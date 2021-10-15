Vikings fall to Triton Regional in 28-20 defeat

So, once the Mustangs scored, the momentum started to fade and “that can’t happen. Have to stay locked in all game. It just came down to who wanted it more,” Moody said.

Triton’s second drive of the game also ended quickly, having to punt again to the Vikings. This time, the play went in the Mustangs’ favor. The ball bounced off an Atlantic City player, which set up Triton in the red zone. Two plays later, Justin Brown rushed 10 yards to tie the game 6-6.

After the Mustangs next drive ended in yet another three-and-out, junior Tyliqk Sims returned the punt 75 yards to give the Vikings a 12-6 lead.

Triton put together a long drive that resulted in Javen Rivera’s 3-yard score, which tied the game 12-12, the halftime score.

Atlantic City could not get much going on offense in the first half. The Vikings marched to the Mustangs’ 22- and 34-yard-line, but both drives ended with four-and-outs. Even in the second half, a couple drives stalled in Triton’s territory.

“Defense showed up (Friday). We had a few turnovers that really helped us out a lot,” Atlantic City coach Keenan Wright. “I thought that was big. They came up when they needed to. I think the offense came up a little short. Left a lot of plays out there. Definitely should have more points on the board.