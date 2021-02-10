USA Wrestling NJ to hold state tournament if NJSIAA cannot sanction event

High school wrestlers and coaches anticipate the individual state tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City at the end of every season.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association has not approved a state tournament, as the governing body for most high school sports in the state might not be able to sanction and conduct the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But there now is a backup plan to ensure a state tournament happens.
USA Wrestling New Jersey is planning to have its own state tournament from April 30-May 2 should the NJSIAA not have or cancel the event. The site has yet to be determined.
Wrestling practices can start March 1 with competition set to begin March 16 and end April 24. NJSIAA members will be limited to a maximum of 15 dual matches.
“The team season is important in a sense for wrestling,” Holy Spirit coach Ralph Paolone said. “But everyone’s goal is to win a district, region or state title or get on the podium. That is really what wrestling is about. To not have a tournament will be kind of a lost year. No one is going to care if you go 15-0 and you can’t do anything else.
“I think it’ll be great to have a tournament. I can’t wait.”
USA Wrestling New Jersey is a nonprofit organization that conducts youth tournaments. The NJSIAA has not dismissed the individual championships. But if there is a USA Wrestling New Jersey state tournament, it would not be NJSIAA-sanctioned and must wait until after the conclusion of the high school season.
Wrestlers also could not wear school-issued uniforms or represent their school in the tournament, unless the NJSIAA granted a waiver.
“However, the event will host a field of competitors who have earned the opportunity to compete for a spot on the podium and we will crown 2021 State Champions if the NJSIAA does not,” USA Wrestling New Jersey said in a release.
Most wrestlers and coaches agree the individual tournament is more imperative than team matches, as wrestling is more of an individual sport, which Paolone echoed.
He is not alone. Coaches such as St. Augustine Prep’s Bill Ward, Oakcrest’s Mark Prince and Lower Cape May Regional’s Billy Damiana had all recently expressed the same sentiment to The Press of Atlantic City, especially because each of those programs have strong state contenders returning.
But now wrestlers across the state will have that opportunity, whether the NJSIAA holds individual championships.
“I’m 100% excited,” said Damiana, who returns juniors and state-qualifiers Marcus Hebron and Braydon Castillo and region-qualifiers Christian Campanaro, Sean Connelly, David Tosto and Wesley Tosto. The Caper Tigers, “plan to have a couple more (contenders) and a nice little trip to the state tournament this year,” he added.
The NJSIAA released a five-page guideline for the wrestling season Monday designed to keep everyone safe. Wrestlers can’t shake hands, coaches can’t hug or fist bump their wrestlers after a big win (even though they can have physical contact at practice), and teams must have two separate mats for dual meets. (Some smaller schools don’t have access to two mats.)
It will be an unorthodox season. But having a state tournament in some capcity helps.
“For me, I don’t even understand how it is a question for the kids to have an individual state tournament,” Damiana said. “There shouldn’t even be a sense of doubt. These kids need to have an individual season anyway possible. If USA Wrestling New Jersey has to do it, I’m all in.”
Holy Spirit returns five region qualifiers, including senior Kolin Driscoll and juniors Gavin Paolone, the coach’s son, and Sal Palmeri. The Spartans also return junior and two-time state qualifier KJ Sherman.
Ralph Paolone said the NJSIAA wants to have a state tournament, which is one reason it delayed the wrestling season almost into the spring. Many college scouts focus more on the individual tournaments rather than the team season, so just having a state tournament will be very beneficial for recruiting, as well as making the wrestling season more normal.
“I can’t wait for the season,” Paolone said. “I think it’ll be great to have a season. I would do anything to have a state tournament, and I would love nothing more than the NJSIAA sponsor it. My real hope is that the NJSIAA does it, but if they don’t do it, I couldn’t be happier that USA Wrestling has stepped in and said they would do it.”
The format of the tournament has not been announced by USA Wrestling New Jersey, but Paolone said he wants it to be like how the organization runs the youth state tournament, having qualifying matches before rather than just allowing anyone to enter, saying “if they do something similar to that, I think it’s going to be good and, obviously, better than nothing.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
