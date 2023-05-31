Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RED BANK — Even with a seven-run lead and three outs away from victory, the Red Bank Catholic High School baseball team couldn’t relax Wednesday afternoon.

The Caseys were playing St. Augustine Prep.

Steve Svenson struck out 11 and threw a complete game as top-seeded Red Bank beat fourth-seeded and six-time defending champion St. Augustine 8-1 in a South Jersey Non-Public A semifinal.

“We don’t have much experience ending the season this early,” St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said. “But I couldn’t be any more proud of this group, as young as we were. We knew we had to play our best game today, and we didn’t. That’s baseball.”

The Hermits (17-8) have a history of improbable victories during their postseason championship run. None was more shocking than their 6-5 win over Red Bank Catholic in the 2021 South Jersey final.

St. Augustine trailed 5-0 after two innings in that contest. Josiah Ragsdale stole home with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. That’s why the Caseys were on the edge of their seats despite their big lead Wednesday.

“That play still haunts me,” Red Bank Catholic coach Buddy Hausmann said of the steal of home. “Even today, I was like, ‘We have to get this final out.’ They find a way. They’re the six-time champs for a reason. Their kids just figure it out.”

Red Bank Catholic never really gave the Hermits a chance Wednesday. The Caseys sent nine batters to the plate and scored four runs in the bottom of the first. Shane Andrus had the big blow — a line drive two-run home run over the left field fence.

“Give them credit,” Bylone said. “They hit almost every ball where we weren’t. What do they say, ‘Hit them where they ain’t.’ Give them credit. They did what they had to do to win.”

Svenson dominated the Hermits. He allowed just three hits, only one in the final four innings. The Hermits’ only run came on Jake Meyers’ third-inning RBI single.

“All the nerves were gone (after RBC’s four-run first inning),” Svenson said. “I was a little nervous in (the top) of the first, but after that it was cruise control.”

For St. Augustine, this qualified as a rebuilding season. The Hermits started mostly sophomores and juniors.

“Obviously, this time of year you feel bad for the seniors,” Bylone said. “But I told the younger guys we got the experience and expectations are going to be extremely high next year. We’ll be loaded next year and the year after. We’ll take a couple of days to soak this in and then get back to work.”