Vikings pull away to beat Cape May Tech

The Atlantic City High School girls basketball team took command in the final three quarters and beat visiting Cape May Tech 60-29 on Wednesday.
The Vikings led 13-12 after the first quarter and used balanced scoring to pull away. Sanai Garrison-Macon and Zashira Jackson led with nine points apiece, and Bryn Swift added eight. Cornysha Davis, Sasha Lemons and Claire Kelly each scored six points, Ahnjeles Maldonado had five, Naysha Suarez-Rivera and Cheyannah Washington each added three, and Ellie Carrasco had two.
A.C. (1-1) is ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11.
For Tech (1-3), Kennedy Campbell and Izzy Schmucker each scored 10 points. Alyssa Gery added five points and Alex Garcia had four.
Cape May Tech 12 2 6 9 – 29
A.C. 13 11 17 19 — 60
No. 6 Absegami 44,
No. 8 ACIT 39
Haleigh Schafer led visiting Absegami with 15 points in its opener, and Jackie Fortis had 12. The Braves are No. 6 in the Elite 11. Gianna Baldino added seven points.
Cea’anai Jackson topped eighth-ranked ACIT (1-1) with 13 points. Grace Speer had 12 points and Lynn McLaughlin added eight points.
Absegami 11 4 14 15 — 44
ACIT 8 7 9 15 — 39
No. 3 Middle tWP. 46,
No. 4 Ocean City 41
Middle’s Kate Herlihy topped all scorer with 26 points. The Panthers (3-0), ranked third in the Elite 11, outscored host O.C. 10-5 in the fourth quarter to win. Lynasia Harris added seven points for Middle and Brynn Bock had five. For the fourth-ranked Red Raiders (1-2), Avery Jackson scored 13 points, Marin Panico added 10 points and Stephanie Carey had seven.
Middle 10 12 11 10 — 46
Ocean City 15 15 9 5 — 41
Millville 56,
Hammonton 49
The host Thunderbolts (2-0) outscored Hammonton 20-14 in the fourth quarter. Sha’naja Williams led Millville witih 19 points. Rianna Talley scored 16 points and Brooke Joslin had 10. Emma Peretti scored 29 points for the Blue Devils (1-1). Giada Palmieri and Ava Divello added six and five points, respectively.
Hammonton 8 16 13 20 — 49
Millville 8 19 15 14 — 56
Boys basketball
No. 9 Wildwood 58,
Gloucester Catholic 56
Diante Miles led the visiting Warriors with 16 points and had 10 rebounds. Wildwood (3-1) is ranked ninth in the Elite 11. Omarion McNeal had 12 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Junior Hans also had 12 points. Seamus Fynes added six points and seven rebounds. Ernie Troiano had five assists, four assists and four steals, and Miguel Claudio also scored five points.
