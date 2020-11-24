Two Stockton field hockey players experience another side of the sport as coaches

"I didn't realize how much of an impact I would be able to make on all of their lives," Wentzell said. "It's just so meaningful. I'm actually making a difference."

St. Joseph junior midfielder Brenan Daly said "Coach Kass" is the best coach she's ever had.

"She is just a spark of energy. She never puts us down and encourages us every time," said the 16-year-old from West Berlin, Camden County. "She really knows how to motivate us. There's never a dull moment with her."

Daly said she has a stronger connection to her new coach because they are so close in age.

"She's young, so she understands us a lot. I found it better because she could relate to us more and connect to us more than an older person would," she said.

Wentzell agrees it's a coaching advantage that since she just graduated from St. Joseph in 2017.

"Girls can get emotional sometimes, and I can just relate to a girl being down on themselves or not having the best day," she said. "I had that kind of bad day just a few years ago."

But Wentzell knows the age difference is not without its pitfalls.