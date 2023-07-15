Sophia Curtis began the school year as the new kid in class.

She ended it as an All-American.

Curtis, who completed her junior year at Ocean City High School, is The Press Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Curtis transferred to Ocean City from Padua Academy in Delaware after her sophomore season, when her family decided to move into its summer home in Ocean City. She didn’t begin her track and field career until she was a freshman at Padua.

“Overall, I’m really surprised,” Curtis said of her success. “I was nervous coming in because I didn’t know anything else. I just started track at my old school. I was still new to the sport. The support of my teammates and coaches was just unbelievable. I couldn’t have done it without them and the support of my family. Overall, I think it was a really good decision. I’m really happy with my junior year.”

Curtis’ strength was her versatility. She won the state Group III 400-meter dash, 400 hurdles and triple jump championships. She won the South Jersey Group III 400 hurdles and triple jump championships. Curtis won the triple jump at the Meet of Champions and earned All-American honors when she finished sixth in the 400 hurdles at the New Balance National Outdoor Championships.

But what Curtis says she remembers most about the spring was competing in The Penn Relays Carnival in Philadelphia. She finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 42 feet, 10.25 inches — the second best jump in Cape-Atlantic League history.

“It was such a cool experience,” she said. “It was so much fun. The way I performed, the crowd — everything about it was amazing.”Ocean City coach Tim Cook said what impressed him most about Curtis was her resiliency. She competed in multiple events at every meet. When smoke from Canadian wildfires shortened the state championships to one day, she won three state titles in about two hours. Curtis went from event to event, changing spikes and hydrating along the way.

“To be able to mentally piece it all together and stay in the moment was really impressive to me,” Cook said. “Physically, the feat is impressive, but it’s tough for a 17-year-old kid to keep her composure, keep her poise.”

Curtis also was the Indoor Athlete of the Year following the winter season, but relatively few in the South Jersey track and field community knew who she was when the spring season began. She will have plenty of expectations as a senior. It’s a good bet they probably won’t slow her down.

“I consider myself fairly new to track,” she said. “I still have so much more to learn. I’m really excited for my senior year.”

Coach of the Year

Kelsey Greene is enthusiastic about track and field.That passion spread to the Middle Township athletes she coaches.

The Panthers finished 9-0 in dual meets and won the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference for the first time in program history.

Greene is The Press Girls Track and Field Coach of the Year.

Middle had about 60 girls on the roster this spring. The Panthers made it a point to travel to Saturday’s major meets and competitions, including The Penn Relays. That’s something the program hadn’t always done in the past.

“At every meet, I made sure to have five girls in each event,” Greene said. “I’d like to think that my overall excitement for and knowledge of the sport gets (the girls) out there and keeps them out there.”

Greene, now a guidance teacher at Middle Township, is in her second year as the Panthers’ coach.

She ran track at Ocean City, where she graduated in 2008, and then for Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland.

Greene was an Ocean City assistant coach under her dad, Kevin Greene, from 2015 to the winter 2022.

Her dad is now her assistant at Middle.

“The tables have turned,” she said with a laugh.

Team of the Year

Once the Ocean City girls got to practice, they didn’t want to leave.The Red Raiders won the Cape May County championship, finished second at the state Group IV championships and third at the South Jersey Group III championships.

Ocean City, which is No. 5 in the final Press Elite 11, is The Press Team of the Year.

In addition to Curtis, the Red Raiders received strong performances from distance runner Maeve Smith and Elaina Styer, who was one South Jersey’s most versatile athletes.

“The key to our success was the closeness of the team,” Cook said. “All the girls really got along well. They were friends on the track and off the track. They really wanted to improve and do well for each other. They thoroughly enjoyed their time together, and that really translated onto the track.”

