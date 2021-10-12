TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Absegami
St. Augustine at Cedar Creek
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.
St. Joseph Acad. at Cape May Tech
Wildwood at Middle Twp.
at Boyd Street Field
Millville at ACIT
Ocean City at Mainland Reg.
Camden County Tech at Vineland
Clearview Reg. at Cumberland Reg.
Hammnton at Atlantic City
Wildwood at Overbrook
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Absegami
Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton
ACIT at Millville
4 p.m.
Mainland Reg. at Ocean City
at Carey Stadium
Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy Acad.
Lower Cape May Reg. at Vineland
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic Acad.
at Stone Harbor Fields
5 p.m.
Overbrook at Wildwood
at Maxwell Field
5:15 p.m.
Jackson Mem. at Southern Reg.
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
St. Joseph Acad. at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Millville
4 p.m.
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Oakcrest at Middle Twp.
Lower Cape May Reg. at Our Lady of Mercy Acad.
Mainland Reg. at Hammonton
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May Reg.
4 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.
Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy Acad.
4:30 p.m.
Mainland Reg. at St. Joseph Acad.
5 p.m.
ACIT at Hammonton
5:15 p.m.
Central Reg. at Southern Reg.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at ACIT
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City/Middle Twp./Millville
at Lakeside Middle School
Holy Spirit/Pleasantville at St. Augustine
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Wildwood
at Wildwoods Convention Center
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland Reg.
Buena Reg. at Lower Cape May Reg.
Wildwood Catholic Acad. at Oakcrest
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at ACIT
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City/Middle Twp./Millville
at Lakeside Middle School
Holy Spirit/Pleasantville/OLMA at St. Aug.
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Wildwood
at Wildwoods Convention Center
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland Reg.
Buena Reg. at Lower Cape May Reg.
Wildwood Catholic Acad. at Oakcrest
GIRLS TENNIS
3 p.m.
South Jersey Group III championship
Mainland Reg. at Moorestown
4 p.m.
South Jersey Group I championship
Cumberland Reg. at Haddonfield
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Brick Mem. at Southern Reg.
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Triton Reg. at Wildwood
at Fox Park
6 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Acad. at Vineland
SURFING
3:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Boro. at Southern Reg.
at Harvey Cedars beach
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern Reg.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
