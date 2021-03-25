Vineland ends undefeated season with win over OLMA

Luciano also won the 200 individual medley (2:32.36).

Vineland won 92-77 when the two teams swam Feb. 26. Fighting Clan coach Mike Schneider said they just scheduled the rematch two weeks ago.

Before the 400 relay (the last race of the meet), Vineland led OLMA 83-73. The entire meet was close, especially down the stretch, as OLMA won three of the last four races.

“We were really happy that OLMA wanted to come and race us again,” Schneider said. “We wanted to add a meet this last week where we could circle something on the calendar and have a team we could have a competitive meet with.

“The first one (Feb. 26) was the same way, a lot of close races. We were really happy with the way the kids swim, considering how little training time we had. Just a lot of fun.”

Merighi noted OLMA was one of the toughest teams Vineland swam against this season. She was proud to see all her hard work come to fruition in her final meet.

“It was awesome coming together as a team and seeing what we could do together,” Merighi said.

OLMA freshman Isabela Valle won the 200 freestyle (2:12.33) and 500 freestyle (4:29.92).