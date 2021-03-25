Vineland ends undefeated season with win over OLMA

VINELAND — Alaina Merighi started swimming at an early age and can remember her first meet in high school as a freshman.
Time went by fast.
The senior capped her high school career with two individual wins and swam a leg in two winning relays to lead Vineland to a 93-77 victory over Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision meet at John Casadia Pool on Thursday.
The season ended for both teams — Vineland, ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, finished a 5-0. OLMA, ranked No. 9, finished 9-4.
For Merighi, it was the end of her career as she does not plan to swim in college.
“It definitely feels surreal,” said Merighi, 18, of Vineland. “It feels like yesterday I was a freshman. It hasn’t really hit me yet, but I definitely know it will.
“This team definitely means a lot to me. They have been with me for the past four years. I’ve met new people, seen others graduate. It’s definitely very sentimental because this team hasn’t just become my team, they’ve become my family.”
Merighi went out strong, winning the 100-meter freestyle in 1 minute, 3.68 seconds and the 50 freestyle in 28.84 seconds.
Lena Luciano, Isabela Saltar, Ava Levari and Merighi won the 200 medley relay in 2:07.32. Merighi, Levari, Angie Mainiero and Luciano won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:19.49.
Luciano also won the 200 individual medley (2:32.36).
Vineland won 92-77 when the two teams swam Feb. 26. Fighting Clan coach Mike Schneider said they just scheduled the rematch two weeks ago.
Before the 400 relay (the last race of the meet), Vineland led OLMA 83-73. The entire meet was close, especially down the stretch, as OLMA won three of the last four races.
“We were really happy that OLMA wanted to come and race us again,” Schneider said. “We wanted to add a meet this last week where we could circle something on the calendar and have a team we could have a competitive meet with.
“The first one (Feb. 26) was the same way, a lot of close races. We were really happy with the way the kids swim, considering how little training time we had. Just a lot of fun.”
Merighi noted OLMA was one of the toughest teams Vineland swam against this season. She was proud to see all her hard work come to fruition in her final meet.
“It was awesome coming together as a team and seeing what we could do together,” Merighi said.
OLMA freshman Isabela Valle won the 200 freestyle (2:12.33) and 500 freestyle (4:29.92).
The Villagers only have a few seniors and a lot of freshmen on their roster, but still had their best season in recent memory, OLMA coach Noelle DeLusant said.
“We are building a program,” DeLusant said. “Vineland is a fantastic program, and OLMA is up-and-coming. We have a lot to show in the next few years. The girls did fantastic.”
Last season, DeLusant took over the program and led the Villagers to the state Non-Public B playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
DeLusant added the Villagers are stronger in their second half, winning three of the last five events, noting her younger swimmers impressed.
“It was a huge team effort,” said DeLusant, who added some events set program records but she had to convert the times to yards Thursday night.
OLMA also set program records Tuesday in a win over Cedar Creek.
“The program is in the up-and-up, and it was a fantastic and successful year,” DeLusant said.
Schneider praised all his seniors, especially Merighi, and was thrilled to have a season.
“We are fortunate the kids got to race and the opportunity to get better,” he said.
200 Medley Relay—V (Lena Luciano, Isabela Saltar, Ava Levari, Alaina Merighi) 2:07.32
200 Freestyle—Isabela Valle OLMA 2:12.33
200 IM—Luciano V 2:32.36
50 Freestyle—Merighi V 28.84
100 Butterfly—Lana Davidson OLMA 1:09.24
100 Freestyle—Merighi V 1:03.68
500 Freestyle—Valle OLMA 4:29.92
200 Freestyle Relay—V (Vanessa Williams, Angie Mainiero, Carli Hullihen, Levari) 1:58.91
100 Backstroke—Isabella Rossi OLMA 1:11.67
100 Breaststroke—Eliza McDonough OLMA 1:23.28
400 Freestyle Relay— V (Merighi, Levari, Mainiero, Luciano) 4:19.49
Records—Vineland 4-0, OLMA 9-4.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.