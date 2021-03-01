Undefeated Camden defeats cold-shooting St. Augustine Prep 68-54

St. Augustine (11-2) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 (teams such as Camden outside The Press’ coverage area are not included in this unique season’s rankings). Camden (11-0) has won 36 straight and is widely considered New Jersey’s No. 1 team and the top public school team in the country. Wagner, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, is considered the nation’s top player in his class. He is the son of Dajuan Wagner and the grandson of Milt Wagner, both former Camden greats who went on to play in the NBA.

“The kids wanted to play someone like (Camden),” Rodio said. “We’re not going to play for a state championship (because of COVID-19 restrictions). They’re the No. 1 team in the state. Let’s go give it a shot.”

Monday’s game was played at St. Augustine before a small but enthusiastic crowd as parents from both teams were permitted to attend.

Wagner wowed fans by scoring Camden’s first 10 points on two 3-pointers, a driving layup and a put-back.

The Panthers took control with a dominant second quarter. Camden outscored St. Augustine 15-4 in the final five minutes of the first half to build a 38-19 lead. The Hermits had open shots during this stretch. They just missed them.