ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Fabian Gonzalez

Southern Regional senior

Discus

Gonzalez won the discus at the Ocean County, Shore Conference, South Jersey and state Group IV championships, Meet of Champions and the New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet. He also won the shot put at the Ocean County and South Jersey and state Group IV championships.

FIRST TEAM

Cole Cramer

Southern Regional sophomore

100 dash

Cramer won the Ocean County championship, and his personal-best time of 10.6 seconds was the area's fastest this spring.

Ta’Ron Haile

Millville junior

200 dash

Haile won the Cumberland County and Cape-Atlantic League championships.

Xander Roberts-Bogin

Pleasantville senior

400 dash

Roberts-Bogin won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group II titles. He finished third at the state Group III championships and the Meet of Champions.

Andrew Ramos

Mainland Regional senior

110 hurdles

Ramos won the Atlantic County championship and finished fifth at the South Jersey Group III championships.

Trudale Scott

ACIT junior

400 hurdles

Scott won the Cape-Atlantic League championship.

John Flammer

Holy Spirit senior

800 run

Flammer won the Cape-Atlantic League and state Non-Public B championships.

Andrew Bowker

Southern Regional senior

1,600 run

Bowker won the Ocean County and Shore Conference titles. He finished second in South Jersey Group IV.

Nick Scarangelli

Ocean City senior

3,200 run

Scarangelli won the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey and state Group III championships.

Sean Dever

Egg Harbor Township senior

Javelin

Dever won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships.

Mike Simeon

Egg Harbor Township junior

Shot put

Simeon won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships. He finished second at the South Jersey Group IV championships, fourth at the state Group IV championships and eighth at the Meet of Champions.

Isaiah Davenport

Pleasantville senior

High jump

Davenport won the South Jersey and state Group II championships.

Mawali Osunniyi

Mainland Regional senior

Triple jump

Osunniyi won the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III championships.

Ahmad Fogg

Egg Harbor Township senior

Long jump

Fogg holds the Cape-Atlantic League record with a jump of 24 feet, 4.25 inches. He won the South Jersey and state Group IV championships.

Ryan Merlino

Oakcrest junior

Pole vault

Merlino won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships.

Relay

Pleasantville

4x400

Isaiah Davenport, senior; Yusuf Golden, junior; Jermaine Nelson, sophomore; and Xander Roberts-Bogin, senior.

The Greyhounds finished third at the Meet of Champions and won the South Jersey and state Group II championships.

SECOND TEAM

Sprints

DJ Germann

Egg Harbor Township senior

Leo Pierre

Mainland Regional junior

Theophilus Sample

ACIT senior

Hurdles

Clayton Husta

Oakcrest junior

William Spollen

Mainland Regional senior

Alesi Echevarria

Atlantic City senior

Distance

Christopher Manzo

Egg Harbor Township junior

Matthew Winterbotom

Cedar Creek junior

Christian Schiattarella

Southern Regional senior

Ryan Taylor

Egg Harbor Township senior

Matt Hoffman

Ocean City junior

Throws

Michah Walker

Oakcrest senior

Nick Layton

Ocean City junior

Christian Medina

Hammonton sophomore

Jumps

Nathaniel Adams

Millville senior

William Murray

Mainland Regional senior

Jamil Wilkins

Egg Harbor Township senior

Pole vault

Ryan Hassa

Cedar Creek sophomore