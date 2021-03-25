Top-ranked St. Augustine swimming beats Cedar Creek

The St. Augustine Prep swimming team beat host Cedar Creek 101-69 on Thursday at the George L. Hess Educational Complex in Mays Landing.
Jack Levari won the 100-meter butterfly for the Prep (8-1), which is top-ranked in The Press Elite 11. Levari also led off the winning 200 medley relay team.
The other members were Anthony Mortellite, Mason Medolla and Ethan Kern. Matt McClay, Dante Buonadonna, Noah Calderon and Andrew Newman each added an individual win.
For the seventh-ranked Pirates (5-7), Michael Bolger and David Gutierrez each had an individual and two relay wins.
Andres Carpio won the 100 backstroke for Cedar Creek and added a relay victory. Omar Mohamed anchored both winning freestyle relays.
200 medley relay—SA (Jack Levari, Anthony Mortellite, Mason Medolla, Ethan Kern) 1:59.38
200 freestyle—Matt McClay SA (no time)
200 IM—Dante Buonadonna SA 2:15.40
50 freestyle—David Gutierrez CC 27.62
100 butterfly—Levari SA 1:02.24
100 freestyle—Michael Bolger CC 58.90
400 freestyle—Andrew Newman SA 4:54.74
200 freestyle relay—CC (Bolger, Matthew McCollum, Gutierrez, Omar Mohamed) 1:50.10
100 backstroke—Andres Carpio CC 1:07.36
100 breaststroke—Noah Calderon SA 1:24.90
400 freestyle relay—CC (Bolger, Gutierrez, Carpio, Mohamed) 4:08.10.
Records—SA 8-1; CC 5-7.
Girls volleyball
From Wednesday
Southern Reg. 2,
Toms River North 1
The Rams won 25-8, 24-26, 25-11.
Stephanie Soares led Southern (5-0) with 26 assists, 14 service points three aces and three kills. Rachael Pharo had 11 kills and six digs. Regina Ingling had 14 service points, 11 digs and four aces. Jordyn Hamlin had five digs, four kills and three blocks. Adrianna Conforti had three aces, two digs and two assists.
Toms River North fell to 2-3.
Gloucester Tech 2,
Absegami 0
Gloucester Tech won 25-14, 25-22.
For the Braves (3-1), Deesha Chokshi led with 10 assists, five digs and two aces. Jiya Patel and Alex Montoya each had four digs. Ayana Crandell had three kills and three digs. Jacqueline Fortis had three kills, two digs and an ace.
Kyla Sayson led with 12 assists and seven digs for Gloucester Tech (3-2).
Wrestling
Lacey Twp. 63,
Donovan Catholic 12
106—John Downs L by forfeit
113—Aidan Ott L by forfeit
120—Vinnie Fantasia L by forfeit
126—Nick Digiantomasso MD by forfeit
132—Andre Ferrauiolo L p. Anthony Decaaro 1:04
138—Collin Rolak L by forfeit
145—Gaige Rebman MD d. Evan Ren 6-4
152—Kevin Fazio L d. Patrick Dellane 6-2
160—Michael Angelo Santiago L p. Euon McIntyre 1:17
170—James Circle L by forfeit
182—Matt Coon L by forfeit
195—Brendan Supsie L by forfeit
220—Levi Wilkins MD d. Mark Aguirre 7-0
285—John Dodaro L by forfeit
Records—Lacey 4-0.
From Wednesday
Lacey Twp. 36,
Point Pleasant Boro 22
Match started at 220
106—John Downs L tf. Jared Drewes (17-1, N/A)
113—Aidan Ott L by forfeit
120—Brady Carter L d. Lucas Sabo, 8-6
126—Mason Heck L d. Nate Fletcher, 4-0
132—Ryan Acquisto P d. Matt Gauthier, 6-2
138—Andre Ferrauiolo L d. Charles Latendorf, 6-4
145—Jack Thompson P d. Collin Rolak, 7-4
152—Jack Bailey P p. Kevin Fazio, 2:26
160—Michael Angelo Santiago L d. Connor Robinson, 12-9
170—James Circle L md. Vinny Acquisto, 13-5
182—Matt Coon L d. Gavin O’Connor, 3-1
195—Vincent Ceglie L p. Andrew Witkowski, 5:54
220—Patrick Frawley P md. Mark Aguirre, 9-1
285—Luke Wilson P p. John Dodaro, 4:47
Records—Lacey 3-0; Point Pleasant 3-1.
