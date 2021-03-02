Top-ranked Mainland girls beat No. 4 Atlantic City for 2nd win in 2 days

ATLANTIC CITY - The Mainland Regional High School girls swimming team made some lineup switches and stayed ahead of competitive Atlantic City on Tuesday.
Six of the 11 races were close.
Mainland (5-0), ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, took first place in nine of the 11 and beat the fourth-ranked Vikings 107-62.
Monica Iordanov won the 50-meter freestyle for the Mustangs by a foot and the 100 butterfly by two body lengths. She was on both winning freestyle relay teams. Laci Denn and Maddy Falk each had an individual win and two relay victories.
The Mustangs were swimming their second meet in two days, having defeated eighth-ranked Our Lady of Mercy Academy 104-66 on Monday. There will be no state tournaments or big invitational meets this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The team is trying to embrace the opportunities to race and do their best with the situation that's in front of them," Mainland coach Mike Schiavo said. "I was very happy with their effort and their attitude to race. It was fun. They showed up and tried different events. Most were swimming off events today, but they swam pretty well. Atlantic City always has a nice group of swimmers, and (A.C. coach) Sean (Duffey) does a great job getting them ready."
Denn won the 100 freestyle in 1 minute, 4.25 seconds, edging A.C.'s Kara Graybill by a bit more than a foot. Denn also anchored the winning 200 medley relay and was part of the first-place team in the 400 free relay.
"I'm mostly a sprinter, and my time in the 100 free was two seconds off my best," said Denn, a 16-year-old sophomore and Egg Harbor Township resident. "I'm having so much fun even though it's not all the meets we want. It's still good. I'm happy swimming with the team and cheering them on."
Graybill was also second to Iordanov by 0.23 seconds in the 50 free.
One Mustang switching events was team leader Katie McClintock, who swam the 400 freestyle and finished second by less than a length to Vikings standout Megan Fox by 1.31 seconds. Fox won in 4:26.27. She also won the 200 freestyle in 2:20.86. Schiavo said McClintock swims the 400 free about once a season.
"They (McClintock and Fox) train together with the (Egg Harbor Township) Seahawks (Swim Club), and I work with them in the summer with the Longport Beach Patrol," Duffey said. "They're both really hard workers. Last year, Katie won, so I knew it would be a really good race."
Falk won the 200 individual medley by more than three seconds in 2:43.81. She also anchored the Mustangs' winning 200 freestyle team, which beat A.C. by 0.24 seconds. The other swimmers were Shelby Spica, Summer Cassidy and Iordanov. The Atlantic City team consisted of Graybill, Sarah Tran, Grace Gaskill and Fox.
Mainland's Samantha Camey beat A.C.'s Olivia Kulakowski by 0.84 seconds in the 100 backstroke. In another close race, Mainland's Sophie Sherwood edged Tran by half a length in the 100 breaststroke.
"I'm excited about the way we swam today," Duffey said. "It's hard to stay motivated without the big meets, but everyone set individual goals, and 75% of them met those goals. When we swim a team like Mainland, we swim up to the challenge.
"We have 13 on the team, and we're graduating six. We didn't have a lot of kids, due to COVID. Hopefully, next year it'll be back to normal."
RESULTS
200 medley relay—M (Summer Cassidy, Katie McClintock, Jordyn Ricciotti, Laci Denn) 2:08.91
200 freestyle—Megan Fox AC 2:20.86
200 IM—Maddy Falk M 2:43.81
50 freestyle—Monica Iordanov M 29.50
100 butterfly—Iordanov M 1:14.14
100 freestyle—Denn M 1:04.25
400 freestyle—Fox AC 4:26.27
200 freestyle relay—M (Shelby Spica, Cassidy, Iordanov, Falk) 2:00.71
100 backstroke—Samantha Camey M 1:14.81
100 breaststroke—Sophie Sherwood M 1:29.02
400 freestyle relay—M (Falk, Denn, Iordanov, Ricciotti) 4:21.23
Records—M 5-0; AC 2-2.
PHOTOS Atlantic City vs. Mainland Regional girls meet
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Atlantic City hosted Mainland in a girls swim meet. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Julia Goodman of Atlantic City swims to a first place finish in the 200 freestyle against Mainland. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian…
Ella Culmone of Mainland swims to a 2nd place finish in the 200 freestyle against Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Go…
Julia Goodman of Atlantic City swims to a first place finish in the 200 freestyle against Mainland. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian…
Mainland's Jordyn Ricciotti swims to a 2nd place finish in the 500 freestyle. Atlantic City, NJ. March 2, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press …
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.