Tuesday's New Jersey high school scores

Scores from around the state:
BOYS
Allentown 76, Hightstown 73
Atlantic Tech 63, Oakcrest 51
Audubon 56, Woodbury 53
Belleville 55, Millburn 45
Bergen Catholic 79, Ramapo 64
Boonton 51, Kinnelon 43
Cherry Hill East 48, Moorestown 37
Clearview Regional 76, Kingsway 67
Colts Neck 65, Matawan 58
Columbia 89, Payne Tech 54
Delsea 64, Cumberland Regional 48
Deptford 56, Triton 36
Dickinson 68, Kearny 48
Don Bosco Prep 55, Hackensack 54
Dumont 61, Paramus Catholic 57
Dwight-Englewood 78, New Milford 34
Dwight-Morrow 46, River Dell 43
Eagle Academy 47, Arts 34
East Brunswick 75, New Brunswick 37
Edison 38, Woodbridge 30
Elizabeth 64, Rutgers Prep 63
Glassboro 64, Woodstown 56
Gloucester Catholic 61, Salem 58
Gloucester City 63, Gateway 26
Haddon Heights 36, Washington Township 27
Holy Spirit 55, Pleasantville 2
Hopewell Valley Central 58, Princeton 21
Howell 52, Brick Memorial 50, OT
Immaculata 62, Hunterdon Central 60
Iselin Kennedy 78, Teaneck 74
Madison 47, Whippany Park 39
Mahwah 57, Fort Lee 56
Marlboro 75, Colonia 69
Mater Dei 78, Keansburg 38
Montgomery 81, Bridgewater-Raritan 39
Montville 49, Mount Olive 45
Newark East Side 58, Seton Hall Prep 55
Newark Tech 62, West Side 40
Northern Burlington 64, Holy Cross 46
Nottingham 82, Notre Dame 52
Orange 59, West Orange 53
Overbrook 74, Schalick 53
Passaic 56, Paterson Kennedy 23
Paul VI 62, Bishop Eustace Prep 49
Penns Grove 69, Salem County Vo-Tech 34
Piscataway Tech 61, East Brunswick Tech 34
Princeton Day 50, Pennington 49
Ridgefield 51, Bergen Tech 44
Ridgewood 78, Teaneck 74
Robbinsville 61, Lawrence 47
Roxbury 44, Morristown 29
Shabazz 58, Montclair Kimberley 49
Southern 47, Donovan Catholic 34
St. Augustine 72, Bridgeton 47
St. Joseph-Hammonton 81, Buena Regional 38
St. Joseph-Metuchen 65, Old Bridge 27
St. Peter's Prep 70, North Bergen 42
St. Thomas Aquinas 61, North Brunswick 56
Sterling 64, Haddonfield 55
Tenafly 68, Pascack Valley 63, OT
Timber Creek 101, Highland 58
Toms River South 64, Toms River East 55
Union City 73, Ferris 30
Vineland 59, Hammonton 51
Wardlaw-Hartridge 63, Calvary Christian 35
West Deptford 45, Collingswood 42
West Essex 76, Cedar Grove 42
West Morris 50, Randolph 42
Wildwood 42, Pennsville Memorial 35
Williamstown 44, Gloucester Tech 20
Wood-Ridge 71, Bergen Charter 39
GIRLS
Absegami 39, Egg Harbor 23
Barringer 61, Bard 34
Bound Brook 51, North Plainfield 28
Bridgewater-Raritan 38, Montgomery 29
Burlington Township 51, Bordentown 32
Caldwell 66, Bloomfield 30
Calvary Christian 44, Wardlaw-Hartridge 30
Camden Catholic 63, Woodrow Wilson 42
Cedar Grove 44, Montclair 42
Central Regional 47, Lakewood 19
Cherry Hill West 53, Camden Academy Charter 19
Cinnaminson 48, Pemberton 14
Clearview Regional 42, Kingsway 35
Colonia 59, South Plainfield 36
Deptford 53, Triton 41
Donovan Catholic 62, Southern 40
Dumont 54, Holy Angels 43
Dwight-Englewood 43, New Milford 34
Eastside Paterson 45, Clifton 31
Edison 54, East Brunswick 43
Freehold Township 66, Marlboro 58
Gill St. Bernard's 70, Ridge 46
Gloucester Catholic 63, Salem 25
Gloucester City 40, Gateway 28
Haddon Township 34, Haddon Heights 23
Haddonfield 60, Sterling 35
Hamilton West 45, Trenton Central 33
Henry Hudson 30, Keyport 7
Hightstown 48, Allentown 44
Holy Spirit 55, Pleasantville 2
Howell 69, Brick Memorial 33
Hudson Catholic 72, Snyder 49
Hunterdon Central 57, Point Pleasant Boro 29
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 82, West Essex 60
Irvington 42, West Side 29
J.P. Stevens 48, Piscataway 43
Jonathan Dayton 51, Roselle 19
Lenape 45, Eastern 39
Mahwah 33, Fort Lee 28
Manasquan 88, Manchester 73
Mater Dei 33, Keansburg 23
Memorial 41, McNair 19
Metuchen 49, Spotswood 48
Monroe 40, Iselin Kennedy 25
Morris Catholic 74, Hanover Park 53
Morristown-Beard 43, Madison 31
Mountain Lakes 34, Kinnelon 30
Mt. St. Dominic 42, Arts 26
Newark East Side 42, Belleville 13
