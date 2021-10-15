Vikings fall to Triton Regional in 28-20 defeat

ATLANTIC CITY — Demetrius Moody finished with a blocked punt and an interception Friday, both plays resulting in scores that gave the Atlantic City High School football team leads.
“I felt like we had momentum at the time,” Moody said.
But the senior’s performance was not enough as Triton Regional scored twice in the fourth quarter en route to a 28-20 victory over the Vikings in a West Jersey Football League National Division game at Dr. Jack Eisenstein Athletic Complex
Atlantic City led 20-12 after the third quarter.
“We just have to keep going,” Moody, 17, said. “We can’t give up.”
Special teams and defense highlighted most of the game for Atlantic City, especially in the first quarter. The Vikings forced three, three-and-outs to start the game, scoring twice on ensuing punts
After the Triton’s first drive, Moody blocked the punt. The ball rolled into the end zone, and Ronnie Lawson recovered it for a touchdown to give Atlantic City an early 6-0 lead.
“Most of that comes from watching film (and) paying attention at practice,” Moody said about his contributions Friday. “Just going over plays at practice and then just locking in during the game.”
The defense was solid for three quarters, but allowed Triton to score twice and convert two-point plays in the fourth quarter. Most of Triton’s offense Cane in the fourth.
So, once the Mustangs scored, the momentum started to fade and “that can’t happen. Have to stay locked in all game. It just came down to who wanted it more,” Moody said.
Triton’s second drive of the game also ended quickly, having to punt again to the Vikings. This time, the play went in the Mustangs’ favor. The ball bounced off an Atlantic City player, which set up Triton in the red zone. Two plays later, Justin Brown rushed 10 yards to tie the game 6-6.
After the Mustangs next drive ended in yet another three-and-out, junior Tyliqk Sims returned the punt 75 yards to give the Vikings a 12-6 lead.
Triton put together a long drive that resulted in Javen Rivera’s 3-yard score, which tied the game 12-12, the halftime score.
Atlantic City could not get much going on offense in the first half. The Vikings marched to the Mustangs’ 22- and 34-yard-line, but both drives ended with four-and-outs. Even in the second half, a couple drives stalled in Triton’s territory.
“Defense showed up (Friday). We had a few turnovers that really helped us out a lot,” Atlantic City coach Keenan Wright. “I thought that was big. They came up when they needed to. I think the offense came up a little short. Left a lot of plays out there. Definitely should have more points on the board.
“We made too many mistakes. Penalties killed us. I don’t even know how many penalties we had, but it was significant in yardage. Had to be at least 12-15 penalties.”
The Atlantic City defense forced another three-and-out midway through the third quarter. The ensuing punt was returned for a touchdown, but a penalty called the score back. The Vikings then started the drive at Triton’s 35. Thirteen plays later after some costly penalties but even bigger plays, Atlantic City still could not reach the end zone.
But that soon changed.
Moody’s interception led to Sims’ 3-yard TD run — the Vikings first offensive score of the game. After quarterback Eric Strecker threw a pass to Gregory Williams to complete the two-point play, the Vikings led 20-12.
Atlantic City players and coaches were emotional after the game. It was a tough loss for the entire team, but the message is to put in another good week of practice and get ready for Cherry Hill West,” Wright said.
“I hope we turn it into a positive,” the coach added. “I think we left a lot out there. It’s tough. It’s tough to swallow. Even as I’m talking right now, it’s tough. I know they are hurting. We have a lot of expectations this year.
“But I thought they played hard. They played hard.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
