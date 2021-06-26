Varsity eight leads EHT boys crew to its best season

“It was incredible carrying the (Atlantic County) trophy. We were going against a lot of crews at City’s and we were super excited to pull out a medal.”

The team couldn’t practice as a team in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic but worked out on its own.

“We finally got the word that we could go out and practice together,” Zimmerman said. “We were super excited to be able to race at all, after it had been taken away (in 2020).”

Kent, another recent graduate, will row for Division I Marist College in the fall.

“It was great to have Egg Harbor Township’s name engraved on the (Atlantic County) varsity eight trophy for the first time,” said Kent, an 18-year-old EHT resident. “The season we had will help our guys next year. After we won our first race, we were very happy. We got a fire under us to keep the momentum. We stayed humble and opened up the gap week by week.”

Seeger wins nationals

Holy Spirit’s Phil Seeger turned crew into an individual sport this spring by winning nearly everything in the boys varsity single category.