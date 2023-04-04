Tyler McDevitt pitched a complete game and struck out seven to lead the Middle Township High School baseball team to a 7-1 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Tuesday.

McDevitt also scored two runs for the Panthers (1-1). Adam Radzieta and Thomas Germanio each had two RBIs. Max Adelizzi scored two runs.

Middle scored three in each of the first and fifth innings.

Gunnar Smith singled and scored for Oakcrest. Stephen Lee struck out five in four innings.

Cedar Creek 11, ACIT 1: Scott McConnell went 2 for 3 with two runs for the Pirates (2-0). Ryan Manning scored two and had an RBI. Tyler McCorriston hit three singles and had two RBIs. Will Devine struck out eight in 3 1/3 innings. Nolan Gerstenbacher struck out six in 2 2/3 innings. ACIT had two hits.

Absegami 13, St. Joseph 12: The BRaves scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to win. Matthew Johansen went 3 for 6 with a homer and two runs. Adrian Wiggins had three RBIs, and Michael DeBlasio drove in two. Frank Gargione had three RBIs and scored two.

John Leonetti doubled and scored two.

Colin Ahart went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Wildcats (0-2). Jake Marootian went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs. Jimmy Mantuano scored twice. St. Joseph led 10-7 after six innings.

Logan Ruga singled in Carmine Sausto for the Red Hawks (0-2).

Vineland 15, Holy Spirit 0: Yoan Feliz went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and scored three runs for the Fighting Clan (1-0). He hit a home run. Anthony Rakotz and Xavier Cortez each scored two. Benedetto Andreoli struck out four and allowed one run in four innings.

Gavin Cohen singled for the Spartans (0-2).

Hammonton 10, Millville 0: Caden Humphries scored two runs for the Blue Devils (1-1). Matt McAleer, Kole Bagnell, Paul Kalani, Eric Barts, Landon Haines, Drew Haines and Gavin West each had an RBI. Jamison McNally struck out six and gave up four hits in five shutout innings.

Wayne Hill hit two singles for Millville. Sergio Droz struck out seven in 3 1/3 innings.

Cape May Tech 11, Bridgeton 0: Connor Mulligan went 2 for 2 and had three RBIs for the Hawks. James Murray went 2 for 3 and scored two. Adam Dille had two RBIs and two runs. Tanner Oliva struck out six and did not allow a hit in five innings.

Buena Reg. 12, Atlantic City 0: Joey Kurtz doubled twice, had an RBI and scored a run for the Chiefs (2-0). Vinnie Dalponte, Charlie Saglimbeni and Ryley Betts each scored two runs. Cole Shover had two RBIs. Zachary Strouse struck out two in two innings. The Chiefs scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

From Monday

Mainland Reg. 6, St. Augustine 0: Jake Lodgek and Cohen Cook combined for 13 strikeouts for Mainland The duo allowed just one hit. Lodgek, who earned the win, struck out seven. Cook struck out six in the final three innings. Nick Wagner had two hits and two RBIs. Joe Sheeran, Chase Camac, Tanner Levin and Lodgek each had an RBI.

CJ Furey singled for the Hermits, who are No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. The Mustangs are ranked 10th.

Cedar Creek 1, ACIT 0: Justin Eifert and Ethan Butterhof combined for the shutout for the Pirates (1-0). Eifert struck out nine and allowed two hits in five innings. Butterhof struck out six and allowed two hits in two innings. Preston Chambers scored the winning run in the seventh inning.

Logan Ruga struck out 14 in six innings for ACIT (0-1).

Lower Cape May 8, Holy Spirit 7: Matt DiCave drove in three runs for the Caper Tigers (1-0). Evan Shoffler doubled, scored two and had an RBI. Hunter Ray scored two runs.

Ty Mercado went 4 for 5 with two runs for Holy Spirit. Gavin Cohen doubled and had two RBIs.

Cape May Tech 14, Bridgeton 0: Nick Boehm pitched five scoreless innings with no hits for the Hawks (1-0). He finished with 11 strikeouts. Ronald Neenhold went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs. Boehm scored three and had two RBIs. Tanner Oliva was 3 for 3 with a double and three runs. Tyler Dille scored three.

Kingston James and Marshon Green each pitched for Bridgeton (0-1).

Overbrook 15, Wildwood 1: Michael Schmitt went 2 for 3 with three runs for Overbrook (1-0). Brahiem Fowler and Dylan McGarvey each scored two. For the Warriors (0-1), Logan Totten doubled, and Brock Denke and Joey Mormile each singled.

Buena Reg. 21, Atlantic City 1: Ryley Betts went 4 for 4 with two homers and two doubles for the Chiefs (1-0). He had eight RBIs and four runs. Tre Carano scored three and singled twice. Aidan Carano went 3 for 3 with three runs. Joey Kurtz struck out nine in three innings.

Matt Master scored for the Vikings (0-1). Brendan Cahill and Ramsel Perez each had a hits.

Millville 14, Hammonton 10: Wayne Hill scored four for Millville (1-0). Connor Lacy went 3 for 5 with five RBIs and two runs. Sergio Droz had three hits and two runs. Brady Middlekauff doubled and drove in two.

Paul Kalani went 3 for 4 with a triple and three runs for the Blue Devils (0-1). Landon Haines tripled and had four RBIs. Gavin West had a triple, two runs and two RBIs.

Absegami 8, St. Joseph 1: Matthew Johansen went 2 for 3 with four RBIs for the Braves (1-0). Michael DeBlasio struck out six in 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. For the Wildcats (0-1), Ty Powell scored in the fifth inning.

Oakcrest 11, Middle Township 1: Will Grayson struck out 11, allowed just one hit and walked one in six innings. He was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Jeremy Frank doubled and had an RBI.

Andrew Nelson singled for Middle (0-1).