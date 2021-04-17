Top-ranked Holy Spirit baseball team loaded with talent, expectations (and a rugged schedule)

Much of the optimism about the Spartans centers around the pitching staff, which was bolstered by transfers David Hagaman (Cedar Creek) and Jayden Shertel (St. Joseph Academy). Hagaman has committed to West Virginia and Shertel to University of Maryland-Baltimore County.

“They’re fitting in great,” senior outfielder Shane Solari said of the transfers. “They were like the missing piece. Before they were even coming, this team was going to be special, but adding them in puts us to the next level.”

The Spartans' pitching staff also features junior Donovan Patten, who impressed as a freshman. Pitching depth is one of the Spartans’ strengths.

“Donovan had been ready to go as our No. 1 (starter),” Normane said, “and now he has competition. We have a bunch of seniors who really nobody has heard of who are going to contribute on the mound.”

As for the offense, center fielder Trevor Cohen, a Rutgers University recruit, will bat the in the middle of the lineup.

“He brings speed and power,” Normane said. “He’s a five-tool guy. He mans center field, and balls don’t fall while he’s out there. He has a lot of expectations this year, but I don’t feel there’s not anyway he doesn’t live up to them. ”