Tyler Quinn's 3-pointer lifts Barnegat in overtime against Pinelands

The Barnegat High School boys basketball team kicked off its season with a 45-42 overtime victory against Pinelands Regional on Tuesday in a Shore Conference matchup.
Barnegat senior guard Tyler Quinn hit the winning 3-pointer in overtime and topped all scorers with 18 points. Quinn hit four 3-pointers, and Jaxon Baker had 12 points on four 3-pointers.
Andrew Vernieri scored six points, Laurence Davis had four points, Logan Kreudl added three and Logan Armstrong had two.
The score was 37-37 at the end of regulation, and host Bengals (1-0) outscored Pinelands 8-5 in the extra session.
Josh Kline led Pinelands (0-1) with 14 points and Aiden Skeie had 10. Rian O’Rourke added eight points, Andrew Jenkins scored six points, and Daniel McCarthy and Matt Cyphert had two apiece.
Pinelands 11 10 6 10 5 — 42
Barnegat 10 8 5 14 8 — 45
Penns Grove 55,
No. 8 Wildwood 53
Nasir Robinson led Penns Grove’s balanced offense with 13 points, and Jymir Gilliam and Anthony Thomas scored 12 apiece.
Seamus Fynes led with 15 points for visiting Wildwood, which is ranked eighth in the Elite 11. Junior Hans, Miguel Claudio and Omarion McNeal each added 10 points.
Other scorers for Wildwood were Diante Miles (4), Ernie Troiano (2) and Ethan Burke (2).
Wildwood 12 9 14 18 — 53
P.G. 10 15 14 16 — 55
Toms River North 57,
Southern Regional 46
Wesley Deitsch led host Toms River North (1-0) with 22 points and Ethan Paul scored 14. No other information was available.
Southern 9 10 15 12 — 46
T.R. North 16 11 17 13 — 57
Atlantic Christian 61,
Calvary Academy 50
Aaron Glancey led Atlantic Christian with 19 points and had four steals. Jacob Rosie added 14 points, and Malachi Green had nine points, six assists and five steals. Caleb Vogel had eight points and eight rebounds, and Samuel Glacey scored seven points.
Atlantic 17 12 17 15 — 61
Calvary 11 10 9 20 — 50
Middle Twp. 55,
Lower Cape May Reg. 47
John Leahy was 3 for 3 from 3-point range and scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half. Middle took control with a 12-1 run that turned a three-point deficit with five minutes left in the game into a 52-44 lead with 30 seconds left.
Leahy sank a 3-pointer from the right corner with four minutes left to put the Panthers up 45-44 with four minutes left. Middle never trailed again. Jeremiah Camacho sank three 3-pointers and scored 16 for Middle. Charlie McNeil scored nine, Gavin Afantis six, Ben Harris five, Dom Caraballo one.
Jordan Pierce led the Caper Tigers with 17 points. Jacob Bey added 16, Archie Lawler six, Mike Cronin three.
Lower 10 11 17 9 – 47
Middle 11 15 14 15 – 55
Williamstown 54,
Cumberland Regional 35
Turner Inge scored 14 points for host Williamstown and Qiani Bowens had nine. For Cumberland, Ethan Turner had nine points, and Lamair Warner and Ronald Smith each added six.
Cumberland 7 7 10 11 — 35
W’town 18 10 16 10 — 54
Girls basketball
Pinelands Regional 30,
Barnegat 24
Bridget Dudas scored 15 points for visiting Pinelands (1-0) and Sunni DiElmo added 10. The Wildcats outscored Barnegat 12-5 in the fourth quarter.
For Barnegat (0-1), Ashley Pringle had six points, and Erin Breyta and Cara McCoy added five points apiece.
Pinelands 3 9 6 12 — 30
Barnegat 2 2 15 5 — 24
