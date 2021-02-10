USA Wrestling NJ to hold state tournament if NJSIAA cannot sanction event

High school wrestlers and coaches anticipate the individual state tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City at the end of every season.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association has not approved a state tournament, as the governing body for most high school sports in the state might not be able to sanction and conduct the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there now is a backup plan to ensure a state tournament happens.

USA Wrestling New Jersey is planning to have its own state tournament from April 30-May 2 should the NJSIAA not have or cancel the event. The site has yet to be determined.

Wrestling practices can start March 1 with competition set to begin March 16 and end April 24. NJSIAA members will be limited to a maximum of 15 dual matches.

“The team season is important in a sense for wrestling,” Holy Spirit coach Ralph Paolone said. “But everyone’s goal is to win a district, region or state title or get on the podium. That is really what wrestling is about. To not have a tournament will be kind of a lost year. No one is going to care if you go 15-0 and you can’t do anything else.

“I think it’ll be great to have a tournament. I can’t wait.”