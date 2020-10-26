Top-seeded Mainland girls tennis stays unbeaten with playoff win over Atlantic City

LINWOOD — The restructured NJSIAA girls tennis tournament began Monday, and Mainland Regional High School continued its undefeated season in a Southeast Region A match.

The top-seeded Mustangs beat No. 8 Atlantic City 5-0 in a quarterfinal.

The tournaments this year are regional due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All eight teams in the Southeast Region A bracket are Group III or IV teams from the Cape-Atlantic League.

Mainland, led by first singles player Khushi Thakkar, upped its season mark to 12-0, and the Mustangs also have won every individual match. Monday was the the third time Mainland has played the Vikings this year. Atlantic City’s season ended at 4-7.

The Mustangs will host fourth-seeded Millville at 3 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal. The Thunderbolts defeated Ocean City 5-0 on Monday.

“We felt we had a strong team this year, and we wish we could have a had a real season, but we’re glad to playing at all,” Mainland coach Kathy Yohe said. “The girls have the same determination, and they get better every match. We have nine girls, and only one senior.

“Khushi (Thakkar) played really well today and she came to the net a lot. She played offensively.”