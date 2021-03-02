Top-ranked Mainland girls beat No. 4 Atlantic City for 2nd win in 2 days

ATLANTIC CITY - The Mainland Regional High School girls swimming team made some lineup switches and stayed ahead of competitive Atlantic City on Tuesday.

Six of the 11 races were close.

Mainland (5-0), ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, took first place in nine of the 11 and beat the fourth-ranked Vikings 107-62.

Monica Iordanov won the 50-meter freestyle for the Mustangs by a foot and the 100 butterfly by two body lengths. She was on both winning freestyle relay teams. Laci Denn and Maddy Falk each had an individual win and two relay victories.

The Mustangs were swimming their second meet in two days, having defeated eighth-ranked Our Lady of Mercy Academy 104-66 on Monday. There will be no state tournaments or big invitational meets this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The team is trying to embrace the opportunities to race and do their best with the situation that's in front of them," Mainland coach Mike Schiavo said. "I was very happy with their effort and their attitude to race. It was fun. They showed up and tried different events. Most were swimming off events today, but they swam pretty well. Atlantic City always has a nice group of swimmers, and (A.C. coach) Sean (Duffey) does a great job getting them ready."