Two of South Jersey's best football teams to meet Friday night

The St. Augustine Prep and Millville high school football teams face the same unenviable dilemma Friday night.
How to stop — or at least slow down — the speedy talent on the other side of the ball.
The two teams kick off at 6 p.m. at Millville’s Wheaton Field in one of the season’s most anticipated games. St. Augustine Prep (3-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Press’ Elite 11. Millville (3-0) is ranked No. 3.
“You’re going to see about 14 Division I guys on the field,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said. “Just to see that level of talent, that level of competitiveness, it’s a blessing to see this level of talent in this area. It’s really big for South Jersey football.”
Millville is averaging 47.3 points per game. Running back LeQuint Allen, a Syracuse University recruit, has scored seven touchdowns. Rutgers, Temple and West Virginia have offered freshman wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks scholarships. Senior quarterback Nate Robbins has thrown for 643 yards.
“They’re very dynamic all the way around,” St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta said of Millville. “They spread you out, use the whole field. They present a lot of problems for sure. You have to defend the whole field. You have to tackle well.”
St. Augustine counters with running back Kanye Udoh, who has scholarship offers from Maryland, Rutgers and Nebraska and leads the Press-area in rushing with 644 yards. Defensive end Denis Jaquez, a Northwestern recruit, has 28 tackles. Hermits defensive back and wide receiver Nasir Hill has committed to Princeton.
“What I like about St. Augustine is that they run the ball hard,” Thomas said. “Their running back (Udoh) is phenomenal. One of the keys to winning the game (for Millville) is stopping the run.”
Friday’s winner will take a step toward winning the West Jersey Football League American Division, one of the state’s best.
But this game means more than that.
The winner puts itself in position to capture the mythical South Jersey championship.
More importantly, the winner bolsters its playoff resume.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Lancetta said, “qualifying for the playoffs and giving yourself a chance.”
The contest is intriguing not only for the talent on the field and what’s at stake but also because it matches a non-public power against one of the state’s top public school teams.
“They have a wealth of talent, a wealth of resources, a wealth of a lot of things that we’re just not privy to,” Thomas said of St. Augustine. “But we just work hard, and the kids from Millville come play at Millville. We like to see ourselves play against the best.”
The setting also makes this contest special. The home and visiting bleachers at Wheaton Field should be packed. Millville is a football town, and there are few better places to watch a game or with more history than Wheaton Field.
Both teams hope there’s many more games like this in the future the rest of the season.
“The atmosphere is going to be electric,” Thomas said. “You’re going to have thousands of people at the game. But this is what we’re looking for. This is what we prepare for. This is a game to prepare us for the playoffs.”
