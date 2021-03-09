 Skip to main content
Top-ranked Mainland girls defeat Ocean City: Roundup
Top-ranked Mainland girls defeat Ocean City: Roundup

The unbeaten Mainland Regional High School girls swimming team, No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, took first place in 11 of 12 races and beat visiting Ocean City 120-50 on Tuesday.

Katie McClintock helped the Mustangs (7-0) to three relay wins and she won the 100-meter freestyle. Laci Denn won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, and Jordyn Ricciotti took the distance races. Summer Cassidy was first in the 100 backstroke and Sophie Sherwood captured the 100 breaststroke.

Alex Antonov won the 50 freestyle for Ocean City (4-3), the No. 3 team in the Elite 11.

200 medley relay—MR (Summer Cassidy, Katie McClintock, Maddy Falk, Julia Goodman) 2:06.43

200 freestyle—Jordyn Ricciotti MR 2:10.92

200 IM—Laci Denn MR 2:30.71

50 freestyle—Alex Antonov OC 28.18

100 butterfly—Denn MR 1:08.28

100 freestyle—McClintock MR 58.71

400 freestyle—Ricciotti MR 4:34.91

200 freestyle relay—MR (McClintock, Monica Iordanov, Falk, Rileigh Booth) 1:55.57

100 backstroke—Cassidy MR 1:10.67

100 breaststroke—Sophie Sherwood MR 1:23.23

400 freestyle relay—MR (Iordanov, Denn, Ricciotti, McClintock) 4:11.78

Records—OC 4-3; MR 7-0.

Coed Swimming

No. 11 Absegami 71,

Holy Spirit 23

At Brigantine Aquatic Center, yards

200 medley relay—A (Gerard Traynor, Johnny Sahl, Adam Bailey, Joey Sica) 1:48.34

200 freestyle—Sahl A 2:01.00

200 IM—Traynor A 2:03.31

50 freestyle—Bailey A 23.51

100 butterfly—Alex Locke A 1:08.75

100 freestyle—Bailey A 51.75

500 freestyle—Traynor A 5:09.67

200 freestyle relay—HS (Eric Roman, Sean Burns, Michael Guguski, Phil Seeger) 1:43.89

100 backstroke—Sahl A 1:01.64

100 breaststroke—Ali Mohommad A 1:19.02

400 freestyle relay—A (Sahl, Traynor, Sica, Bailey) 3:40.70

Records—A 5-1.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Mainland girls, St. Augustine hold down top spots in swimming Elite 11s
High School Live

Mainland girls, St. Augustine hold down top spots in swimming Elite 11s

The format of The Press Elite 11 swim rankings has been changed to adapt to this pandemic-affected season. Instead of ranking teams from all across South Jersey, the Elite 11 will include only teams in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

Rankings are made by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s rankings in parentheses.

