Tri-Cape loses in Softball Carpenter Cup quarterfinal

The Tri-Cape softball team lost to Delaware South 13-7 in a Phillies Softball Carpenter Cup quarterfinal game on Wednesday in Philadelphia and was eliminated in the tournament.

Tri-Cape had players from the Cape-Atlantic League and the Tri-County Conference.

Delaware South scored seven runs in the first inning at FDR Park and finished with 18 hits. Kandice Schlabach had three hits for the winners, including two home runs, and four RBIs. Paige Wilson, of Pennsville, led Tri-Cape with two hits and four RBIs. Tri-Cape scored five runs in the third inning.

Delaware South advanced to the final Wednesday with a 12-7 semifinal win over Delaware North. Delaware South will meet Mid Penn in the championship game at FDR Park at a date to be determined.

Tri-Cape won Bracket B in pool play on Monday by going 2-1 in three games. Tri-Cape lost to Berks/Lancaster Lebanon 6-4, beat Philadelphia Catholic 6-5 and beat Delaware County 1-0 in a game shortened to five innings by rain.

