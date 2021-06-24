Tri-Cape wins first Carpenter Cup Baseball Classic title

"The pitchers on this team are really good," said Vanesko, who also started the semifinal for Tri-Cape. "I knew in the first three inning, their first three hitters (including Petrone), I pitched against them before. (Petrone) got a good look on the ball, so respect to that kid.

"But I knew we were going to score. We had the best offense in the tournament without a doubt. I wasn't worried about one run. I went out there and tried to compete more. I think I did a pretty good job."

Holy Spirit senior Dave Hagaman pitched the next two innings, striking out four and not allowing a hit. Jayden Shertel, Hagaman's teammate on the Spartans, struck out four in two innings. Egg Harbor Township sophomore Justin Sweeney pitched the eighth, striking out one, and Williamstown junior Chris Montone earned the save.

"That was awesome. Sweeney is probably one of the best young arms in South Jersey," Vanesko said. "He no-hit (St. Augustine), who I play for. It was cool to watch, even though we took a loss. Then Jayden (Shertel) and Dave (Hagaman), I'm with them pretty much every day at (Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville).

"Dave pitched really well in the (state Non-Public B final, which the Spartans won), too, so I'm really proud of him. I just love watching my friends do well," added Vanesko, who is committed to Bryant.