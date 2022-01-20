Three-sport star Jackie Fortis 'grateful' to be playing after injury: My Life

On the pandemic’s impact on her high school career

It definitely affected me in negative and positive ways. It probably has for everybody. It’s given me time to think, and it’s also kept me away. Last year was very tough for me with online school. I didn’t really see anybody for a while, and I wasn’t acting like myself. It all also made coming back with everybody this year as normal as we can get it very, very special. It’s been a great senior year for me. It’s given me some great lessons like definitely not to take for granted everything that you have. That’s very cliché, but I feel like everybody can apply that to themselves.