Mainland Reg. 43,
St. Joseph 18
Match started at 106
106—Charles Provido M by forfeit
138: 145: (MARE) over (SJHH) (For.) 152: 160: 170: Double Forfeit 182: 195: Double Forfeit 220: 285:
113—Double forfeit
120—Nikko Carfagno M by forfeit
126—Michael Gerace M d. Douglas Farinaccio, 7-5
132—Jackson Waters M by forfeit
138—Tyler Sheeler M md. Anthony Cruz, 15-1
145—Matthew Dikes M by forfeit
152—Gahad Hughes SJ p. Amirah Giorgianni, 0:27
160—Nicholas Melchiore SJ p. Jake Pokrass, 3:22
170—Double forfeit
182—Anthony Gerace M p. Gavin Steiner, 1:22
195—Double forfeit
220—Samuel Epstein M Luciano Mazzeo, 2:30
285—Byran Butkus SJ p. Nick Timek, 4:22
Records—Mainland 3-0; St. Joseph 1-3.
Absegami 54,
Hammonton 18
Match started at 126
106—Owen Doyle A d. Justin Flood, 6-4
113—Christopher Eaton A d. Frank Italiano, 2-0
120—Aidan Zeck A md. Vincenzo Cirillo, 11-1
126—Brett Stansbury H by forfeit
132—Julian Rivera A by forfeit
138—Sean Cowan A by forfeit
145— Frank Gargione A p. Edward Niedoba, 2:30
152—Charles Soto A Michael Benedetto, 7-0
160—Kevin Watson H p. Kevin Guerrero, 2:41
170—Raymond Weed A p. Matthew Grasso, 4:24
182—George Rhodes A by forfeit
195—Sahmir Brown A p. Keaton Matta, 3:05
220—Mikal Taylor A tf. Juan Urbina, 16-1, 4:32
285—Anthony Evangelista H by forfeit
Records—NA.
St. Augustine PREP 46,
Ocean City 27
Match started at 106
106—Kaden Naame SA p. Jacob Melini, 0:51
113—Aiden Leypoldt OC by forfeit
120—Dominic Morrill OC by forfeit
126—D‘Amani Almodovar SA p. Jake Myers, 0:11
132—Brandon Borman SA md. Liam Cupit, 8-0
138—Cooper Lange SA p. James Picinich, 1:47
145—Richie Grungo SA p. Ryan Callahan, 1:09
152—Charley Cossaboone OC p. Jake Slotnick, 3:51
160—Brock Zurawski SA p. Jacob Wilson, 4:20
170—Alex Marshall SA d. Joey Garcia, 7-6
182—Dennis Virelli SA p. Nick Bell, 3:04
195—Sam Williams OC by forfeit
220—Aiden Fisher OC d. Nick Marshall, 5-2
285—Ed Vincent SA d. Matt Christy, 5-2
Records—St Augustine 1-0; Ocean City 2-2.
Boys swimming
From Tuesday
No. 9 Vineland 117,
Oakcrest 47
At George L. Hess Educat. Complex, meters
200 medley relay—V (Trevor Nolan, Will Delgado, Noah Jones, Lucas Merighi) 2:04.45
200 freestyle—Michael Giardino V 2:07.81
200 IM—Merighi V 2:38.37
50 freestyle—Jones V 26.43
100 butterfly—Jones V 1:04.27
100 freestyle—Nolan V 1:00.22
400 freestyle—Giardino V 4:33.03
200 freestyle relay—V (Merighi, RJ Franceschini, Delgado, Giardino) 1:54.93
100 backstroke—Nolan V 1:08.90
100 breaststroke—Delgado V 1:21.79
400 freestyle relay—V (Giardino, Franceschini, Nolan, Jones) 4:05.38.
Records—Vineland 6-0.
