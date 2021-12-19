 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
Two from Lower, one from St. Augustine place at Beast of the East in Delaware
0 comments

Two from Lower, one from St. Augustine place at Beast of the East in Delaware

HS Live wrestling

The Lower Cape May Regional, Holy Spirit and St. Augustine Prep wrestling teams traveled to University of Delaware on Saturday and Sunday to compete at the Beast of the East tournament.

Lower's Brock Zurawski and Brayden Castillo each placed seventh in their weight classes. St. Augustine's D'Amani Almodovar went 3-3 over the weekend and placed eighth at 126 pounds.

Zurawski went 5-2 at 170 pounds. He won his first two bouts by pin and the quarterfinal match in a 3-0 decision fore dropping a 19-6 major decision. He won a 13-3 major decision before dropping a 6-0 decision and then took the seventh-place bout by forfeit.

Castillo went 5-2 at 170 pounds. He dropped his opening bout and then won four straight in the consolation bracket — two decisions and two pins. After getting pinned to fall to the seventh-place bout, he won by forfeit.

Almodovar won a 5-4 decision and by pin fall in 1 minute, 23 seconds in the championship bracket, before getting pinned in the quarterfinals. He won an 8-0 major decision but dropped a 3-1 decision to land in the seventh-place bout. He was pinned in 2:18 to finish eighth.

St. Augustine's Alex Marshall (182) went 4-2. He dropped his opening bout and then won four straight in consolations — two technical falls, a pin and a decision — before getting pinned.

Jackson Slotnick (113), Richie Grungo (138) and Brady Small (285) each went 3-2. Jake Slotnick (152) went 2-2, and Brandon Borman (132) and Asher Jenkins (220) each had one win.

Holy Spirit's Max Elton (113) and Sal Palmeri (138) each went 3-2. Carter Pack (106), Bryce Manera (120) and Ken Sherman (152) each had one win.

Lower's Marcus Hebron went 3-2 at 195 pounds.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News