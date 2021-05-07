Tyler Quinn leads Barnegat past previously undefeated St. Rose

Tyler Quinn scored four goals to lead the Barnegat High School boys lacrosse team to an 8-7 double-overtime win against previously undefeated St. Rose in a Shore Conference B South game Friday.

John Porcelli scored twice for the Bengals (5-1). Jerry Weir and Andrew Veneri each scored once. Kurt Bonin added an assist. Brian Corliss made 13 saves.

Logan LeMoult scored three to go with two assists for St. Rose (7-1). Brendan Dwyer had four assists. Tim Keegan scored twice.

Ocean City 17,

Lower Cape May Reg. 2

Pat Grimley scored five goals and added three assists for Ocean City (6-2). Brady Rauner scored four and had two assists. Jake Schneider had four assists and scored three. Nick Volpe scored two. Jack Davis, Cole Young and Chris Calabro each scored once. Gavin Jackson and Ryan Kroeger each made a save.

Matthew Brown scored twice for Lower (2-5). Aidan Franklin made six saves.

Southern Reg. 14,

Red Bank Catholic 7