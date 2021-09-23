Two of South Jersey's best football teams to meet Friday night

“What I like about St. Augustine is that they run the ball hard,” Thomas said. “Their running back (Udoh) is phenomenal. One of the keys to winning the game (for Millville) is stopping the run.”

Friday’s winner will take a step toward winning the West Jersey Football League American Division, one of the state’s best.

But this game means more than that.

The winner puts itself in position to capture the mythical South Jersey championship.

More importantly, the winner bolsters its playoff resume.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Lancetta said, “qualifying for the playoffs and giving yourself a chance.”

The contest is intriguing not only for the talent on the field and what’s at stake but also because it matches a non-public power against one of the state’s top public school teams.

“They have a wealth of talent, a wealth of resources, a wealth of a lot of things that we’re just not privy to,” Thomas said of St. Augustine. “But we just work hard, and the kids from Millville come play at Millville. We like to see ourselves play against the best.”