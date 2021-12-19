Two from Lower, one from St. Augustine place at Beast of the East in Delaware

The Lower Cape May Regional, Holy Spirit and St. Augustine Prep wrestling teams traveled to University of Delaware on Saturday and Sunday to compete at the Beast of the East tournament.
Lower's Brock Zurawski and Brayden Castillo each placed seventh in their weight classes. St. Augustine's D'Amani Almodovar went 3-3 over the weekend and placed eighth at 126 pounds.
Zurawski went 5-2 at 170 pounds. He won his first two bouts by pin and the quarterfinal match in a 3-0 decision fore dropping a 19-6 major decision. He won a 13-3 major decision before dropping a 6-0 decision and then took the seventh-place bout by forfeit.
Castillo went 5-2 at 170 pounds. He dropped his opening bout and then won four straight in the consolation bracket — two decisions and two pins. After getting pinned to fall to the seventh-place bout, he won by forfeit.
Almodovar won a 5-4 decision and by pin fall in 1 minute, 23 seconds in the championship bracket, before getting pinned in the quarterfinals. He won an 8-0 major decision but dropped a 3-1 decision to land in the seventh-place bout. He was pinned in 2:18 to finish eighth.
St. Augustine's Alex Marshall (182) went 4-2. He dropped his opening bout and then won four straight in consolations — two technical falls, a pin and a decision — before getting pinned.
Jackson Slotnick (113), Richie Grungo (138) and Brady Small (285) each went 3-2. Jake Slotnick (152) went 2-2, and Brandon Borman (132) and Asher Jenkins (220) each had one win.
Holy Spirit's Max Elton (113) and Sal Palmeri (138) each went 3-2. Carter Pack (106), Bryce Manera (120) and Ken Sherman (152) each had one win.
Lower's Marcus Hebron went 3-2 at 195 pounds.
