank, who had walked. Joel Thompson later hit a sacrifice grounder to send in Firpo. Vineland’s Angel Rivera singled in Yen Rodriguez in the second that cut the deficit to 2-1, but Mason Kurtz doubled and scored on a passed ball for Oakcrest, taking a 3-1 lead.

The Falcons’ Gavin Healy homered in the third to extend the lead to 4-1.

Junior pitcher Nick Bancroft was huge for Vineland. He entered the game in the second inning and struck out eight in seven innings. When the Fighting Clan trailed, he kept his team alive, including getting out of a jam in the bottom of the seventh when Oakcrest had two on with only one out.

“We never gave up,” Evans said. “We knew what our team could do. When we went out there, we told ourselves that we had a job and had to finish the job.”

Descalzi also homered in the fourth to make it 4-2. Anthony Rakotz scored on a passed ball in the fifth to cut the lead to 4-3. The Falcons’ Joel Thompson scored on an error to give them a 5-3 lead.

In the sixth, Descalzi walked and later scored on a fielder's choice. Rodriguez had an RBI single that tied the game 5-5.

For Oakcrest, AJ Costantini went 2 for 4 with a double. Jimmy Kurtz and Owen Becker each struck out three.

“Just have to keep the team up and keep on working, and we came out on top in the end,” Jones said of the comeback.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

