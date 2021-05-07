Tyler Quinn leads Barnegat past previously undefeated St. Rose

Tyler Quinn scored four goals to lead the Barnegat High School boys lacrosse team to an 8-7 double-overtime win against previously undefeated St. Rose in a Shore Conference B South game Friday.
John Porcelli scored twice for the Bengals (5-1). Jerry Weir and Andrew Veneri each scored once. Kurt Bonin added an assist. Brian Corliss made 13 saves.
Logan LeMoult scored three to go with two assists for St. Rose (7-1). Brendan Dwyer had four assists. Tim Keegan scored twice.
Ocean City 17,
Lower Cape May Reg. 2
Pat Grimley scored five goals and added three assists for Ocean City (6-2). Brady Rauner scored four and had two assists. Jake Schneider had four assists and scored three. Nick Volpe scored two. Jack Davis, Cole Young and Chris Calabro each scored once. Gavin Jackson and Ryan Kroeger each made a save.
Matthew Brown scored twice for Lower (2-5). Aidan Franklin made six saves.
Southern Reg. 14,
Red Bank Catholic 7
Ryan Sininsky scored six goals and added an assist for Southern (7-1). Jake Washco scored four goals. Jake Cornelius scored twice. Zach Washco and Joey DeYoung each scored once. Tyler Sininsky made 10 saves.
Red Bank Catholic fell to 2-5.
Mainland Reg. 15,
Middle Twp. 8
Jack Venneman scored five goals and added two assists for Mainland (5-3). Jack Walcoff scored four. Joe DeGaetano had three assists and two goals. Gavin Weis, Jude Maurer and Jake Sokalski each scored once. McKenzie Murphy made 14 saves.
Brett Nabb scored six goals for the Panthers (2-5). Matthew Frame scored once. Landon Osmundsen and Greg Hrynowski each had two assists.
Girls lacrosse
Our Lady of Mercy 9,
Absegami 8
Adrianna Dodge and Anna Eaise each scored three for the Villagers (4-3). Ava Hoffman scored twice. Rylie Gemberling scored once. Dodge and Emma Hess each had three draw controls. Lindsey Serafine made seven saves.
Sarah Glass scored four for Absegami (1-6). Haleigh Schafer scored three and added two assists. Jayla McNamara scored once.
From Thursday
Southern Reg. 17,
Jackson Memorial 5
Sophia Cooney scored a game-high seven goals for Southern (6-2). Rylee Johnson and Katie Kubarewicz each scored three. Emma Gallaro scored twice. Dierdre Jones and Summer Davis each scored once. Lauren Ricci made six saves.
Lacey Twp. 15,
Jackson Liberty 0
Kayleigh Flanegan score five goals for Lacey (5-2). Madison MacGillivary and Shyanne Nucifora each scored three. Katie Patterson scored twice. Nucifora had a team-leading four assists. Maeve Meehan made four saves.
Barnegat 15,
Pinelands Reg. 0
Alexis Jackson and Ashley Pringle each scored four goals for Barnegat (6-1). Savia Singh scored three and added two assists. Calli Dunn sored twice. Alyson Sojak and Erin Breyta each scored once.
Pinelands fell to 1-4.
Boys tennis
St. Augustine 4,
Lower Cape May Reg. 1
Singles: Vince Coiro SA d. Maxwell Souder 6-0, 6-0; Tanner Roth SA d. Justin Popdan 6-1, 6-2; Vincent Polistina SA d. Caleb Lawson 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: Matthew Adams-Cameron Compare SA d. Connor Deignan-Matt Eck 6-0, 6-1; Sean Murphy-Robert Eckel L d. Santino Casale-Nathaniel Paradela 6-4, 4-6, 7-6
Records: St. Augustine 5-2; Lower 2-7
Mainland Regional 4,
Ocean City 1
Singles—Charles DeCicco OC d. Daniel Wise 6-4, 6-3; Michael Walton M d. Kraig Redmond 6-2, 6-4; Alex Wise M d. Jackson Barnes 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).
Doubles—Aaryan Deshpande-Jack Palaia M d. Max Fisher-Evan Leeds 6-1, 4-6, 6-0; Evan Himmelstein-Joe Dib M d. Chris Ganter-Luke Wagner 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Records—M 9-0; OC 8-2.
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Point Pleasant Beach 0
Singles: Brian Delbury d. Jadon Mancini 6-1, 6-0; Josh Kline d. Colin Jacobs 6-0, 6-0; Adam Grelak d. Thomas Wagner 6-0, 6-2Doubles
Doubles: Daniel McCarthy-Michael Staino d. Nate Whelan-Reid Niebling 6-4, 6-2; James Cahill-Carter Mathis d. Owen Marcoux-Tanner Curtis 6-0, 6-3
Records: Pinelands 10-0; Point Pleasant 5-1
Vineland 4,
Bridgeton 1
Singles: Angel Arista B d. Mark Baranovsky 6-4, 6-0; Shivam Thakur V d. Victor Ascencio 6-2, 6-3; Rodrick Zapanta V d. Jair Ruesga 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Austin Bushman-Henry Conde V won by forfeit; Michael Cagno-Gregory Burgess V won by forfeit.
Records: Vineland 2-4; Bridgeton 0-9
Millville 5,
Hammonton 0
Singles—Jacob Lewis d. Matthew Baugh 6-1, 6-1; Andrew Crain d. Brett Hare 6-1, 6-1; Nicolas Meehan d. Nick Iuliucci 6-1, 2-0.
Doubles—Russell Corson-Matthew Sooy d. Dylan Kovacs-John Waddell 6-1, 6-4; Shawn McCarthy-Sebastian Blough won by forfeit.
Records—H 4-2; Mi 8-2.
Absegami 5,
Oakcrest 0
Singles—Austin Snyder d. Mikail Cuerquis 6-0, 6-0; Akash Patel d. Kyle Espina 6-4, 3-6, 10-6; Manav Dasondi d. Salvatore Charamonte 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles—Dario Gosevski-Phu Bach d. Jason Hearn-Angelo Cuerquis 6-1, 6-3; Colin Morrissey-Darshan Surti d. Dimas Hernandez-Kenji Nozawa 6-0, 7-5.
Records—O 3-5; A 4-3.
From Thursday
Middle Twp. 5,
Bridgeton 0
Singles: Max Gilbert d. Angel Arista 6-0, 6-1; Xander Hardin d. Victor Ascencio 6-0, 6-1; Shane Kern d. Jair Ruesga 6-0, 6-0
