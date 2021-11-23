Tickets for the 150th Vineland vs. Millville game will be sold at the gate

MILLVILLE — Unlike the South Jersey Group IV Championship game, tickets for the Thanksgiving game between Millville and Vineland high schools won't be available online.

Fans attending the game can purchase tickets at the gate, which opens at 8:30 a.m. Tickets, which are cash only, won't be sold after halftime, according to the NJSIAA, in a Tuesday news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prices are $3 for adults, $2 for students, and $1 for children.

Fans must stay in the stands during the game, and loitering in the parking lot or under the bleachers will be prohibited.

Fans are also subject to screening entering the stadium. Food, drinks or bags will not be permitted in the stadium.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.