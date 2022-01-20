Three-sport star Jackie Fortis 'grateful' to be playing after injury: My Life

This high school basketball season means more than ever to Jackie Fortis.
The Absegami High School senior broke her left fibula in the summer at a basketball team camp.
“I went up for a rebound,” she said, “and I landed on someone’s foot, and it just snapped.”
Her comeback was slow and arduous. A volleyball standout, she missed half of that season in the fall. Fortis says she now feels 100%.
“When I got injured, I was devastated,” Fortis said. “I was very, very upset for the entire time I was sitting out of practices. The second I got back out there I played every single second as if it were my last. Being a senior and having felt what it was like to maybe not have a full season, I didn’t want to waste a second. I’m extra grateful I get to play free of injury now.”
The Braves (6-4) are a Cape-Atlantic League basketball contender this season. The 5-foot-11 Fortis averages 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Absegami blends a group of talented seniors and underclassmen.
“We definitely had high expectations from the start once we got this group of girls together,” Fortis said. “There’s talent on all grade levels. We lost a few games we were hoping to (win), but we’re kind of getting our feet in the right spot. People are finding their proper roles. I can only hope it continues upward from here.”
A three-sport athlete, Fortis also competes in track and field in the spring. She has not yet picked a college or decided whether she wants to continue her sports career.
Fortis, 17, lives in Galloway Township with her mom, Eileen, and dad, Steve, who is the Absegami athletic director. She has two older sisters — Julie, 21, and Kailyn, 20 — and a younger brother Nick, 16.
In a telephone interview Wednesday, Fortis discussed several topics, including her interest in video editing.
On how her sports career started
My first sport was soccer when I was very, very little and then basketball pretty early as well. I started because I have two older sisters and they played sports, so me and my younger brother followed right after them. My parents both did sports in high school. It’s kind of in our DNA.
On her dad as the Absegami athletic director
It definitely is beneficial (laughs). When I first came in, I thought it was going to be annoying. It’s comforting. If anything ever happens at school, he’s just down the hallway.
On being a three-sport athlete
Since I was very young, I’ve done three sports nonstop. Coming into high school, it was natural for me. It made me who I am because I have learned work ethic and all of the athletic things as well as scheduling and balancing everything that comes with my life. Being able to navigate three sports literally made me who I am.
On the pandemic’s impact on her high school career
It definitely affected me in negative and positive ways. It probably has for everybody. It’s given me time to think, and it’s also kept me away. Last year was very tough for me with online school. I didn’t really see anybody for a while, and I wasn’t acting like myself. It all also made coming back with everybody this year as normal as we can get it very, very special. It’s been a great senior year for me. It’s given me some great lessons like definitely not to take for granted everything that you have. That’s very cliché, but I feel like everybody can apply that to themselves.
On what she does to relax and her interest in video editing
When I’m at home, I spend a lot of time with my siblings. We get along really well. I also do media type of things. Here at Absegami we have a really, really good media program. I started that my freshman year, and I’m also in the media club. I like to edit videos, picture collages, basketball highlights (laughs).
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.