Fabian Gonzalez had a lot to prove to himself and others this track and field season.

In 2022, the Southern Regional High School senior had what he described as a disappointing end to his junior year. He finished seventh in the discus at the Meet of Champions and sixth at the New Balance National Championships. This came after he won the MOC discus title as a sophomore.

Gonzalez is The Press Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

“Last year wasn’t the season I was hoping for,” he said. “It wasn’t the finish I was hoping for. I redeemed myself this year. Everybody had huge expectations for me coming into my junior year. I barely lived up to those expectations. Half of (this season) was wanting to prove to other people that I was still a great thrower. The other half proving it to myself, letting myself know that I still got it.”

Gonzalez dominated the competition this spring with the No. 1 discus throw (203 feet, 2.5 inches) and shot put (65-9) in the state. He won the Ocean County and South Jersey and state Group IV shot put and discus titles. He also won the Shore Conference discus title.

Gonzalez finished his high school outdoor track and field career with five state and South Jersey championships and two MOC titles. It’s a total that makes him one of the best throwers in state history.

“New Jersey has such a deep history in the throws,” he said. “To have my name on that list with those is such an honor.”

Gonzalez started track and field almost by accident in the eighth grade. He grew up a football player. His mother, Lily, suggested he try track and field in the spring to stay in shape for football.

“She told me if you don’t like it after the first week, then don’t do it,” Gonzalez said. “I was the last person to make the team. I started to enjoy myself, tried to work hard.”

The next thing Gonzalez knew, he was an Ocean County middle school champion.

“I said to myself, ‘I’m going to take this summer (before high school) off from football and just do straight throwing for an entire year and see where that takes me,’ ” he said. “I never looked back.”

Gonzalez will continue his education and track and field career at Stanford University.

“I’m just going to keep working hard this summer,” he said. “Make it a priority to build a good foundation for my first season of college track and field. What you do in the summer really matters.”

TEAM AND COACH OF THE YEAR

The Egg Harbor Township boys track and field maintained its usual level of success under first-year head coach Joe Lucchio this spring.

EHT won its eighth straight Atlantic County championship, its seventh straight Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title and finished third at the South Jersey Group IV championships.

The Eagles are ranked No. 3 in the final Press Elite 11.

EHT is The Press Boys Track and Field Team of the Year. Lucchio is The Press Coach of the Year.

EHT featured numerous standouts this spring. Ahmad Fogg and Jamil Wilkins excelled in the jumps. Mike Simeon and Sean Dever piled up points in the throws. DJ Germann was a top sprinter, and Chris Manzo ran everything from the 100 dash to the 800 run.

Many of the Eagles were new to the team, most notably Simeon, who won the Atlantic County and CAL shot put championships.

“I basically pulled him out of woodshop class and said, ‘You have to do this. You have to try this,’” Lucchio said. “That convinced other throwers to come out, which really helped our throwers to be successful. Few kids coming out for the team that convinced other kids to follow suit was a big part of everything that happened.”

Lucchio highlighted his assistants Tom McLaughlin, Jerry Filangerri, Cameron Bell and Kevin Stetser for their contributions to the team’s success.

Lucchio, who also coaches the Eagles’ cross country team, was an outdoor assistant from 2010-18. He returned to replace former head coach Ryan Smith, who stepped down to spend more time with his family.

Lucchio’s biggest goal this season was to add to the program’s tradition of success.

“Ryan took it over from coach (George) Wilkinson, who really built a great program,” Lucchio said. “When I took it from Coach Smith, I really wanted to keep it going. It’s a great team. It’s a great program, with a lot of alumni support. I definitely felt a little pressure to keep the success going.”

PHOTOS Track and field Meet of Champions