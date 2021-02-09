 Skip to main content
Tuesday's New Jersey high school scores
Tuesday's New Jersey high school scores

Hammonton vs Vineland Girls Basketball game

Vineland's vs Hammonton's during the first half of girls basketball game at Hammonton High School Tuesday Feb 9, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Scores from around the state:

BOYS 

Allentown 76, Hightstown 73

Atlantic Tech 63, Oakcrest 51

Audubon 56, Woodbury 53

Belleville 55, Millburn 45

Bergen Catholic 79, Ramapo 64

Boonton 51, Kinnelon 43

Cherry Hill East 48, Moorestown 37

Clearview Regional 76, Kingsway 67

Colts Neck 65, Matawan 58

Columbia 89, Payne Tech 54

Delsea 64, Cumberland Regional 48

Deptford 56, Triton 36

Dickinson 68, Kearny 48

Don Bosco Prep 55, Hackensack 54

Dumont 61, Paramus Catholic 57

Dwight-Englewood 78, New Milford 34

Dwight-Morrow 46, River Dell 43

Eagle Academy 47, Arts 34

East Brunswick 75, New Brunswick 37

Edison 38, Woodbridge 30

Elizabeth 64, Rutgers Prep 63

Glassboro 64, Woodstown 56

Gloucester Catholic 61, Salem 58

Gloucester City 63, Gateway 26

Haddon Heights 36, Washington Township 27

Holy Spirit 55, Pleasantville 2

Hopewell Valley Central 58, Princeton 21

Howell 52, Brick Memorial 50, OT

Immaculata 62, Hunterdon Central 60

Iselin Kennedy 78, Teaneck 74

Madison 47, Whippany Park 39

Mahwah 57, Fort Lee 56

Marlboro 75, Colonia 69

Mater Dei 78, Keansburg 38

Montgomery 81, Bridgewater-Raritan 39

Montville 49, Mount Olive 45

Newark East Side 58, Seton Hall Prep 55

Newark Tech 62, West Side 40

Northern Burlington 64, Holy Cross 46

Nottingham 82, Notre Dame 52

Orange 59, West Orange 53

Overbrook 74, Schalick 53

Passaic 56, Paterson Kennedy 23

Paul VI 62, Bishop Eustace Prep 49

Penns Grove 69, Salem County Vo-Tech 34

Piscataway Tech 61, East Brunswick Tech 34

Princeton Day 50, Pennington 49

Ridgefield 51, Bergen Tech 44

Ridgewood 78, Teaneck 74

Robbinsville 61, Lawrence 47

Roxbury 44, Morristown 29

Shabazz 58, Montclair Kimberley 49

Southern 47, Donovan Catholic 34

St. Augustine 72, Bridgeton 47

St. Joseph-Hammonton 81, Buena Regional 38

St. Joseph-Metuchen 65, Old Bridge 27

St. Peter's Prep 70, North Bergen 42

St. Thomas Aquinas 61, North Brunswick 56

Sterling 64, Haddonfield 55

Tenafly 68, Pascack Valley 63, OT

Timber Creek 101, Highland 58

Toms River South 64, Toms River East 55

Union City 73, Ferris 30

Vineland 59, Hammonton 51

Wardlaw-Hartridge 63, Calvary Christian 35

West Deptford 45, Collingswood 42

West Essex 76, Cedar Grove 42

West Morris 50, Randolph 42

Wildwood 42, Pennsville Memorial 35

Williamstown 44, Gloucester Tech 20

Wood-Ridge 71, Bergen Charter 39

GIRLS 

Absegami 39, Egg Harbor 23

Barringer 61, Bard 34

Bound Brook 51, North Plainfield 28

Bridgewater-Raritan 38, Montgomery 29

Burlington Township 51, Bordentown 32

Caldwell 66, Bloomfield 30

Calvary Christian 44, Wardlaw-Hartridge 30

Camden Catholic 63, Woodrow Wilson 42

Cedar Grove 44, Montclair 42

Central Regional 47, Lakewood 19

Cherry Hill West 53, Camden Academy Charter 19

Cinnaminson 48, Pemberton 14

Clearview Regional 42, Kingsway 35

Colonia 59, South Plainfield 36

Deptford 53, Triton 41

Donovan Catholic 62, Southern 40

Dumont 54, Holy Angels 43

Dwight-Englewood 43, New Milford 34

Eastside Paterson 45, Clifton 31

Edison 54, East Brunswick 43

Freehold Township 66, Marlboro 58

Gill St. Bernard's 70, Ridge 46

Gloucester Catholic 63, Salem 25

Gloucester City 40, Gateway 28

Haddon Township 34, Haddon Heights 23

Haddonfield 60, Sterling 35

Hamilton West 45, Trenton Central 33

Henry Hudson 30, Keyport 7

Hightstown 48, Allentown 44

Holy Spirit 55, Pleasantville 2

Howell 69, Brick Memorial 33

Hudson Catholic 72, Snyder 49

Hunterdon Central 57, Point Pleasant Boro 29

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 82, West Essex 60

Irvington 42, West Side 29

J.P. Stevens 48, Piscataway 43

Jonathan Dayton 51, Roselle 19

Lenape 45, Eastern 39

Mahwah 33, Fort Lee 28

Manasquan 88, Manchester 73

Mater Dei 33, Keansburg 23

Memorial 41, McNair 19

Metuchen 49, Spotswood 48

Monroe 40, Iselin Kennedy 25

Morris Catholic 74, Hanover Park 53

Morristown-Beard 43, Madison 31

Mountain Lakes 34, Kinnelon 30

Mt. St. Dominic 42, Arts 26

Newark East Side 42, Belleville 13

Newton 41, Wallkill Valley 38

North Brunswick 48, New Brunswick 17

Notre Dame 45, Nottingham 17

Oakcrest 45, Atlantic Tech 34

Our Lady of Mercy 81, Bridgeton 31

Overbrook 33, Schalick 32

Paramus Catholic 52, Hackensack 44

Pascack Valley 81, Tenafly 46

Passaic Tech 45, Bergen Tech 32

Paterson Kennedy 29, Passaic 21

Paul VI 60, Bishop Eustace Prep 41

Pennington 62, Princeton Day 33

Pitman 43, Clayton 28

Point Pleasant Beach 62, Asbury Park 45

Pope John XXIII 48, Randolph 43

Princeton 40, Hopewell Valley Central 37

Ramapo 37, Immaculate Heart 34

River Dell 61, Dwight-Morrow 22

Robbinsville 54, Lawrence 30

Rumson-Fair Haven 54, Shore Regional 40

Saddle River Day 56, Life Center Academy 49

Sayreville 64, Woodbridge 43

Shabazz 47, Weequahic 19

Somerville 59, Warren Hills 52

Sparta 51, Chatham 24

Teaneck 62, Ridgewood 54

Timber Creek 45, Highland 34

Toms River East 51, Toms River South 31

Toms River North 34, Lacey 26

Trenton Catholic 60, Stuart Country Day 55

Union City 63, Ferris 18

Vineland 47, Hammonton 38

Westwood 48, Cliffside Park 45

Wildwood 42, Pennsville Memorial 35

Williamstown 54, Gloucester Tech 25

Winslow 67, Camden 30

Woodbridge Academy 46, Somerset Tech 30

Woodbury 34, Audubon 33

Woodstown 30, Glassboro 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

