Tri-Cape wins first Carpenter Cup Baseball Classic title

PHILADELPHIA — History was made Thursday.
Trevor Cohen helped it happen.
The Holy Spirit High School junior doubled twice, drove in a run and scored to lead Tri-Cape to a 5-3 victory over Mercer County in the 35th annual Carpenter Cup Baseball Classic championship at Citizens Bank Park.
It was the first time in the event’s history that Tri-Cape won the title. Tri-Cape features standouts from the Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference.
Mercer County won in 2004 and 2013.
“It’s awesome,” said Cohen, 17, of Brigantine. “And playing at Citizens Bank Park, it’s unreal. It’s eye-opening. It’s something, like, I’ll never experience again.”
Winning pitcher Jackson Vanesko said the moment and atmosphere were special.
"This was an awesome experience," the St. Augustine Prep senior said. "There are some great guys on this team. Everyone hits really well. I thought this was our tournament to lose, and I'm glad we are bringing it home for the first time.
"It's awesome to be a part of it. Nothing like playing at (Citizens Bank Park) as a Phillies fan, and I've got to do it twice (Tri-Cape also played the semifinals there Monday). I couldn't ask for a better experience."
Tri-Cape rallied with two outs in the bottom of the third inning. Schalick junior Jarrett Pokrovsky singled with two outs. Mainland Regional senior Mark Elliott then singled, putting two on for Hammonton senior Jared Beebe.
The senior hit a liner to left field to tie the game 1-1.
Cohen gave Tri-Cape the lead with an RBI double. Highland Regional senior Adam Aquilino hit a two-run single to extend the lead to 4-1.
“I stuck to my same approach, and hit the ball where it was pitched,” said Cohen, who is committed to NCAA Division I Rutgers University “I wanted to help my team get the lead, and we just kept attacking. It was great. We are all great hitters. I just trusted everyone at the plate, and we came up big and just kept tacking on the runs and scoring, and got the win.”
Mercer County's Hunter Rivera scored on an error in the top of the fifth inning to cut the deficit to 4-2. Ocean City senior Gannon Brady hit an RBI single in the sixth that gave Tri-Cape a 5-2 lead.
Brady also drew a walk in the eighth.
Press-area pitchers dominated the mound for Tri-Cape.
Vanesko started the game, striking out four in three innings. The 18-year-old from Ocean City allowed a two-out, first-inning home run to Hun School's Ben Petrone. But Vanesko was lights-out for the next two innings, allowing just one more hit.
"The pitchers on this team are really good," said Vanesko, who also started the semifinal for Tri-Cape. "I knew in the first three inning, their first three hitters (including Petrone), I pitched against them before. (Petrone) got a good look on the ball, so respect to that kid.
"But I knew we were going to score. We had the best offense in the tournament without a doubt. I wasn't worried about one run. I went out there and tried to compete more. I think I did a pretty good job."
Holy Spirit senior Dave Hagaman pitched the next two innings, striking out four and not allowing a hit. Jayden Shertel, Hagaman's teammate on the Spartans, struck out four in two innings. Egg Harbor Township sophomore Justin Sweeney pitched the eighth, striking out one, and Williamstown junior Chris Montone earned the save.
"That was awesome. Sweeney is probably one of the best young arms in South Jersey," Vanesko said. "He no-hit (St. Augustine), who I play for. It was cool to watch, even though we took a loss. Then Jayden (Shertel) and Dave (Hagaman), I'm with them pretty much every day at (Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville).
"Dave pitched really well in the (state Non-Public B final, which the Spartans won), too, so I'm really proud of him. I just love watching my friends do well," added Vanesko, who is committed to Bryant.
The single-elimination tournament started June 15 with 16 teams. About 400 talented players from the tri-state area were invited to compete. The players were able to showcase their talents in front of major league and college scouts.
Tri-Cape played its first two games at FDR Park in Philadelphia
Phillies former second baseman Mickey Morandini helped present the trophy.
"It felt great," said Mainland Regional senior Chase Petty, who is committed to Florida but could be selected in the first round of next month's MLB Draft. "I don't think it really hit me yet that this is my last high school experience. But I wouldn't want to end it any other way."
Petty has never competed in the Carpenter Cup.
"This tournament was put together so well," Petty added. "I had a blast doing it with these guys. This is a great experience."
Dave Appolonia (Egg Harbor Township), Ryan Taylor (St. Augustine), Cole Campbell (Mainland) and Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph Academy) are the other Tri-Cape players representing the CAL.
There is a lot of Division-I talent on the Tri-Cape roster from the CAL, including Sweeney (Rutgers), Hagaman (West Virginia) Shertel (Maryland, Baltimore County), Brady (Fordham), Mercado (Boston College) and Vanesko (Bryant). Beebe is committed to Division II Barton in North Carolina.
Tri-Cape won its first three games 12-1, 15-7 and 14-3. The team will be honored when the Phillies host the Atlanta Braves on July 22.
"It shows South Jersey really does produce the best baseball players all over the place," Petty said. "This was our closest game in the tournament. We just hit and pitched really well. It was a great experience."
Mercer County;100 010 001 — 3 4 4
Tri-Cape;004 001 00x — 5 10 4
2B: Cohen (2) TC
HR: Petrone MC
WP: Vanesko
LP: DiMaggio
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Tri-Cape wins first @CarpenterCupBB title 5-3. @ACPressHuba @ACPress_Russo #HSLive pic.twitter.com/6FYkZVCYkg— Patrick Mulranen (@ACPressMulranen) June 24, 2021
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.