Varsity eight leads EHT boys crew to its best season

The Egg Harbor Township High School boys varsity eight started out the season winning races and ended up as South Jersey’s best.
The Eagles’ varsity eight had never been the area’s top boys boat until this spring, but it stayed consistent throughout the season.
Egg Harbor Township is The Press boys crew Team of the Year and No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.
The Press’ crew rankings are based on teams’ overall performances, with an emphasis on varsity eights.
The EHT boys varsity eight consisted of stroke Scott Zimmerman, Carter Hubbard, Gage Thomas, Jimmy Curry, Justin Kent, Nik Simone, Faddy Omar, bow Max Berg and coxswain Bailee Sikora.
“It feels great to be the top team,” coach John Kelley said. “We’re headed in the right direction. The juniors and seniors set a good example for the younger kids. This year was a great stepping stone to becoming a solid program. (The varsity eight) being undefeated in the Lake Lenape races was probably the best part of the year.”
The EHT boys varsity eight raced at five of the six Lake Lenape Sprints regattas and won each race.
On April 25, the crew won a flight (heat) for the first time at a Manny Flick-Horvat Series regatta in Philadelphia. The Eagles’ varsity eight finished third at the Philadelphia City Championships, the first time the crew won a medal at the event.
EHT returned to Lake Lenape for the Atlantic County Championships on May 9 and easily won the three-boat boys varsity-eight race. EHT won the overall (boys and girls combined) Atlantic County points championship, too.
The Eagles’ crew was the only South Jersey boys varsity eight to make the semifinals at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta in Philadelphia. EHT was the only varsity eight in South Jersey to race at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta (commonly called “the nationals”) in Philadelphia.
“There were a lot of firsts,” Kelley said. “For a lot of them, the Lake Lenape Sprints I (on March 20) was their first time winning a race. We were the underdogs, and you were going against a lot of good, evenly matched programs with good coaches. I was pleasantly surprised.
“We were able to get a bronze medal at City’s and won a Flick race. We still have work to do to compete with the Philadelphia schools, but we’re moving in the right direction.”
Zimmerman, now an EHT graduate, will row at NCAA Division I Syracuse University in the fall.
“We built up to it (leading the area’s varsity eights), and we knew it would be hard to get there,” said Zimmerman, an 18-year-old EHT resident. “I wouldn’t say I was surprised because Coach always told us that our hard work would pay off. I was confident we’d have a great season.
“It was incredible carrying the (Atlantic County) trophy. We were going against a lot of crews at City’s and we were super excited to pull out a medal.”
The team couldn’t practice as a team in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic but worked out on its own.
“We finally got the word that we could go out and practice together,” Zimmerman said. “We were super excited to be able to race at all, after it had been taken away (in 2020).”
Kent, another recent graduate, will row for Division I Marist College in the fall.
“It was great to have Egg Harbor Township’s name engraved on the (Atlantic County) varsity eight trophy for the first time,” said Kent, an 18-year-old EHT resident. “The season we had will help our guys next year. After we won our first race, we were very happy. We got a fire under us to keep the momentum. We stayed humble and opened up the gap week by week.”
Seeger wins nationals
Holy Spirit’s Phil Seeger turned crew into an individual sport this spring by winning nearly everything in the boys varsity single category.
He won the division at the nationals in a field of 12 rowers. He also won the Philadelphia City championship and the Atlantic County title. He placed second at the Stotesbury Cup in a field of 35.
Seeger, a recent Holy Spirit graduate, will row for Division I Oregon State University next year.
Coach of the Year
John Kelley, in his first season as the EHT boys coach, took the program to No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. He was hired to coach in 2020, but the season was canceled. This was his first season as a high school coach.
“Awesome,” Kelley said when told of his selection. “I’ve done this (rowing and coaching) a long time. I’ve had great mentors, such as Bob Garbutt (the coach when Kelley rowed for Atlantic City High School) and Stan Bergman (the coach when Kelley rowed at the University of Pennsylvania). I started rowing at the Viking Rowing Club (in Ventnor) when I was 12. I’ve met many great people along the way, and I’ve learned from all of them.”
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
