Tri-Cape advances in Softball Carpenter Cup

The Tri-Cape softball team earned the top seed in Bracket B on Monday in the Phillies Softball Carpenter Cup at FDR Park in Philadelphia.

Tri-Cape, with players from the Cape-Atlantic League and the Tri-County Conference, won two games and lost one to advance.

Following a 6-4 loss to Berks/Lancaster Lebanon, Tri-Cape held on to beat Philadelphia Catholic 6-5. In its third game of the day, Tri-Cape beat Delaware County 1-0 in five innings in a game shortened by rain.

Each bracket (A, B, C and D) has four teams, and two advance from each bracket after three games are played by each team.

The single-elimination round begins Wednesday, weather permitting, and Tri-Cape is scheduled to play the No. 2 seed in Bracket D at 4 p.m. at FDR Park.

Katie Dainton (St. Joseph Academy) hit two triples and scored two runs in Tri-Cape’s win over Philadelphia Catholic. Madison Hand (Buena Regional) scored a run.

In the 1-0 victory, Cassie White (Clayton) was singled in by Olivia Catalina (Cedar Creek) in the fourth inning. Paige Wilson (Pennsville) pitched four innings for the winners, and Angelina Rinaldi (Clearview Regional) worked the fifth.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.