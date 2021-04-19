Tori Smith pitches, hits Absegami to 4-2 victory over Holy Spirit in opener: Roundup

Absegami High School’s Tori Smith pitched a complete game and went 3 for 4 with two doubles to lead the visiting Braves to a 4-2 win over Holy Spirit on Monday on the opening day of the softball season.
Smith allowed four hits, walked two and struck out eight.
Holy Spirit had the tying run at second base in the seventh inning, but Smith got a groundout to end it. The Braves scored three runs in the fourth inning. Absegami’s MacKenzie Hillesheim added a double, a run and an RBI. Taylor Timek had two hits for the Spartans.
No. 2 St. Joseph 11, Wildwood Catholic 0
St. Joseph pitcher Makayla Veneziale allowed one hit, walked one and struck out 10 as the host Wildcats won in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule.
Brianna Bailey went 3 for 3 with a double and two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Katie Dainton was 3 for 3 with three doubles. Wildwood Catholic pitcher Becca Cessna walked one and struck out six.
Boys volleyball
Egg Harbor TWP. 2, St. Augustine Prep 0
The visiting Eagles won with scores of 25-14 and 25-19 on the opening day of the season.
Alec Barnes led EHT with six kills and Scott Hiltner had four aces and four kills. Ivan Wang had 16 assists.
Lacey Township 2, Lakewood 0
Carson Howard led visiting Lacey (1-0) with five kills and Logan Haemmerle had 21 service points and 11 aces.
Kyle Coburn added three digs, nine assists, eight service points and three aces.
Crew
The Atlantic City High School girls varsity four won flight 3 of its category at the second Manny Flick-Horvat Series regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadellphia in Sunday.
The Vikings’ crew, which included stroke Madelyn Fox, Kara Graybill, Winnie Wong, bow Cass Scott and coxswain Stella Smith, won a four-boat race by more than 29 seconds in 5 minutes, 52.26 seconds.
Radnor was second in 6:22.03 and Harriton was third in 6:30.01.
Golf
Mainland Reg. 164, Holy Spirit 197
At Mays Landing Golf Club (par 36)
HS—James Dalzell 42, Brendan Marczyk 48, Nate Vekteris 52, John Grahsler 55.
MR—Luca Bongiovanni 40, Riley Mosteki 40, Evan Goldberg 41, Xander Maik 43.
Birdies—Mosteki MR. Dalzell HS.
Records—MR 3-0; HS 1-1.
Cedar Creek 105, Wildwood Catholic 120
At Cape May National Golf Club (five-hole match)
CC—Justin Cartwright 24, Joe Aiello 25, Hunter Stubley 28, Bella Haines 28.
WC—Kieron Kelly 25, Chris Cruz 29, Jared Hopping 32, Josh Bingaman 34.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
