Trio of referees has been officiating football for 50 years

Between the three of them, they've seen a Heisman Trophy winner in action, watched athletes who've since gone on to play for national championship programs and performed on the biggest stage — the Super 7 games — that cap off each Alabama high school season.

But a lot has changed over those years, as the trio can attest.

"The players now are bigger, stronger and faster," Shavers said.

Said Manord: "The players weren't as conditioned back in the 70s. And the game of football has progressed with the coaches and all the technology. But I've seen a lot of good athletes and a lot of good coaches over the years."

Although their officiating careers are now in the fourth quarter, the trio isn't too worried about what lies ahead in the years to come.

The memories made, the experiences shared and the friendships forged by both will accompany them long after the final whistle blows.