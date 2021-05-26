Vineland makes statement, hands rival Millville first loss

Vineland grabbed the 10th seed in the South Jersey Group IV bracket and will play seventh-seeded Lenape by Tuesday. Winning Wednesday’s game against an undefeated team (which is also a rival) is important, Kulik said.

“I feel we played as a unit (Wednesday). Played them real tough,” she said. “A great game before our first playoff game.”

Harrell-Alvarez called it “big” that the entire team contributed Wednesday.

“Sometimes we don’t have our good days. Sometimes we do,” she said. “Sometimes we show up like we are the best team ever. Sometimes not so much. But (Wednesday) we produced.”

The Thunderbolts do not feature any seniors, and most had never played together before now.

Haley Brag and Emily Felice were the only two players who competed on the field at the varsity level in 2019. Ella Gamber would sometimes be a designated hitter.

Felice scored on an error at home in the first inning. Cecely Dominguez singled twice.

“Listen, (it’s a) learning experience,” Millville coach Brooke Ewan-Dixon said.