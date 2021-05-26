Vineland makes statement, hands rival Millville first loss

MILLVILLE — An inside-the-park home run is rare.
Morgan Harrell-Alvarez made the feat appear easy Wednesday.
The freshman’s fourth-inning hit rolled deep in the outfield, allowing her to make it home standing. Her homer was one of four that gave the Vineland High School softball team an 18-1 victory over previously undefeated Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game.
Millville (13-1) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Vineland improved to 12-8. The game ended after the fourth inning on the 15-rule rule.
Millville and Vineland are huge rivals in any sport.
“It feels good, especially since I’m a freshman. These girls, I love these girls so much,” Harrell-Alvarez said. “It’s good to win a game that we came out here, they were undefeated, and show them that we can win. I’m happy that we won with these girls.”
Harrell-Alvarez’s inside-the-park hit just squeezed into fair territory. The ball rolled down the first-base line into the corner. The 14-year-old said, with a laugh and a smile, she was a little bit tired running the bases, not even needing to slide to score.
“It was a good experience. Like, hitting home runs, I don’t do that. I don’t hit over the fence,” Harrell-Alvarez said. “I just do my best to get on base and use my speed to get on base and produce runs that way.”
Harrell-Alvarez went 4 for 4. She hit two RBI singles, scored two runs and was aggressive on the bases. She also singled in the second inning.
Harrell-Alvarez plays both infield and outfield.
Vineland coach Kristina Kulik smiled when talking about her freshman, saying “she is so fast.”
“She is just a player. No matter where we put her, she plays tough,” Kulik said. “Her mindset is great (batting second to last) in the lineup. I’m really proud of her.”
Bailey Dickenson and Leilani Colaneri each hit two-run home runs. Christina Rodriguez hit a solo shot in the fourth inning, a frame that led to nine runs from the Fighting Clan.
Madison Cantoni singled twice and scored four runs. Anaya Troy doubled, singled and scored four runs.
Millville batted around in the third and fourth innings.
Brooke Dickenson, Bailey’s sister, singled twice, doubled, scored three runs and drove in one. Bailey added a pair of RBI singles.
“We can play small ball with our slappers, and we had a couple singles in key situations,” Kulik said. “And then the long ball. I always tell them the long ball is a gift, and they can swing it, this crew.
“It just shows if we play our game we can beat anybody.”
Vineland grabbed the 10th seed in the South Jersey Group IV bracket and will play seventh-seeded Lenape by Tuesday. Winning Wednesday’s game against an undefeated team (which is also a rival) is important, Kulik said.
“I feel we played as a unit (Wednesday). Played them real tough,” she said. “A great game before our first playoff game.”
Harrell-Alvarez called it “big” that the entire team contributed Wednesday.
“Sometimes we don’t have our good days. Sometimes we do,” she said. “Sometimes we show up like we are the best team ever. Sometimes not so much. But (Wednesday) we produced.”
The Thunderbolts do not feature any seniors, and most had never played together before now.
Haley Brag and Emily Felice were the only two players who competed on the field at the varsity level in 2019. Ella Gamber would sometimes be a designated hitter.
Felice scored on an error at home in the first inning. Cecely Dominguez singled twice.
“Listen, (it’s a) learning experience,” Millville coach Brooke Ewan-Dixon said.
“I told them it doesn’t count for anything. At some point we were going to lose anyway. It’s a matter of bouncing back. I appreciate this, that we got to face a faster pitcher (Colaneri) and we will face another good pitcher (Thursday vs. Egg Harbor Township’s Madison Dollard and Haley Korsak) to get prep for states.”
Millville is the ninth seed in S.J. Group IV.
“I think they will move on, and chalk it up to a learning experience,” said Ewan-Dixon, noting her team still leads and can win the CAL National Division. “Again, it doesn’t mean anything. … Bottom line is we have to worry about (playoffs).”
Vineland;234 9 — 18 19 2
Millville;100 0 — 1 3 0
2B—Brooke Dickenson, Colaneri, Troy V
HR—Bailey Dickenson, Colaneri, Rodriguez, Harrell-Alvarez V
WP—Colaneri (2 Ks) V
LP—Brag (1 K) M
Records—Vineland 12-8, Millville 13-1
