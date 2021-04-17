Top-ranked Holy Spirit baseball team loaded with talent, expectations (and a rugged schedule)

Holy Spirit High School baseball coach Steve Normane admits the high expectations for the Spartans are kind of crazy.
After all, there hasn’t been a high school baseball game played in New Jersey in two years because of the pandemic.
Still, Spirit — with good reason — will begin the season ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. The Spartans should contend for the South Jersey and state Non-Public B titles.
“It’s hard to predict any year,” Normane said, “But it’s certainly hard to predict this year. The fact that we have all this hype, on one hand, it’s nice. But on the other hand, it’s pretty random. I think we’re very good. I think the preseason rankings have certainly put a target on us.”
There’s no arguing with Spirit’s talent. Several Spartans will continue their careers in college on full or partial NCAA Division I scholarships.
“We have some big names, and we have a lot of great college commitments,” Normane said. “It (the expectations) is based around a lot of kids who don’t have much experience. We’re senior heavy, and we have some good juniors, but the last time they played (high school) baseball was as sophomores and freshmen."
Spirit finished 15-8 in 2019, losing to perennial power Gloucester Catholic 10-0 in the South Jersey Non-Public B semifinals.
Much of the optimism about the Spartans centers around the pitching staff, which was bolstered by transfers David Hagaman (Cedar Creek) and Jayden Shertel (St. Joseph Academy). Hagaman has committed to West Virginia and Shertel to University of Maryland-Baltimore County.
“They’re fitting in great,” senior outfielder Shane Solari said of the transfers. “They were like the missing piece. Before they were even coming, this team was going to be special, but adding them in puts us to the next level.”
The Spartans' pitching staff also features junior Donovan Patten, who impressed as a freshman. Pitching depth is one of the Spartans’ strengths.
“Donovan had been ready to go as our No. 1 (starter),” Normane said, “and now he has competition. We have a bunch of seniors who really nobody has heard of who are going to contribute on the mound.”
As for the offense, center fielder Trevor Cohen, a Rutgers University recruit, will bat the in the middle of the lineup.
“He brings speed and power,” Normane said. “He’s a five-tool guy. He mans center field, and balls don’t fall while he’s out there. He has a lot of expectations this year, but I don’t feel there’s not anyway he doesn’t live up to them. ”
Solari has committed to Villanova. Senior Steven Petrosh will play shortstop.
“This team is special,” Solari said. “All of us are pretty much family. It’s like we’re brothers. We just have the chemistry, a connection like we never had before.”
The Spartans will play one of South Jersey’s toughest schedules. The opening week of the season shows that.
Spirit will play at Middle Township in Monday's season opener. On Tuesday, Spirit will host Mainland Regional and Mustangs ace pitcher Chase Petty. The Spartans will play state powers Don Bosco Prep on Saturday at Mainland’s Coaches vs. Cancer Classic and against Pope John XXIII next Sunday in the Autism Awareness Baseball Challenge at North Brunswick’s Community Park.
“Right off the bat, we’re tested,” Normane said. “We’re going to go out and play the best possible competition we can. This group of kids deserves that, and we’re going to see how they do.”
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
