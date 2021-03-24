 Skip to main content
Valle in on four wins for OLMA swimming
Valle in on four wins for OLMA swimming

Isabela Valle finished first in two individual races and swam a leg in two winning relays to lead the Our Lady of Mercy Academy swimming team to a 92-78 win over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision meet Tuesday.

Isabella Rossi, Eliza McDonough, Lana Davidson and Valle won the 200-yard medley in 1 minute, 57.94 seconds. Sarah Kern, McDonough, Nikki Carpenter and Valle won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.74.

Valle won the 2oo freestyle (1:59.72) and 500 freestyle (5:15.08).

OLMLA is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Cedar Creek is No. 7.

No. 9 OLMA 92, No. 7 Cedar Creek 78

At St. Augustine Prep, yards

200 Medley Relay—O (Isabella Rossi, Eliza McDonough, Lana Davidson, Isabela Valle) 1:57.94

200 Freestyle—Valle O 1:59.72

200 IM—Marlee Canale CC 2:17.41

50 Freestyle—McDonough O 27.14

100 Butterfly—Davidson O 1:01.87

100 Freestyle—Nikki Carpenter O 59.43

500 Freestyle—Valle O 5:15.08

200 Freestyle Relay—O (Sarah Kern, McDonough, Carpenter, Valle) 1:49.74

100 Backstroke—Canale CC 1:01.97

100 Breaststroke—McDonough O 1:15.20

400 Freestyle Relay—O (Davidson, Carpenter, Rossi, Kern) 4:05.83.

Records—CC 4-6; OLMA 9-3

Coed swimming

From Tuesday

Cumberland Reg. 55,

West Deptford 39

At Holly City Family Center, four-lane yards

200 medley relay—CR (Chris Colson, Isaiah Colson, Liam Quick, Ethan Orange) 1:56.07

200 freestyle—Abigail Simko WD 2:12.07

200 IM—April Avila WD 2:19.37

50 freestyle—Quick CR 34.20

100 butterfly—C. Colson CR 1:02.67

100 freestyle—Quick CR 56.73

500 freestyle—Emma Harverson WD 6:32.97

200 freestyle relay—CR (Walker Gandy, Orange, Perry Stanger, Garron Hindermyer) 1:51.29

100 backstroke—Antonia Gismondi WD 1:10.60

100 breaststroke—Avila WD 1:07.20

400 freestyle relay—Quick, Stanger, C. Colson, I. Colson.

Records—WD 2-4-1; CR 2-2.

Girls volleyball

Toms River South 2,

Lacey Twp. 0

Toms River South won 25-18, 25-16

Hannah Powell and Lochlyn Martin had five digs for the Lions (0-5). Kaitlyn Sabat had five kills and three digs. Hope DeWitt had three aces. Lacey McKim had nine service points and two aces.

Toms River South improved to 4-1

Wrestling

From Tuesday

Southern Reg. 43,

Toms River East 16

Match began at 106

106—Kurt Wehner TR md. Dylan Verge, 16-2

113—Conor Collins S by forfeit

120—Tyler Verge md. Jaton Wellington, 13-1

126—Kellen Bischoff S d. Richie Kulessa, 3-1

132—Matt Henrich S p. Zackery Gorlin, 0:59

138—Matt Brielmeier S d. Nicholas Delorenzo, 9-2

145—Eddie Hummel S d. Michael Conklin, 7-3

152—Joe McCullough TR d. Nate Bischoff, 3-0

160—Anthony Lawrence TR p. Evan Graczyk, 1:45

170—Oscar Serrano TR d. Collin French, 5-3

182—Tyler Chase S d. Alexander Hall, 13-6

195—Stephen Jennings S p. Gage Grosso, 2:16

220—Reilly O’Boyle S p. Brian Nelson, 2:42

285—Southern won by decision

Records—Southern 5-0; Toms River East 1-3

