Tori Smith pitches, hits Absegami to 4-2 victory over Holy Spirit in opener: Roundup

Absegami High School’s Tori Smith pitched a complete game and went 3 for 4 with two doubles to lead the visiting Braves to a 4-2 win over Holy Spirit on Monday on the opening day of the softball season.

Smith allowed four hits, walked two and struck out eight.

Holy Spirit had the tying run at second base in the seventh inning, but Smith got a groundout to end it. The Braves scored three runs in the fourth inning. Absegami’s MacKenzie Hillesheim added a double, a run and an RBI. Taylor Timek had two hits for the Spartans.

No. 2 St. Joseph 11, Wildwood Catholic 0

St. Joseph pitcher Makayla Veneziale allowed one hit, walked one and struck out 10 as the host Wildcats won in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule.

Brianna Bailey went 3 for 3 with a double and two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Katie Dainton was 3 for 3 with three doubles. Wildwood Catholic pitcher Becca Cessna walked one and struck out six.

Boys volleyball