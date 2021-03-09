Top-ranked Mainland girls defeat Ocean City: Roundup

The unbeaten Mainland Regional High School girls swimming team, No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, took first place in 11 of 12 races and beat visiting Ocean City 120-50 on Tuesday.
Katie McClintock helped the Mustangs (7-0) to three relay wins and she won the 100-meter freestyle. Laci Denn won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, and Jordyn Ricciotti took the distance races. Summer Cassidy was first in the 100 backstroke and Sophie Sherwood captured the 100 breaststroke.
Alex Antonov won the 50 freestyle for Ocean City (4-3), the No. 3 team in the Elite 11.
200 medley relay—MR (Summer Cassidy, Katie McClintock, Maddy Falk, Julia Goodman) 2:06.43
200 freestyle—Jordyn Ricciotti MR 2:10.92
200 IM—Laci Denn MR 2:30.71
50 freestyle—Alex Antonov OC 28.18
100 butterfly—Denn MR 1:08.28
100 freestyle—McClintock MR 58.71
400 freestyle—Ricciotti MR 4:34.91
200 freestyle relay—MR (McClintock, Monica Iordanov, Falk, Rileigh Booth) 1:55.57
100 backstroke—Cassidy MR 1:10.67
100 breaststroke—Sophie Sherwood MR 1:23.23
400 freestyle relay—MR (Iordanov, Denn, Ricciotti, McClintock) 4:11.78
Records—OC 4-3; MR 7-0.
Coed Swimming
No. 11 Absegami 71,
Holy Spirit 23
At Brigantine Aquatic Center, yards
200 medley relay—A (Gerard Traynor, Johnny Sahl, Adam Bailey, Joey Sica) 1:48.34
200 freestyle—Sahl A 2:01.00
200 IM—Traynor A 2:03.31
50 freestyle—Bailey A 23.51
100 butterfly—Alex Locke A 1:08.75
100 freestyle—Bailey A 51.75
500 freestyle—Traynor A 5:09.67
200 freestyle relay—HS (Eric Roman, Sean Burns, Michael Guguski, Phil Seeger) 1:43.89
100 backstroke—Sahl A 1:01.64
100 breaststroke—Ali Mohommad A 1:19.02
400 freestyle relay—A (Sahl, Traynor, Sica, Bailey) 3:40.70
Records—A 5-1.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.