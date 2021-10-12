 Skip to main content
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SCHEDULE
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SCHEDULE

St. Augustine Prep vs. Ocean City boys soccer game

Ocean City vs St. Augustine Prep the first half of the boys soccer game at Ocean City, NJ. Thursday Sept 30, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Absegami

St. Augustine at Cedar Creek

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.

St. Joseph Acad. at Cape May Tech

Wildwood at Middle Twp.

at Boyd Street Field

Millville at ACIT

Ocean City at Mainland Reg.

Camden County Tech at Vineland

Clearview Reg. at Cumberland Reg.

Hammnton at Atlantic City

Wildwood at Overbrook

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Absegami

Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton

ACIT at Millville

4 p.m.

Mainland Reg. at Ocean City

at Carey Stadium

Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy Acad.

Lower Cape May Reg. at Vineland

Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic Acad.

at Stone Harbor Fields

5 p.m.

Overbrook at Wildwood

at Maxwell Field

5:15 p.m.

Jackson Mem. at Southern Reg.

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Atlantic City

St. Joseph Acad. at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Millville

4 p.m.

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Oakcrest at Middle Twp.

Lower Cape May Reg. at Our Lady of Mercy Acad.

Mainland Reg. at Hammonton

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May Reg.

4 p.m.

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.

Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy Acad.

4:30 p.m.

Mainland Reg. at St. Joseph Acad.

5 p.m.

ACIT at Hammonton

5:15 p.m.

Central Reg. at Southern Reg.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at ACIT

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City/Middle Twp./Millville

at Lakeside Middle School

Holy Spirit/Pleasantville at St. Augustine

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Wildwood

at Wildwoods Convention Center

Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland Reg.

Buena Reg. at Lower Cape May Reg.

Wildwood Catholic Acad. at Oakcrest

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at ACIT

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City/Middle Twp./Millville

at Lakeside Middle School

Holy Spirit/Pleasantville/OLMA at St. Aug.

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Wildwood

at Wildwoods Convention Center

Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland Reg.

Buena Reg. at Lower Cape May Reg.

Wildwood Catholic Acad. at Oakcrest

GIRLS TENNIS

3 p.m.

South Jersey Group III championship

Mainland Reg. at Moorestown

4 p.m.

South Jersey Group I championship

Cumberland Reg. at Haddonfield

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Brick Mem. at Southern Reg.

4 p.m.

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Triton Reg. at Wildwood

at Fox Park

6 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Acad. at Vineland

SURFING

3:45 p.m.

Point Pleasant Boro. at Southern Reg.

at Harvey Cedars beach

GYMNASTICS

4 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern Reg.

