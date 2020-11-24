Two Stockton field hockey players experience another side of the sport as coaches

Sometimes Kassidy Wentzell forgets that she no longer plays on a field hockey team.
"Sometimes I'm talking to my mom and my family," said the St. Joseph Academy field hockey coach, "and I catch myself saying 'my teammates' instead of 'my players.'"
It's easy for the Hammonton resident to slip. She and fellow midfielder Madison Dancisin expected to be leading the Stockton University field hockey team to a berth in the 2020 New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament.
But COVID-19 canceled the season for the two seniors. And while they didn't get to play the sport they love this fall, they might admit now that it didn't turn out so bad.
Instead of playing field hockey, they've been coaching the sport for area high schools. Wentzell, 21, is the head varsity coach at St. Joseph Academy, while Dancisin, 22, is an assistant coach for the Colts Neck High School varsity team and the head coach of the junior varsity team.
Dancisin led the Colts Neck junior varsity team to an undefeated 8-0-2 record this season and was an assistant coach on the varsity team that won the Central East Regional Group C championship this past weekend.
St. Joseph finished Wentzell's first season with a 4-7 record, which is impressive considering the team is only comprised of 15 girls, several of whom just picked up a field hockey stick for the first time this season.
"I would do anything to be playing my senior season right now," Wentzell said. "I tell my girls every day, you just have to be lucky you have practice. There's a lot of girls out there — college girls, middle school teams — who don't get this season and would die to be at practice right now."
Both women applied for the jobs with few expectations. When Wentzell reached out to her alma mater at the end of August, she just wanted to get some substitute hours.
But athletic director Anne Marie Mercado, a former high school and college field hockey player herself, had an opening for a coach and remembered that Wentzell was a second-team Press All-Star her senior year with the Wildcats.
She hired Wentzell for the head coaching job during the scholastic sports blackout period when schools were not allowed to hold practices with their players.
"I didn't know any of the girls. When (a local weekly newspaper reporter) called me, he was questioning me on what I thought the season was going to be. Honestly, I didn't even know what to tell him," Wentzell said. "I was still trying to get to know the girls' names and jersey numbers."
It has been an adjustment, as not only are both women responsible for a team of high school girls, but also both are full-time Stockton students. Dancisin is also a long-term substitute environmental science teacher at Colts Neck.
"My life is very crazy right now. I'm very busy," said Dancisin, a math major with a concentration in education.
"But, I feel like I've got the hang of it, and I know how to manage my time really well. I'm just up really late and awake really early," she said with a laugh.
Wentzell, who is majoring in health science with a minor in public health, said it hasn't been too tough to balance coaching and school as most of her classes are virtual and can been viewed anytime.
Although there was that one time on the bus on the way home from a game...
"We had an away game and I had to bring my computer and go to class on the bus," Wentzell said. "But the girls were completely understanding."
It's been a little easier for Dancisin because she's known for a while — thanks to Pinelands Regional field hockey coach Liz Law — that she wants to be a coach and teacher at the high school level.
"She just taught me so much more than just field hockey," Dancisin said. "She really poured into me to be an independent strong woman, not just a strong athlete. I feel like I want to be like that for girls in high school."
Both women realize that coaching has given them a different perspective on the sport they love.
"I didn't realize how much of an impact I would be able to make on all of their lives," Wentzell said. "It's just so meaningful. I'm actually making a difference."
St. Joseph junior midfielder Brenan Daly said "Coach Kass" is the best coach she's ever had.
"She is just a spark of energy. She never puts us down and encourages us every time," said the 16-year-old from West Berlin, Camden County. "She really knows how to motivate us. There's never a dull moment with her."
Daly said she has a stronger connection to her new coach because they are so close in age.
"She's young, so she understands us a lot. I found it better because she could relate to us more and connect to us more than an older person would," she said.
Wentzell agrees it's a coaching advantage that since she just graduated from St. Joseph in 2017.
"Girls can get emotional sometimes, and I can just relate to a girl being down on themselves or not having the best day," she said. "I had that kind of bad day just a few years ago."
But Wentzell knows the age difference is not without its pitfalls.
"The girls will say, 'We forget how young you are sometimes.' 'Follow me on Instagram.' I can't do that I tell them," she said. "I'm your coach, not your teammate."
Both Wentzell and Dancisin hope to continue coaching after this season. Wentzell is graduating from Stockton in the fall and plans to go to graduate school nearby.
Dancisin will play for the Ospreys in a planned spring season and use her extra year of eligibility to play field hockey next fall as well. But her experience as a head coach has really given her a "head start" to her life.
"It's more than field hockey for me," she said. "It's being a role model and showing other girls that you really can do anything you put your mind to."