Newton 41, Wallkill Valley 38
North Brunswick 48, New Brunswick 17
Notre Dame 45, Nottingham 17
Oakcrest 45, Atlantic Tech 34
Our Lady of Mercy 81, Bridgeton 31
Overbrook 33, Schalick 32
Paramus Catholic 52, Hackensack 44
Pascack Valley 81, Tenafly 46
Passaic Tech 45, Bergen Tech 32
Paterson Kennedy 29, Passaic 21
Paul VI 60, Bishop Eustace Prep 41
Pennington 62, Princeton Day 33
Pitman 43, Clayton 28
Point Pleasant Beach 62, Asbury Park 45
Pope John XXIII 48, Randolph 43
Princeton 40, Hopewell Valley Central 37
Ramapo 37, Immaculate Heart 34
River Dell 61, Dwight-Morrow 22
Robbinsville 54, Lawrence 30
Rumson-Fair Haven 54, Shore Regional 40
Saddle River Day 56, Life Center Academy 49
Sayreville 64, Woodbridge 43
Shabazz 47, Weequahic 19
Somerville 59, Warren Hills 52
Sparta 51, Chatham 24
Teaneck 62, Ridgewood 54
Timber Creek 45, Highland 34
Toms River East 51, Toms River South 31
Toms River North 34, Lacey 26
Trenton Catholic 60, Stuart Country Day 55
Union City 63, Ferris 18
Vineland 47, Hammonton 38
Westwood 48, Cliffside Park 45
Wildwood 42, Pennsville Memorial 35
Williamstown 54, Gloucester Tech 25
Winslow 67, Camden 30
Woodbridge Academy 46, Somerset Tech 30
Woodbury 34, Audubon 33
Woodstown 30, Glassboro 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Haleigh Schafer, Absegami
Schafer scored 19 points to lead the Braves to a 39-23 victory over Egg Harbor Township. She made two 3-pointers.
Samantha Jones, Vineland
Jones scored a team-leading 15 points, helping the Fighting Clan remain undefeated. She also made a 3-pointer. Vineland won 47-38 victory over Hammonton.
Emma Peretti, Hammonton
Emma Peretti led Hammonton with a game-high 17 points in the loss to Vineland.
Aaron Glancey, Atlantic Christian
Glancey scored 16 points to lead Atlantic Christian to a 34-30 win over Pilgrim Academy. He grabbed six rebounds and added six assists and four steals.
Jaiden Harris, Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Harris scored 14 points to lead the Villagers to a 81-31 win over Bridgeton. She grabbed 11 rebounds.
Madison Palek, Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Palek followed scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds. She made three 3-poiners.
Riley Giordano, Lacey Township
Giordano grabbed 13 rebounds and added three assists in the Lions' 34-26 loss to Toms River North. She scored four points.
Jenna Hans, Wildwood
Hans scored a team-leading 12 points in the Warriors' 42-35 win over Pennsville. She grabbed seven rebounds and added two assists and two steals.
Nay Nay Clark, Oakcrest
Clark scored a game-high 21 points in the Falcons' 45-34 over ACIT. She made a 3-pointer.
Grace Speer, ACIT
Speer led ACIT with 20 points. She sunk four 3-pointers.
Jahmir Smith, Holy Spirit
Smith scored a game-high 26 points in the Spartans' 79-61 win over Pleasantville. He made three 3-pointers and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line.
Hasanur Freeman, Holy Spirit
Freeman scored 19 points. He made two 3-pointers.
Noel Gonzalez, Pleasantville
Gonzalez scored 20 points in the loss to Holy Spirit. He made a 3-pointer.
Diante Miles, Wildwood
Miles scored 31 points, including four 3-pointers. He had five steals and three rebounds. The Warriors beat Pennsville 112-44.
Omarion McNeal, Wildwood
McNeal scored 29 points for Wildwood. He grabbed 10 rebounds and added four assists.
Ja'maine Davenport, ACIT
Davenport scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Red Hawks past Oakcrest, 63-51. He made seven free throws.
Jaewon Wall, Oakcrest.
Wall scored 18 points for the Falcons.
Antonio Gil, Vineland
Gil scored 21 points to lead Vineland to a 59-51 win over Hammonton. He made three 3-pointers.
Yamere Diggs, Vineland
Diggs scored 19 points, including three 3-pointers.
Jordan Stafford, St. Joseph
Stafford scored a game-high 16 points to lad his team to a 81-35 win over Buena Regional.
