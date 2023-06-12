The Tri-Cape team achieved a rare feat at the 2022 Carpenter Cup Classic baseball tournament in Philadelphia: becoming only the second ballclub, and the first in 30 years, to repeat as champions.

This year, Tri-Cape will try to accomplish the unprecedented: a three-peat.

"I don't believe it's ever been done before," head coach D.J. Gore said Monday.

The local all-star team, consisting of high school players from the Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference, will open play in the 37th annual single-elimination tournament vs. Lehigh (Pa.) at 9 a.m. Tuesday at FDR Park's newly named Dick Allen Field. Tri-Cape's next game would be at 12:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of Tuesday's game between Chester County and Mercer County.

The Carpenter Cup, named for former Phillies owners Bob and Ruly Carpenter, began in 1986 as a showcase event to give high school players more exposure to college and pro scouts. It has been held annually since then except for 2020, when it was canceled due to the pandemic.

“The Phillies Carpenter Cup is recognized nationally as one of the finest baseball tournaments for high school students,” Jon Joaquin, the Phillies' director of Youth Baseball and Softball Development, said in a statement. “This tournament has been a catalyst for many players to receive scholarships and admission to the country’s top universities.”

Among the Carpenter Cup alumni who have gone on to reach the major leagues: Mike Trout, Mike Piazza and Ben Davis. This year, 16 teams from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware consisting of more than 400 players will participate in a total of 15 games. Competition began Monday and will culminate at Citizens Bank Park with the June 26 semifinals and the June 27 final.

Tri-Cape reeled off eight straight Cup wins, four each year, to achieve its back-to-back championships and extend the dominance of New Jersey teams in recent years. But Tri-Cape was the first repeat champion since the Olympic Colonial team won in 1991-92.

"You have to be a little lucky," said Gore, of Highland Regional. "We've had some really, really good ballplayers, and they've been outstanding people and kids and brought into roles and never complained."

Several Tri-Cape players from last year's team are back, but most of the roster consists of first-time Cup players.

"This year is a totally different year," Gore said. "It's a totally different team, and we have to go out and play well. There's probably six or seven kids that return from last year's group, which obviously helps to understand what the expectations are and the environment the kids will be placed in starting tomorrow."

The pitching staff reflects much of the change from last year's team. Cameron Flukey (Egg Harbor Township) and Tanner Bowen (Gloucester Catholic) were key pitchers on the 2022 team and are back. "Other than that, it's pretty much a completely different staff, and that's where we've been so strong the last two years," Gore said.

Bowen started for Gloucester Catholic in a state championship game Friday and thus will not be on the active roster for Tuesday's game. Marco Levari (St. Augustine Prep) will take his spot. Bowen will return to the active roster after Tuesday, Gore said.

While the 25-man Tri-Cape roster has had significant turnover, the coaching staff is unchanged. The staff is, like the player roster, a mix of Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference representatives. It includes Billy Kern of Mainland Regional; Brent Bean of Atlantic City; Andrew Bristol of Ocean City; Jim Slade of Williamstown; Bob Delvecchio of Kingsway Regional; and Ed Charlton, co-owner of the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville.

"I think that's one of the biggest things that helps in the process. Everybody has a role and knows what the task is," Gore said of the coaching staff. "Billy has a huge role in this. I'd say we're kind of co-head coaches together. I think there's a brotherhood of coaches who work extremely well together."

The coaches all offer input on some of the larger issues Tri-Cape faces. Carpenter Cup rules, for example, require that every position player gets to play at least four innings, and pitchers can only work a maximum of three, so plenty of decisions are made each game.

It all begins Tuesday for a team that has not had a single practice together. That's the way it works since the tournament starts immediately after the New Jersey high school season, which ended Saturday. But the coaches and players all recognize the unique opportunity the Carpenter Cup presents. The chance to play and coach in a major league ballpark is a big part of it.

"You always want want to get back over to Citizens Bank Park and play. There's still a little kid in all of us. If you're a pitcher, you want to get out on the mound. If you're a hitter, you want to get up to that plate," Gore said. "I think a lot of Tri-Cape kids have had wonderful memories of playing there. There's something special about it. And the majority of our kids are Phillies fans, so its a really cool opportunity to get to play at that stadium and on that stage."

And the champions get to return to the ballpark to be honored on the field before a Phillies game.

Those are some of the perks. But in the win-or-go-home format, disappointment can come fast, too.

"You could be one big inning away from the tournament ending real fast for you. That's the tough part of it," Gore said.

Notes: The Phillies sponsor the Carpenter Cup. ... In 2022, Tri-Cape beat Burlington County 7-1 at FDR Park in the championship game. Trevor Cohen, coming off his senior year at Holy Spirit, won the Stan Parker MVP award. .. Tri-Cape beat Mercer County 5-3 in the 2021 final at Citizens Bank Park. ... Tournament games are free and open to the public. ... The other four N.J. teams are Mercer County, Burlington County, Olympic Colonial and Jersey Shore, all of which have won at least two Carpenter Cup championships. … It has been seven years since a team from outside of the Garden State has won the championship. Pennsylvania’s Suburban One American/Continental won the 2016 tournament. ... The softball Carpenter Cup will begin next Monday at FDR Park. Tri-Cape, which won the 2014 championship, will play Delaware North at noon June 19. ... FDR Park is located at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue. ... The Carpenter Cup Classic is presented by Nike.

Local Tri-Cape baseball players

Wayne Hill, Millville, senior outfielder

Evan Taylor, Ocean City, sophomore pitcher

Yenuelle Rodriguez, Vineland, senior, utility player

Xavier Cortez, Vineland, senior infielder

CJ Furey, St. Augustine, senior pitcher

Jacob Cagna, Egg Harbor Township, junior infielder

Jason Salsbery, Egg Harbor Township, junior infielder

Hunter Ray, Lower Cape May Reg, junior outfielder

Sergio Droz, Millville, junior infielder

Mike DeBlasio, Absegami, senior pitcher

Drew Haines, Hammonton, senior infielder

Cameron Flukey, Egg Harbor Township, senior pitcher

Tanner Oliva, Cape May Tech, junior infielder

Luke Fithian, Cumberland Reg., junior pitcher

Marco Levari, St. Augustine Prep, pitcher