ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Fabian Gonzalez
Southern Regional senior
Discus
Gonzalez won the discus at the Ocean County, Shore Conference, South Jersey and state Group IV championships, Meet of Champions and the New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet. He also won the shot put at the Ocean County and South Jersey and state Group IV championships.
FIRST TEAM
Cole Cramer
Southern Regional sophomore
100 dash
Cramer won the Ocean County championship, and his personal-best time of 10.6 seconds was the area's fastest this spring.
Ta’Ron Haile
Millville junior
200 dash
Haile won the Cumberland County and Cape-Atlantic League championships.
Xander Roberts-Bogin
Pleasantville senior
400 dash
Roberts-Bogin won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group II titles. He finished third at the state Group III championships and the Meet of Champions.
Andrew Ramos
Mainland Regional senior
110 hurdles
Ramos won the Atlantic County championship and finished fifth at the South Jersey Group III championships.
Trudale Scott
ACIT junior
400 hurdles
Scott won the Cape-Atlantic League championship.
John Flammer
Holy Spirit senior
800 run
Flammer won the Cape-Atlantic League and state Non-Public B championships.
Andrew Bowker
Southern Regional senior
1,600 run
Bowker won the Ocean County and Shore Conference titles. He finished second in South Jersey Group IV.
Nick Scarangelli
Ocean City senior
3,200 run
Scarangelli won the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey and state Group III championships.
Sean Dever
Egg Harbor Township senior
Javelin
Dever won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships.
Mike Simeon
Egg Harbor Township junior
Shot put
Simeon won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships. He finished second at the South Jersey Group IV championships, fourth at the state Group IV championships and eighth at the Meet of Champions.
Isaiah Davenport
Pleasantville senior
High jump
Davenport won the South Jersey and state Group II championships.
Mawali Osunniyi
Mainland Regional senior
Triple jump
Osunniyi won the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III championships.
Ahmad Fogg
Egg Harbor Township senior
Long jump
Fogg holds the Cape-Atlantic League record with a jump of 24 feet, 4.25 inches. He won the South Jersey and state Group IV championships.
Ryan Merlino
Oakcrest junior
Pole vault
Merlino won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships.
Relay
Pleasantville
4x400
Isaiah Davenport, senior; Yusuf Golden, junior; Jermaine Nelson, sophomore; and Xander Roberts-Bogin, senior.
The Greyhounds finished third at the Meet of Champions and won the South Jersey and state Group II championships.
SECOND TEAM
Sprints
DJ Germann
Egg Harbor Township senior
Leo Pierre
Mainland Regional junior
Theophilus Sample
ACIT senior
Hurdles
Clayton Husta
Oakcrest junior
William Spollen
Mainland Regional senior
Alesi Echevarria
Atlantic City senior
Distance
Christopher Manzo
Egg Harbor Township junior
Matthew Winterbotom
Cedar Creek junior
Christian Schiattarella
Southern Regional senior
Ryan Taylor
Egg Harbor Township senior
Matt Hoffman
Ocean City junior
Throws
Michah Walker
Oakcrest senior
Nick Layton
Ocean City junior
Christian Medina
Hammonton sophomore
Jumps
Nathaniel Adams
Millville senior
William Murray
Mainland Regional senior
Jamil Wilkins
Egg Harbor Township senior
Pole vault
Ryan Hassa
Cedar Creek sophomore
