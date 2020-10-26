Top-seeded Mainland girls tennis stays unbeaten with playoff win over Atlantic City

LINWOOD — The restructured NJSIAA girls tennis tournament began Monday, and Mainland Regional High School continued its undefeated season in a Southeast Region A match.
The top-seeded Mustangs beat No. 8 Atlantic City 5-0 in a quarterfinal.
The tournaments this year are regional due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All eight teams in the Southeast Region A bracket are Group III or IV teams from the Cape-Atlantic League.
Mainland, led by first singles player Khushi Thakkar, upped its season mark to 12-0, and the Mustangs also have won every individual match. Monday was the the third time Mainland has played the Vikings this year. Atlantic City’s season ended at 4-7.
The Mustangs will host fourth-seeded Millville at 3 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal. The Thunderbolts defeated Ocean City 5-0 on Monday.
“We felt we had a strong team this year, and we wish we could have a had a real season, but we’re glad to playing at all,” Mainland coach Kathy Yohe said. “The girls have the same determination, and they get better every match. We have nine girls, and only one senior.
“Khushi (Thakkar) played really well today and she came to the net a lot. She played offensively.”
Thakkar beat A.C.’s Juliette Loftus 6-2, 6-1 in their third meeting of the season. Thakkar showed her skill, and Loftus also played well.
“I felt really good about the match today,” said Thakkar, a 16-year-old junior from Linwood. “She’s a great opponent and a really nice person.
“I’m really happy we have a chance to play in a tournament. We play all those teams, either this year or in previous seasons. A lot of sports are canceled this year, but we’re socially distanced, so we can play.”
Mainland’s Maddie Dennis, a freshman, and sophomore Emma Savov played A.C.’s Rosie Miltenberger and Cecilia Marota in a competitive second doubles match that lasted 20 minutes longer than all the others. Dennis and Savov won it 7-5, 6-2 as most of the people there were watching and cheering.
“We just pushed through,” said Savov, a 15-year-old Linwood resident. “It was a little stressful but exciting.”
The first player to finish was Hannah Carson in third singles. She beat Serena Su 6-0, 6-0.
“It went really well, but she’s a good player,” said Carson, a 16-year-old junior from Linwood. “I played first doubles last year. Singles is a lot different with lot more running. But now that I’m used to it, I like it better than doubles.”
In the second singles match, Mainland’s Charlotte Walcoff topped Mayla Burns 6-1, 6-1. Anna Geubtner and Elizabeth Ong beat Stella Smith and Hannah Frebowitz 6-0, 6-0 in first doubles.
“The team really played well and never gave up,” Atlantic City coach Melisa Godfrey said. “My team has a lot of younger players who stepped up into varsity positions this year. Juliette Loftus and Mayla Burns (first and third singles last year, respectively) were my two returning varsity players. I saw a lot of improvement in the team. They fought hard every match.”
Singles—Khushi Thakkar d. Juliette Loftus 6-2, 6-1; Charlotte Walcoff d. Mayla Burns 6-1, 6-1; Hannah Carson d. Serena Su 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Anna Geubtner-Elizabeth Ong d. Stella Smith-Hannah Frebowitz 6-0, 6-0; Maddie Dennis-Emma Savov d. Rosie Miltenberger-Cecilia Marota 7-5, 6-2.
Records—A.C. 4-7; Mainland 12-0.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.