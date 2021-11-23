 Skip to main content
Tickets for the 150th Vineland vs. Millville game will be sold at the gate
Tickets for the 150th Vineland vs. Millville game will be sold at the gate

SEEN at Millville vs. Vineland Thanksgiving football game

MILLVILLE — Unlike the South Jersey Group IV Championship game, tickets for the Thanksgiving game between Millville and Vineland high schools won't be available online.

Fans attending the game can purchase tickets at the gate, which opens at 8:30 a.m. Tickets, which are cash only, won't be sold after halftime, according to the NJSIAA, in a Tuesday news release.

Prices are $3 for adults, $2 for students, and $1 for children.

Fans must stay in the stands during the game, and loitering in the parking lot or under the bleachers will be prohibited.

Fans are also subject to screening entering the stadium. Food, drinks or bags will not be permitted in the stadium.

