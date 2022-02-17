Underdog EHT girls swimming wins four races, but loses in South Jersey final

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — The underdog Egg Harbor Township High School girls swimming team made a pretty impressive showing in a 107-63 loss to Cherry Hill East in their South Jersey Group A championship meet on Wednesday.

EHT, led by sophomores, won four races against the powerful Cougars.

Second-seeded EHT, ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, ended the dual meet part of the season at 9-2. Top-seeded Cherry Hill East, No. 2 in the Elite 11, improved to 10-1.

The Eagles showed their ability right away to everyone at Gloucester County Institute of Technology as Katie Carlos, Rhylee Cornell, Kayla Nguyen and Olivia Evans won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 48.62 seconds.

Cherry Hill East easily won the next three races to go up 40-22 and eventually proved to be the stronger team, But the Egg Harbor Township fans still had plenty to cheer about as the meet progressed.

Nguyen won the 100 butterfly by three-quarters of a body-length. Carlos held on to win the 100 backstroke by a touch, and Cornell took the 100 breaststroke by three-quarters of a length. All are sophomores.

"We beat Cherokee (86.5-83.5 on Monday in a semifinal) and carried that momentum into today against one of the best teams in the state," said EHT girls swimming coach Mark Jamieson. "We won four races and swam well in the other ones.

"We'll be losing (seniors) Sam (Bork), Ally (Seiverd), Olivia (Evans) and Ava (Nehmad), but we're excited about who we'll have returning. We'll be working on our craft and getting better."

Cherry Hill East was led by juniors Meghan Finnegan and Emma Dimter. Finnegan won the 200 freestyle by more than four seconds and the 500 freestyle by a pool length. Dimter sprinted to victory in the 50 and 100 freestyle events.

The Cougars return to GCIT on Feb 23 for a Group A (large public schools) state semifinal against an opponent to be determined.

Nguyen brought the EHT crowd to life again with her win in 57.69 seconds in the 100 butterfly.

"I'm proud of how everyone swam today, and I'm proud of our team spirit," said Nguyen, 16. "The fly went well, and Summer (DeWitt) and Jewel (Mallari, the other two EHT butterfliers) swam well too. The team swam amazing today. The other team pushed us to swim faster."

Cherry Hill East took command in the middle of the meet, but Carlos and Cornell came up with back-to-back wins near the end. Carlos captured the 100 backstroke in 58.29 seconds, winning by 0.10. Cornell won the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.01.

Also for EHT, Denise Yushan was second in the 500 freestyle, and Julia Latham, Yushan, Carlos and Cornell were second in the 400 freestyle relay. DeWitt was third in the 200 freestyle, Carlos took third in the 100 freestyle, and Evans was third in the 50 freestyle, less than a second off the winning time.

"It was a really fun meet, even though we didn't win," said Carlos, 15. "Everyone swam really well. I'm really excited about our team."

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

