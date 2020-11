Undefeated Southern field hockey wins sectional championship

Kate O’Boyle and Cuinn Deely each scored to lead the top-seeded South Regional High School field hockey team to a 2-0 victory over seventh-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the Central East D championship Saturday.

The Rams (17-0) are ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.

Kiera Lyons and Bella English each had an assist for the Rams. Maddy Brown made one save.

Southern scored both of its goals in the first half.

Scotch Plains-Fanwood fell to 9-6.

Boys soccer

Central East Region G finals

No. 4 Toms River North 3,

No. 11 Southern Reg. 2 OT

Kevin Kiernan scored twice for the Rams (14-2-1), who are ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Both of his goals were in the second half and assisted by Brandon Notte. Toms River North (14-1-1) led 1-0 at halftime.

Jake Nagle and Danny Moreno each scored unassisted forToms River, which is ranked fourth in The Elite 11. Goalkeeper stats for both teams were unavailable.

South West Region C finals

West Deptford 2,