Tri-Cape to play three games Monday at Phillies Softball Carpenter Cup

The Tri-Cape softball team consisting of standouts from the Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference will begin play in the Phillies Softball Carpenter Cup with three games at FDR Park in Philadelphia on Philadelphia.
Tri-Cape will open play at noon against Berks/Lancaster-Lebanon and return at 4 p.m. to play Philadelphia Catholic. Tri-Cape will end its busy day with a 6 p.m. game against Delaware County.
Tri-Cape and those three Pennsylvania opponents make up Bracket B, one of four brackets in the 16-team tournament. Brackets A and B play Monday, and C and D will play Tuesday.
Each team will play three games, and the top two teams from each bracket will advance to Wednesday’s single-elimination round. The quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game are scheduled for Wednesday.
Tri-Cape will feature Katie Dainton from St. Joseph Academy's South Jersey Non-Public B championship team, Krista Tzaferos and Alexa Panagopoylos from Hammonton’s South Jersey Group III champs, and Olivia Catalina from S.J. Group II champ Cedar Creek. Other CAL players include CeCe Marota (Atlantic City), Madison Cantoni (Vineland), Madison Hand (Buena Regional) and Olivia Stetler (Millville).
Tri-Cape’s coaches are Pam Pickett of Buena Regional, Beth Jackson of Pennsville Memorial and Kiersten Hughes of Lower Cape May Regional.
The roster includes eight players from the CAL and eight from Tri-County. Cassie White, of Clayton (a Tri-County team), helped the Clippers win the program’s first state Group I title.
“They’re all outstanding players,” Pickett said. “They know how to play the game, so we’re (the coaches) not going to reinvent the wheel. We’ll just organize them and let them do what they do best.”
The Phillies Softball Carpenter Cup tournament is in its 16th year after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It showcases many of the top players from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.
Tri-Cape baseball
The Tri-Cape baseball team will play a Phillies Carpenter Cup semifinal game at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
The local team will face Inter-Ac/Independents. The 1 p.m. semifinal will pit Mercer County against Lehigh Valley.
Monday's winners will meet in the championship game at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Phillies' ballpark.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
