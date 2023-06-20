Tri-Cape advanced to the Phillies Carpenter Cup Softball Classic playoff round Monday at FDR Park in Philadelphia.

Tri-Cape, with standout players from the Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference, won two games and tied another in seven innings to advance through pool play.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Tri-Cape will play the No. 2 seed that emerges from Tuesday's Bracket D games. The winner of the 11 a.m. game will advance to the 1 p.m. semifinals. The final will be played at 3 p.m. Bracket D includes Olympic Colonial, Lehigh Valley, InterAc and Burlington County.

Tri-Cape opened Monday with a 5-3 victory over Delaware North 5-3. In its second game, Tri-Cape led Berks County Lancaster Lebanon 8-6 going into the seventh inning, but Berks tied it at 8-8 in the top of the inning. The game reached the time limit in the bottom of the inning and ended in a tie.

Tri-Cape defeated Chester County 13-5 in the third game. The local team led 3-1 in the second inning and 8-1 going into the fourth. Tri-Cape scored three more runs in the fourth to lead 11-1, and it was 12-5 after five innings. T-C added a run in the sixth.

Buena Regional High School's Pam Pickett is the co-head coach of the team, along with Beth Jackson of Pennsville Memorial.

"They (Tri-Cape) had a nice offensive day, hit the ball nicely," Pickett said. "They had nice at-bats and didn't go after bad pitches. We had good pitching, excellent batttery, the catchers did a fabulous job behind the plate. "

The 16-team tournament had four brackets in the first round, each with four teams. All 16 teams played three games. Tri-Cape and its three Monday opponents made up Bracket B, and the area team advanced as the top seed in the bracket. Berks County Lancaster Lebanon also advanced with two ties and a win.

St. Joseph Academy's Ava Fisher hit a two-run homer in the win over Delaware North. Egg Harbor Township's Madison Dollard was the winning pitcher, striking out five in the first four innings.

Fisher pitched the first four innings against Berks County Lancaster Lebanon, allowing four hits and four runs, with eight strikeouts. After BCLL tied it in the top of the seventh inning, Tri-Cape got a runner on in the bottom of the inning, but the time limit ran out.

There were 13 runs but no homers by Tri-Cape in the third game, but Pickett said Millville's Kendall Mazur and Layla Collins and Cami Johnson of Buena each had a hit. Emma Douglas of Our Lady of Mercy Academy was the winning pitcher. She gave up five hits and two runs in four innings, with six strikeouts.

Following the day's games, the two top teams in each bracket advanced to Wednesday's quarterfinals, with the semifinals and championship game to follow.

Brackets A and B played Monday, and Brackets C and D are scheduled to play Tuesday. Jersey Shore and Philadelphia Catholic advanced from Bracket A.

"We'll be back Wednesday. It'll be fun," Pickett said.

Last year, the local team went 3-0 before having to drop out of the tournament due to a COVID-19 issue. Tri-Cape won the 2014 Carpenter Cup championship.

An honor for Pickett

Pickett, who achieved her 700th career victory at Buena this spring, recently was selected as one of eight finalists for National High School Softball Coach of the Year. The winner will be chosen at a coaches convention this summer in Nebraska.