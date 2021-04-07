Tiernan James serves Cedar Creek past Mainland for 5th straight win

Mainland trailed 20-17 and then 23-20. But the Mustangs rallied to score the final five points to take the set.

"We just weren't able to capitalize on it in the third (set)," Rich said. "(Cedar Creek is) a great team. Their hitting was fantastic. We just had a tough time defending it (Wednesday)."

Kileen McNeill led Cedar Creek with six blocks to go with three kills. The 16-year-old from Galloway Township is a middle blocker for the Pirates. She called the match challenging and added that defeating a talented Mainland team was a great feeling because of how hard her team works on a daily basis.

"In the first set we were playing with a lot of energy," McNeill said. "Then in the second set we lost it and it got in our heads. But in the third set, we just wanted to have some fun. We went out there and played our game.

"It feels nice to go out there and play our game and dominate."

For Cedar Creek, Ella Crawford had 11 service points, six kills, three aces and two digs. Sarah Goodrich led with with 14 assists and added eight service points. Amanda Purdy had five kills, five service points two aces and two digs.

Lily Mathis finished with six digs, five service points and three aces.