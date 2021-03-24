Valle in on four wins for OLMA swimming

Isabela Valle finished first in two individual races and swam a leg in two winning relays to lead the Our Lady of Mercy Academy swimming team to a 92-78 win over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision meet Tuesday.
Isabella Rossi, Eliza McDonough, Lana Davidson and Valle won the 200-yard medley in 1 minute, 57.94 seconds. Sarah Kern, McDonough, Nikki Carpenter and Valle won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.74.
Valle won the 2oo freestyle (1:59.72) and 500 freestyle (5:15.08).
OLMLA is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Cedar Creek is No. 7.
No. 9 OLMA 92, No. 7 Cedar Creek 78
At St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 Medley Relay—O (Isabella Rossi, Eliza McDonough, Lana Davidson, Isabela Valle) 1:57.94
200 Freestyle—Valle O 1:59.72
200 IM—Marlee Canale CC 2:17.41
50 Freestyle—McDonough O 27.14
100 Butterfly—Davidson O 1:01.87
100 Freestyle—Nikki Carpenter O 59.43
500 Freestyle—Valle O 5:15.08
200 Freestyle Relay—O (Sarah Kern, McDonough, Carpenter, Valle) 1:49.74
100 Backstroke—Canale CC 1:01.97
100 Breaststroke—McDonough O 1:15.20
400 Freestyle Relay—O (Davidson, Carpenter, Rossi, Kern) 4:05.83.
Records—CC 4-6; OLMA 9-3
Coed swimming
From Tuesday
Cumberland Reg. 55,
West Deptford 39
At Holly City Family Center, four-lane yards
200 medley relay—CR (Chris Colson, Isaiah Colson, Liam Quick, Ethan Orange) 1:56.07
200 freestyle—Abigail Simko WD 2:12.07
200 IM—April Avila WD 2:19.37
50 freestyle—Quick CR 34.20
100 butterfly—C. Colson CR 1:02.67
100 freestyle—Quick CR 56.73
500 freestyle—Emma Harverson WD 6:32.97
200 freestyle relay—CR (Walker Gandy, Orange, Perry Stanger, Garron Hindermyer) 1:51.29
100 backstroke—Antonia Gismondi WD 1:10.60
100 breaststroke—Avila WD 1:07.20
400 freestyle relay—Quick, Stanger, C. Colson, I. Colson.
Records—WD 2-4-1; CR 2-2.
Girls volleyball
Toms River South 2,
Lacey Twp. 0
Toms River South won 25-18, 25-16
Hannah Powell and Lochlyn Martin had five digs for the Lions (0-5). Kaitlyn Sabat had five kills and three digs. Hope DeWitt had three aces. Lacey McKim had nine service points and two aces.
Toms River South improved to 4-1
Wrestling
From Tuesday
Southern Reg. 43,
Toms River East 16
Match began at 106
106—Kurt Wehner TR md. Dylan Verge, 16-2
113—Conor Collins S by forfeit
120—Tyler Verge md. Jaton Wellington, 13-1
126—Kellen Bischoff S d. Richie Kulessa, 3-1
132—Matt Henrich S p. Zackery Gorlin, 0:59
138—Matt Brielmeier S d. Nicholas Delorenzo, 9-2
145—Eddie Hummel S d. Michael Conklin, 7-3
152—Joe McCullough TR d. Nate Bischoff, 3-0
160—Anthony Lawrence TR p. Evan Graczyk, 1:45
170—Oscar Serrano TR d. Collin French, 5-3
182—Tyler Chase S d. Alexander Hall, 13-6
195—Stephen Jennings S p. Gage Grosso, 2:16
220—Reilly O’Boyle S p. Brian Nelson, 2:42
285—Southern won by decision
Records—Southern 5-0; Toms River East 1-3
